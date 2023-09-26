On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Does gum really sit in the stomach for 7 years?

Sep 26, 2023, 1:43 PM

For people who have had gastric surgery or issues with their gastrointestinal tract, swallowing gum...

For people who have had gastric surgery or issues with their gastrointestinal tract, swallowing gum could be problematic, according to experts. Mandatory Credit: Carol Yepes/Moment RF/Getty Images

CNN's Profile Picture

BY SADIE ANDREW, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — If you’re one of many people who have swallowed a whole piece of chewing gum by accident, one question likely popped in your head right after that startling sensation.

How long will the gum stay there? There is a common notion that it will sit in your stomach for seven years after being swallowed.

Not true.

“It’s an old wives’ tale,” said Simon Travis, professor of clinical gastroenterology at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom. “I’ve no idea where the myth came from — I can only imagine that it was suggested because someone wanted to stop their children from chewing gum.”

Swallowing gum is only harmful to the body if done in excess, Travis said via email, which is very rare. He explained that swallowing three or more pieces of gum per day would be considered excessive.

“If you swallow chewing gum, it’ll go through the stomach, and go through into the intestine, and pass out unchanged at the other end,” Travis said. “There are cases of chewing gum lodging in the intestines of infants and even children if they’ve swallowed a lot, and then it causes an obstruction. But in over 30 years of specialist gastro practice, I’ve never seen a case.”

Dr. Aaron Carroll, a distinguished professor of pediatrics and chief health officer at Indiana University, has written several books debunking myths about the body.

Carroll agreed that swallowing gum won’t do you any harm, but he wouldn’t actively encourage it.

“It has no nutritional value,” he said. “Gum is made out of gum-based sweeteners, flavoring and scents. Gum base is a mixture of elastomers, resins, fats, emulsifiers and waxes. So I wouldn’t say it’s healthy.”

How long have people chewed gum?

Before gum became commercialized and sold in the packets we see today, it was used by ancient peoples to stave off thirst and hunger, according to Jennifer Mathews, professor of anthropology at Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas, and author of “Chicle: The Chewing Gum of the Americas, From the Ancient Maya to William Wrigley.”

Mayans chewed on a substance called chicle, which comes from the sapodilla tree prevalent in southern Mexico and Central America, Mathews said.

“Chicle is a natural latex that comes from something called the Chico sapote tree, or sapodilla tree,” Mathews explained. “If you cut into a chico sapote tree, the latex starts to ooze out as a form of protection. It forms a barrier to protect the tree. Well, you can just pull it off the tree, and start chewing on it.”

Similarly, the Pima Indians in what is now the United States chewed on spruce tree sap for thousands of years before European settlers picked up on the habit and it became commercialized, Mathews said.

When to worry about swallowing gum

Unless you are in pain or have swallowed a lot of gum, Travis and Carroll said you don’t need to go to the doctor if you accidentally swallow a piece whole.

“It’s a theoretical problem,” Carroll said. “You theoretically could get something big enough in a small child to cause a blockage, but this is not something that regular people need to worry about.”

However, for people with problems with their gastrointestinal tract, or GI tract, which is a series of organs joined together in a long, twisting tube from the mouth to the anus, swallowed gum could cause issues.

“If things are open, and there’s no blockages, there’s no narrowings, things are going to go through just fine,” said academic gastroenterologist Dr. Leila Kia, an associate professor of medicine at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago.

“If there’s a narrowing or you have really severe inflammation for whatever reason, or you have a motility problem, where your stomach or your colon isn’t emptying in the way that it should, then certainly eating something like gum or something that can’t break down, it can hang around and that can actually cause problems,” Kia said.

Crohn’s disease is a common cause of inflammation in the GI tract and can cause it to narrow, according to Kia. She said doctors would usually recommend a low-residue diet for Crohn’s patients, which avoids certain foods like raw fruit and vegetables, nuts and seeds, popcorn, and gum.

Some types of cancer and surgeries can cause that narrowing. “Certainly, if you were to swallow many pieces of gum, that could become a problem if you have only a tiny stomach or your anatomy’s been rearranged, which is essentially what happens when you have gastric surgery,” Kia said.

Still, Kia has never removed gum from anyone’s body, although she has removed dentures that she thinks were swallowed inadvertently.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

A Target logo is seen on shopping carts at a Target store in Manhattan, New York City, in November ...

Ramishah Maruf and Parija Kavilanz, CNN

Target says it will close nine stores in four states due to theft and organized retail crime

Target is closing nine stores across four states, claiming theft and organized retail crime are creating an unsustainable business environment.

1 hour ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during the Pray Vote Stand Summit, Friday, Sept. 15, 20...

MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press

Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers as he built real estate empire

A judge has ruled that Donald Trump committed fraud for years while building the real estate empire that catapulted him to fame and the White House.

1 hour ago

(Airbnb)...

Eliza Pace

Ogre fans can now stay in Shrek’s Swamp (waffles in the morning not included)

Fans of ogres and onions can now enjoy a stay at Shrek's swamp, hosted by his noble steed, donkey. 

3 hours ago

FILE — This March 28, 2017 photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows Jef...

Associated Press

JPMorgan to pay $75 million on claims that it enabled Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking operations

JPMorgan Chase has agreed to pay $75 million to the U.S. Virgin Islands to settle claims that the bank enabled Jeffrey Epstein.

4 hours ago

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court, June 8, 2020, in Washington. The Supreme Court is allowing work to p...

Associated Press

The Supreme Court will let Alabama’s congressional map be redrawn to better represent Black voters

he Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the drawing of a new Alabama congressional map with greater representation for Black voters to proceed. The new districts also could help Democrats trying to flip control of the House of Representatives.

8 hours ago

Striking WGA (Writers Guild of America) members picket with striking SAG-AFTRA members outside Netf...

Andrew Dalton, AP Entertainment Writer

Writers strike is not over yet with key votes remaining on deal

The deal is made, the pickets have been suspended, and Hollywood's writers are on the verge of getting back to work after months on strike. Actors, meanwhile, wait in the wings for their own resolution.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Does gum really sit in the stomach for 7 years?