On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

South Carolina high school mourns after shooting kills 3 teenage students

Sep 25, 2023, 1:13 PM | Updated: 1:38 pm

FILE — (KSL TV)...

FILE — (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina high school is in mourning after three teenage students were killed in a weekend shooting.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting in Columbia, the state capital, just after 2 p.m. Sunday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. They found four people with gunshot wounds, who were then taken to a hospital.

Three victims were 16 and 17 years old and died at the hospital, and the fourth victim was released, the sheriff’s department said. Officials did not release further details.

The teenagers who were killed all attended Eau Claire High School, according to a statement from Richland One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon. The district provided additional counseling and security at the high school Monday in response to the “unimaginable tragedy,” which Witherspoon decried as “senseless gun violence.”

 

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Pictured: a Novaform DreamAway 8" Mattress. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the...

Ramishah Maruf, CNN

Tens of thousands of Costco-exclusive mattresses recalled for mold risk

A mattress recall of Costco-exclusive mattresses has caused over 541 instances to be reported with mold, posing health risks to consumers. Costo has said they are contacting all known customers directly.

1 hour ago

Usher performs onstage during the Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds...

Lisa Respers France, CNN

Yeah! Usher promises not to disappoint with Super Bowl performance

Usher said he promised “a night of celebration," for the upcoming Super Bowl.

4 hours ago

From left, the banyan tree in Lahaina, Hawaii, is pictured in 2011 and 2023. Mandatory Credit: Gett...

 Kara Nelson, CNN

Maui’s 150-year-old banyan tree is growing leaves after being charred by the wildfires

A huge banyan tree charred by the wildfires in Maui is sprouting new green leaves, giving hope all was not completely lost in the flames.

5 hours ago

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission resp...

Jamiel Lynch and Lauren Mascarenhas

41-year-old woman found dead after Florida alligator spotted with body in its mouth

Florida authorities have identified the woman found dead after an alligator was seen with a body in its mouth.

7 hours ago

Exposure to toxic pollutants at the World Trade Center in the aftermath of the 9/11 terror attacks ...

Maria Sole Campinoti

FDNY first responder deaths from 9/11-related diseases now equal FDNY deaths from attacks

The number of first responders from the New York City Fire Department who have died from 9/11-related illnesses has reached 343, matching the number who lost their lives on the day of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

7 hours ago

FILE - A passenger disembarks from Amtrak's Sunset Limited at its final stop in New Orleans, Nov. 2...

Associated Press

Biden administration announces $1.4 billion to improve rail safety and boost capacity in 35 states

The Biden administration has awarded $1.4 billion to projects improving railway safety and boosting rail capacity. Much of the money comes from the 2021 infrastructure law.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

South Carolina high school mourns after shooting kills 3 teenage students