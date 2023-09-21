On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GREAT SALT LAKE

Leonardo DiCaprio speaks up for Great Salt Lake

Sep 20, 2023, 7:52 PM

Willard Bay spillway...

The Willard Bay spillway opened on May 11, 2023 and started sending billions of gallons of water to the Great Salt Lake. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY ADAM SMALL, KSLNEWSRADIO


KSL NewsRadio

SALT LAKE CITY— Just as he’s done for years, Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio is promoting awareness of a major environmental issue. This time around, his focus is on Great Salt Lake.

DiCaprio posted on his Instagram on Monday, echoing the words of several environmental groups who are calling on local leaders to do more to save the lake.

DiCaprio tagged several conservancy groups in his post and encouraged people to sign a petition asking “Utah’s political leaders to set an example by protecting and restoring the largest saline ecosystem in the Western Hemisphere.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio)

Lawsuit against the state

The groups he tagged, the Utah Rivers Council, the Sierra Club, Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment, the American Bird Conservancy, and the Center for Biological Diversity, filed a lawsuit in early September against several state agencies that manage Great Salt Lake.

The lawsuit claimed the agencies failed to keep the lake at a healthy level and allowed too many upstream water diversions.

The defendants in this lawsuit include the Utah Department of Natural Resources, the Utah Division of Water Rights, and the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.

Executive Director of the DNR Joel Ferry previously told KSL NewsRadio that the group’s demands to keep the lake at one constant level were neither realistic nor healthy. He also defended the agency’s long-term efforts to preserve the lake.

The state of Great Salt Lake

Great Salt Lake is the largest saline lake in the Western Hemisphere and supports a wide variety of life and industry, including brine shrimp, brine flies, millions of migratory birds, and mineral extraction.

The lake hit an all-time low level in 2022, but got a much-needed boost from a record winter and spring runoff, rising 5.5 feet. The lake has since lost about 1.8 feet to evaporation.

Based on those losses, the lake needs anywhere from 6 to 7 feet to once again reach what scientists consider healthy levels.

KSL 5 TV Live

Great Salt Lake

A shipwreck in Great Salt Lake is visible due to low lake levels in December 2022. Low water levels...

Leia Larsen, The Salt Lake Tribune

A year after Great Salt Lake’s record low, half the lake is left for dead

During the winter of 2022, Utah lawmakers on Capitol Hill boarded a pair of Black Hawk helicopters to tour something bleak: the sprawling exposed lakebed, drying mud flats and the water that remained at the Great Salt Lake, which had reached an all-time low. It inspired them to act.

1 day ago

Great Salt Lake railroad causeway. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Why is this section of the Great Salt Lake still close to its record low?

While the Great Salt Lake's blue southern arm remains much higher than it was this time last year, the same can't be said about its pinkish northern arm.

1 day ago

Antelope Island State Park-paddle board trip into the sunset on the Great Salt Lake. (Tiffany Ames)...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

‘They’re supposed to put it all back’: How new Utah rules aim to protect Great Salt Lake’s water

A pair of Utah divisions are close to unveiling new proposed rules that will regulate how new mineral extractors will return all the Great Salt Lake water they use in operations, implementing a law that Utah legislators passed earlier this year.

6 days ago

FILE - A young person runs through the Great Salt Lake on June 15, 2023, near Magna, Utah. A coalit...

Jesse Bedayn, Associated Press/Report for America

The Great Salt Lake is shrinking rapidly and Utah has failed to stop it, a new lawsuit says

A coalition of environmental groups is suing Utah's government, saying the state has failed to stop the Great Salt Lake from shrinking at an alarming pace.

14 days ago

Jordanelle Reservoir near 90% of capacity...

Carter Williams, KSL.com and Ladd Egan, KSL TV

As Utah’s meteorological summer closes on a wet note, what’s in store for fall?

What started as a particularly dry summer in Utah, after a record-breaking snow collection season, has quickly changed over the past few weeks, and that trend could continue into fall, according to a long-range forecast published last week.

29 days ago

Spider...

Alex Cabrero

SpiderFest crawls to Antelope Island Saturday

Antelope Island State Park is well known for its bison even though it's called Antelope Island.

2 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Leonardo DiCaprio speaks up for Great Salt Lake