Motorcyclist in custody after whipping through traffic at speeds of 134 mph

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was taken into custody after evading officers in Utah and Wyoming while riding his motorcycle at speeds of 134 miles per hour.

According to a probable cause statement, deputies initiated a traffic stop on a motorcycle that was clocked on radar at 134 miles per hour on the freeway. The driver did not stop, and instead sped away weaving in and out of traffic at over 100 mph.

Due to the speed, deputies lost sight of it and terminated the pursuit.

Police stationed further down the freeway caught sight of the motorcycle, still speeding, and initiated a traffic stop. The motorcyclist continued to flee “showing a disregard for traffic laws.”

Police began to pursue the motorcycle but due to the speed eventually terminated the pursuit.

Next, the motorcycle was spotted at the Bells gas station in the Coalville area. Police initiated another traffic stop and ordered the driver to stop and not move. The driver fled the gas station. leaving at speeds of over 100mph.

The motorcycle then crossed into Wyoming and Wyoming law enforcement continued the pursuit, then the motorcycle crossed back into Utah where once again the pursuit was ended.

Court documents state, “Deputies were able to follow and survey the motorcycle as it continued towards Coalville. Deputies observed the motorcycle pull into the Philips 66. Deputies surrounded the motorcycle and took the driver, identified as Rulon Stowell, into custody.”

Police also discovered the license plate on the motorcycle had been folded up underneath the back of the motorcycle, hidden from view.

Stowell was taken into custody and will face charges of four counts of failure to respond to officers signal to stop, one count of failure to display a license plate, failure to signal, speeding at over 100 mph, and reckless driving.