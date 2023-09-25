On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CNN

Tens of thousands of Costco-exclusive mattresses recalled for mold risk

Sep 25, 2023, 1:56 PM

Pictured: a Novaform DreamAway 8" Mattress. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the...

Pictured: a Novaform DreamAway 8" Mattress. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 48,000 mattresses sold exclusively at Costco due to risk of mold exposure. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY RAMISHAH MARUF, CNN


CNN

New York (CNN) — Costco customers are going to the mattresses over mold.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 48,000 mattresses sold exclusively at Costco due to risk of mold exposure.

Manufacturer FXI is recalling the Novaform ComfortGrande 14-inch and Novaform DreamAway 8-inch mattresses, which were sold exclusively at Costco stores in the Northwest United States and in the San Francisco Bay area from January 2023 through June 2023. The mattresses were also sold online at Costco.

Customers reported 541 instances of mold, the CPSC said. The agency warned mattresses could have been exposed to water during the manufacturing process. Mold could have developed, leading to health risks for consumers with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or a mold allergy.

The CPSC said only mattresses with the model and item numbers listed on its website are included in the recall. These mattresses were also manufactured at FXI’s San Bernardino, California, facility between January 2, 2023 and April 28, 2023.

“The ComfortGrande 14-inch mattress has a blue base with “Novaform” printed in white letters. The DreamAway 8-inch mattress has a gray base with “Novaform” printed in white letters,” the CPSC said.

The types of recalled mattresses ranged from $150 twins to $700 California kings.

Costco is contacting all known customers directly. The CPSC said to contact FXI for a full refund or replacement. The contact information is posted here.

KSL 5 TV Live

CNN

Usher performs onstage during the Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds...

Lisa Respers France, CNN

Yeah! Usher promises not to disappoint with Super Bowl performance

Usher said he promised “a night of celebration," for the upcoming Super Bowl.

4 hours ago

From left, the banyan tree in Lahaina, Hawaii, is pictured in 2011 and 2023. Mandatory Credit: Gett...

 Kara Nelson, CNN

Maui’s 150-year-old banyan tree is growing leaves after being charred by the wildfires

A huge banyan tree charred by the wildfires in Maui is sprouting new green leaves, giving hope all was not completely lost in the flames.

5 hours ago

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission resp...

Jamiel Lynch and Lauren Mascarenhas

41-year-old woman found dead after Florida alligator spotted with body in its mouth

Florida authorities have identified the woman found dead after an alligator was seen with a body in its mouth.

7 hours ago

Exposure to toxic pollutants at the World Trade Center in the aftermath of the 9/11 terror attacks ...

Maria Sole Campinoti

FDNY first responder deaths from 9/11-related diseases now equal FDNY deaths from attacks

The number of first responders from the New York City Fire Department who have died from 9/11-related illnesses has reached 343, matching the number who lost their lives on the day of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

7 hours ago

An astroid sample dropped near Dugway, Utah Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, marking the end of a journey to...

Ashley Strickland, CNN

NASA brings long-awaited asteroid sample to earth, lands it in Utah

Seven years after launching to space, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft flew by Earth Sunday to deliver a pristine sample collected from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu. It’s NASA’s first time returning an asteroid sample from space.

1 day ago

A rare $10,000 bill dating back to the Great Depression has sold for $480,000 at auction. (Heritage...

Amarachi Orie, CNN

$10,000 bill from Great Depression era sells for $480,000 at auction

A rare $10,000 bill dating back to the Great Depression has sold for $480,000 at auction.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Tens of thousands of Costco-exclusive mattresses recalled for mold risk