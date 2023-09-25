On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Maui’s 150-year-old banyan tree is growing leaves after being charred by the wildfires

Sep 25, 2023, 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:30 am

From left, the banyan tree in Lahaina, Hawaii, is pictured in 2011 and 2023. Mandatory Credit: Gett...

From left, the banyan tree in Lahaina, Hawaii, is pictured in 2011 and 2023. Mandatory Credit: Getty/Chris Imonti

CNN's Profile Picture

BY  KARA NELSON, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — A huge banyan tree charred by the wildfires in Maui is sprouting new green leaves, giving hope all was not completely lost in the flames.

The 150-year-old cultural landmark dominates the courthouse square on Lahaina’s famous Front Street.

The tree was planted in 1873, and is the largest one of its kind in the US, raising more than 60 feet.

The historic tree, part of the fig family, gives the illusion of being multiple trees due to its ability to develop accessory trunks from its roots, allowing it to spread out. It currently has about 46 major trunks.

‘A sign of new beginnings’

It is commonly referred to as a gathering place for Lahaina residents, serving as a hub for tourists, festivals, and even wedding proposals.

Landscaping business owner Chris Imonti said the banyan Tree has been an iconic figure in Lahaina for more than a century, and seeing the leaves grow means a lot to the community.

“People see it as a sign of hope,” Imonti said. “A sign of new beginnings.”

Imonti has been working with Hawaii’s state arborist, Steve Nimz, along with a team of volunteers to help preserve the Banyan tree.

“I would say about 75% of the tree right now is showing new growth, and we’re really happy about that,” Imonti said.

“The northeast corner of the tree got most of the heat so we’re still monitoring that part of the tree pretty closely,” he noted.

During the fire, the soil became extremely hot, which altered the ground’s ability to absorb water, according to the landscaper.

Volunteers and local contractors have been pouring more than 5,000 gallons of water on the tree daily, in an attempt to rehydrate the roots.

And compost tea, an organic liquid compost nutrient, is helping water penetrate the scorched dirt.

“We put that on the soil to stimulate root growth as well as create a very stable soil structure,” Imonti said.

‘The tree is like your only compass in town’

The wildfires destroyed most of Lahaina, leaving a community of more than 13,000 people with little or nothing to salvage. The flames burned down homes, businesses, and displaced more than half of Lahaina’s residents.

“Now, when you look around, you don’t have any landmarks,” Imonti told CNN. “The tree is like your only compass in town.”

The banyan tree isn’t the only tree local volunteers are working to save.

“We’re also taking care of a lot of other historical trees in Lahaina,” Imonti added.

One of them is the Kumu ‘ulu tree, which is connected to the legend of Ku, the Hawaiian god of farming and fishing, who transformed into a Kumu ulu tree to feed his family during a famine. The tree produces the breadfruit, ‘ulu, a popular island nutrient.

“But most of them have been charred pretty badly,” Imonti noted. “I mean, everything is gone,” he continued. “We’re running around watering a few trees in town and that’s all that’s left.”

Meanwhile, residents are returning to the scorched grounds where their homes once stood.

“Everybody really has to rebuild their lives,” Imonti said, which comes with “a whole other wave of sadness for families.”

And while preserving the trees is important to the island’s culture and peace of mind, Imonti acknowledged it is not a top priority for many locals at the moment.

“I think the tree is the last thing on a lot of people’s minds right now,” the landscaper admitted.

But he hopes the tree “can be a good vehicle for change,” and continue to be a sign of hope for the long road of recovery that lies ahead of Lahaina.

The town “has to be redesigned and it’s gonna take years,” Imonti told CNN. “Give us time to heal and hopefully this tree will come back to life and we can start moving forward in a positive way.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Usher performs onstage during the Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds...

Lisa Respers France, CNN

Yeah! Usher promises not to disappoint with Super Bowl performance

Usher said he promised “a night of celebration," for the upcoming Super Bowl.

47 minutes ago

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission resp...

Jamiel Lynch and Lauren Mascarenhas

41-year-old woman found dead after Florida alligator spotted with body in its mouth

Florida authorities have identified the woman found dead after an alligator was seen with a body in its mouth.

4 hours ago

Exposure to toxic pollutants at the World Trade Center in the aftermath of the 9/11 terror attacks ...

Maria Sole Campinoti

FDNY first responder deaths from 9/11-related diseases now equal FDNY deaths from attacks

The number of first responders from the New York City Fire Department who have died from 9/11-related illnesses has reached 343, matching the number who lost their lives on the day of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

4 hours ago

FILE - A passenger disembarks from Amtrak's Sunset Limited at its final stop in New Orleans, Nov. 2...

Associated Press

Biden administration announces $1.4 billion to improve rail safety and boost capacity in 35 states

The Biden administration has awarded $1.4 billion to projects improving railway safety and boosting rail capacity. Much of the money comes from the 2021 infrastructure law.

6 hours ago

FILE - Sydney Carney walks through her home, which was destroyed by a wildfire on Aug. 11, 2023, in...

Jennifer Sinco Kelleher

Residents prepare to return to sites of homes demolished in Lahaina wildfire 7 weeks ago

Authorities on Monday are expected to begin allowing the first residents and property owners to return to their devastated properties in Lahaina.

6 hours ago

The camera technology used on the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft were developed by a program at Utah State U...

Alex Cabrero and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

Seven-year space mission yields asteroid samples that landed in Utah’s desert

On Sunday, Sept. 24, a capsule landed in the Utah desert, containing pieces of an asteroid collected in space. The landing brought a seven year mission to an end and a new mission of research to commencement.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Maui’s 150-year-old banyan tree is growing leaves after being charred by the wildfires