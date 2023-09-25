On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

El Paso Walmart shooter agrees to pay more than $5.5 million in restitution in federal case

Sep 25, 2023, 5:16 PM

El Paso Walmart mass shooter Patrick Crusius is seen in court when he was arraigned, in El Paso, Te...

El Paso Walmart mass shooter Patrick Crusius is seen in court when he was arraigned, in El Paso, Texas, in October 2019. Crusius has agreed to pay more than $5.5 million in restitution to those impacted by the shooting. Mandatory Credit: Mark Lambie/Pool/Reuters

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ASHLEY KILLOUGH, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — The gunman who killed 23 people and wounded 22 others at an El Paso Walmart in one of the deadliest attacks targeting Latinos in modern US history has agreed to pay more than $5.5 million in restitution to those impacted by the shooting.

Patrick Crusius, who pleaded guilty to federal charges in the attack, reached an agreement with prosecutors to pay $5,557,005.55 to claimants in the federal case, according to new court filings. The document identifying the claimants was sealed.

Federal Judge David Guaderrama approved the agreement. CNN has reached out to the US Attorney’s office in the Western District of Texas.

An attorney for Crusius declined to comment, citing a state gag order and federal protective order that limits what he can comment on.

Crusius rampaged through the Walmart in El Paso, which sits along the US-Mexico border, with the sole intention of killing Mexican people and immigrants, authorities have said. At least eight of those killed were Mexican nationals, according to Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard. Crusius is also believed to have posted a hate-filled screed online just minutes before the shooting in which he espoused xenophobic and White supremacist beliefs.

In February, Crusius pleaded guilty to 90 federal charges, including hate crimes, from the 2019 shooting. In July, he was sentenced to 90 consecutive life sentences.

Crusius is still set to be tried in a state case against him, where prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Both parties will meet with a district court judge Monday afternoon in a scheduling hearing, where a trial date could be up for discussion.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Pictured: a Novaform DreamAway 8" Mattress. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the...

Ramishah Maruf, CNN

Tens of thousands of Costco-exclusive mattresses recalled for mold risk

A mattress recall of Costco-exclusive mattresses has caused over 541 instances to be reported with mold, posing health risks to consumers. Costo has said they are contacting all known customers directly.

4 hours ago

FILE — (KSL TV)...

Associated Press

South Carolina high school mourns after shooting kills 3 teenage students

A South Carolina high school is in mourning after three teenage students were killed in a weekend shooting.

4 hours ago

Usher performs onstage during the Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds...

Lisa Respers France, CNN

Yeah! Usher promises not to disappoint with Super Bowl performance

Usher said he promised “a night of celebration," for the upcoming Super Bowl.

6 hours ago

From left, the banyan tree in Lahaina, Hawaii, is pictured in 2011 and 2023. Mandatory Credit: Gett...

 Kara Nelson, CNN

Maui’s 150-year-old banyan tree is growing leaves after being charred by the wildfires

A huge banyan tree charred by the wildfires in Maui is sprouting new green leaves, giving hope all was not completely lost in the flames.

8 hours ago

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission resp...

Jamiel Lynch and Lauren Mascarenhas

41-year-old woman found dead after Florida alligator spotted with body in its mouth

Florida authorities have identified the woman found dead after an alligator was seen with a body in its mouth.

9 hours ago

Exposure to toxic pollutants at the World Trade Center in the aftermath of the 9/11 terror attacks ...

Maria Sole Campinoti

FDNY first responder deaths from 9/11-related diseases now equal FDNY deaths from attacks

The number of first responders from the New York City Fire Department who have died from 9/11-related illnesses has reached 343, matching the number who lost their lives on the day of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

El Paso Walmart shooter agrees to pay more than $5.5 million in restitution in federal case