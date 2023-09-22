On the Site:
Post Malone offers ‘Something Real’ in signed guitar to raise money for Utah Honor Flight

Sep 21, 2023, 10:34 PM | Updated: 10:48 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — It wasn’t even a question.

When the Cottonwood Heights Police Department wanted something to auction off for charity, their most famous resident didn’t hesitate to help.

“He was all in,” said Cottonwood Heights Police Chief Robbie Russo. “Sure enough, he called me and dropped off the guitar and here we are.”

But before we tell you who signed it…

“We have a special resident in our city and he has been spectacular,” said Cottonwood Heights Mayor Mike Weichers.

It’s important to tell you what it will benefit.

About a couple of times a year, the Utah Honor Flight brings veterans to Washington D.C.

The mission is to give veterans a chance to see the memorials of the wars many of them either fought in or served during.

“So many of them probably aren’t able to afford that trip themselves,” said Stephanie Harmon. “They maybe never got to hear all the thank you’ s and experience the appreciation so many of us as Americans have for them. That’s just the ultimate thank you to them.”

Harmon is the Director of Utah’s Honor Flight and has seen for herself the emotion of veterans at those memorials, such as the WWII Memorial, Vietnam Wall, and Arlington National Cemetery.

But getting them there, about 75 veterans, their guardians, and staff at a time on a chartered flight with meals and hotels isn’t cheap.

“We are probably hitting a little over $200,000 for each flight,” said Harmon.

Which brings us back to the guitar.

It was signed by Post Malone who lives in Cottonwood Heights.

Post Malone signed guitar to raise money for Utah Honor Flight. (KSL TV)

Post Malone signed guitar to raise money for Utah Honor Flight. (KSL TV)

He even made a video for the city when he donated the guitar.

“Hi guys, it’s Posty. And I live living here in Cottonwood Heights. It’s the most amazing place ever. I have had such a great time over these years and I love you guys, too,” said Malone in the video.

“He goes out of his way to help us,” said Mayor Weichers. “He has done this several times where he has signed guitars to help us raise money for charities.”

No doubt, a signed guitar from one of the world’s most famous musicians right now should do well at auction.

“I was like, no way. There is no way this is going to happen,” said Harmon with a laugh.

It’s happening, all right.

And it’s all to raise money as another way to say thank you to veterans.

“It’s for those people who served and fought for the freedoms we live with and have today,” said Chief Russo. “They deserve an opportunity to go back and see the monuments that were built in their honor.”

The bidding is open until October 18th.

If you are interested, you can go to the Cottonwood Heights Police Department’s Facebook page, or you can send an email with your bid to CHPDCharity@ch.utah.gov

As of Thursday evening, Sept. 21, there was a bid of $6000.

Chief Russo expects that number to increase.

“We’ve had people tell us to give them a heads up toward the end of the auction,” he said.

