On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH'S WATER

How impactful have this year’s monsoons been for Utah’s water supply?

Sep 15, 2023, 8:13 AM

A man skateboards with an umbrella as it rains in Salt Lake City on Aug. 22. Utah water officials s...

A man skateboards with an umbrella as it rains in Salt Lake City on Aug. 22. Utah water officials say recent monsoonal moisture provided some major benefits for the state's water supply. A man skateboards with an umbrella as it rains in Salt Lake City on Aug. 22. Utah water officials say recent monsoonal moisture provided some major benefits for the state's water supply. (Kristin Murphy/Deseret News)

(Kristin Murphy/Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CARTER WILLIAMS, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s monsoon season is slowly winding down, but not before leaving an impact on Utah’s reservoirs in various ways.

No, the rain doesn’t boost Utah’s reservoirs quite like the snowpack and snowmelt process over winter and spring, but state water officials said Thursday that monsoonal moisture has major benefits that improve the state’s water situation.

First of all, cloud cover can reduce reservoir evaporation; however, Utah Division of Water Resources experts point out that any major downpour can also temporarily increase stream or river inflow into reservoirs, giving it a short-term boost. The rain can also improve the water quality in a reservoir by diluting pollutants and reducing sediment buildup, which also benefits aquatic habitats and ecosystems.

These can also reduce the need to consume water, either for farms, ranches or lawns, which is one of the primary benefits of the monsoon season because irrigation uses are a “significant draw on reservoir resources,” agency officials add.

The other major benefit is that they offer some drought relief. For instance, only 8% of Utah is currently listed in moderate drought and 26% is considered “abnormally dry,” as compared to 16.5% and 50%, respectively, at the start of August, before this year’s monsoons formed.

All parts of Utah were listed as being in at least moderate drought this time last year, including more than 95% in severe drought or worse.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox also noted last month that monsoonal rain boosted the state’s soil moisture levels, which can improve the efficiency of next year’s snowpack runoff.

“Monsoonal moisture may not have been a silver bullet for our reservoirs, but it has been a lifeline in reducing demand,” said Candice Hasenyager, the director of the Division of Water Resources, in a statement. “It reminds us that nature plays an important role in our quest for resiliency, and reducing demand is the one lever we have to pull to secure our water future.”

The agency’s update comes after federal data showed that Utah experienced its 14th-wettest August on record, dating back to 1895. Last month was just one of 16 years where the state averaged more than 2 inches of rain during the month, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information.

The state’s fruitful 2023 water year and irrigation season are also both coming to an end in the coming weeks.

Some communities have already set records. For example, the National Weather Service confirmed on Monday that St. George broke its water year record, as it reached 15.79 inches.

Utah’s current water year is on pace to be the 17th-wettest on record with a statewide total of about 15.8 inches between Oct. 1, 2022, and Aug. 31, per the federal climate data. Most of that is tied to the state’s record snowpack, which reached 30 inches statewide for the first time on record.

Utah’s reservoirs are also in a much better situation than they were last year because of that snowpack collection and an efficient snowmelt process. The state’s collective reservoir system, excluding Lake Powell and Flaming Gorge, remains a little more than 75% full, according to the Utah Division of Water Resources.

Hasenyager said Thursday that this is the time of the year that Utahns should consider “dialing back” irrigation schedules and considering any remaining irrigation water use ahead of winter.

“As we transition into the next season, it’s important for everyone to be mindful of their irrigation practices,” she said. “Conservation is still a top priority in order to ensure responsible water usage.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah's Water

Jordanelle Reservoir near 90% of capacity...

Carter Williams, KSL.com and Ladd Egan, KSL TV

As Utah’s meteorological summer closes on a wet note, what’s in store for fall?

What started as a particularly dry summer in Utah, after a record-breaking snow collection season, has quickly changed over the past few weeks, and that trend could continue into fall, according to a long-range forecast published last week.

24 days ago

A woman and her children play in the Virgin River on June 10, 2022. The Washington County Water Con...

Logan Stefanich, KSL.com

Here’s how Washington County plans to meet a growing demand for water

ST. GEORGE — An influx of people to a region can be closely tied to increased water demand, regardless of whether there’s supply in place to meet that demand. This is undoubtedly true for Washington County, one of the fastest-growing areas in Utah and the nation. A 2022 report from the U.S. Census Bureau said […]

1 month ago

Farmington Bay...

ADAM SMALL

A healthy Great Salt Lake could be bad news for mosquitoes, expert says

More water is normally good news for mosquitoes, but if it’s in the Great Salt Lake, it’s the exact opposite. That’s according to Gary Hatch, the Manager of the Davis Mosquito Abatement District.

2 months ago

Summer heat and algae blooms...

Ladd Egan

Hot weather fueling harmful algae growth across Utah

As the summer heat continues in Utah, harmful algae is becoming more of a problem with several county health departments issuing watches and warnings.

2 months ago

Great Salt Lake pelicans...

Shelby Lofton

Pelicans are disappearing from the Great Salt Lake

Pelicans are large, smelly, and sometimes mean birds. They like to be left alone and undisturbed. 

2 months ago

Sprinklers water a lawn in Salt Lake City on Friday, May 7, 2021. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox issues his ...

Eliza Pace, Shelby Lofton, and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Outdoor watering restricted in Francis, Utah, due to overuse, pump failure

Francis City, Utah, is asking its residents to stop all outdoor watering while its water levels recover following a pump failure.

2 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Yellowstone cabin with white tour vans parked in front...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

How impactful have this year’s monsoons been for Utah’s water supply?