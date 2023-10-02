On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Search for 9-year-old girl who vanished on a New York camping trip enters critical stage

Oct 2, 2023, 10:44 AM

Charlotte Sena was last seen Saturday evening, authorities said. (Sena family)...

Charlotte Sena was last seen Saturday evening, authorities said. (Sena family)

(Sena family)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY MICHELLE WATSON, ARTEMIS MOSHTAGHIAN AND LAUREN MASCARENHAS


CNN

(CNN)The family of Charlotte Sena, who went missing Saturday evening in upstate New York, is asking the public for help as authorities ramp up their search for the 9-year-old they fear could have been abducted.

Charlotte, who was camping in Moreau Lake State Park with her family, went on a bike ride with close friends around dinner time and never returned, officials said.

Police believe Charlotte could be in “imminent danger,” according to an Amber Alert issued Sunday morning.

“Following our exhaustive search of the park we took that step of issuing the Amber Alert because we felt that that exhaustive search, when we couldn’t find her here, it was quite possible that an abduction had taken place,” said Lt. Colonel Richard Mazzone of the Uniform Force of the State Police.

When she disappeared, Charlotte was wearing an orange tie-dyed Pokémon shirt, dark blue pants, black Crocs and a gray bike helmet, according to a description provided by state police.

“This is a critical time. The statistics tell us in possible abductions, which this well may be, that first 24 to 48 hours is critical,” CNN Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence Analyst John Miller said on CNN This Morning.

Charlotte’s family is now asking the public for information that could help bring her home.

“No tip is insignificant,” Jené Sena, Charlotte’s aunt, told CNN affiliate WCBS. “She is a blonde, adorable 9-year-old little girl with bangs. She has green eyes, just under 5 feet tall and she is just a sweet, adorable girl.”

Charlotte was last seen around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, riding her bike in one of the park’s loops. She had done a few loops with friends and wanted to do one more by herself, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said at a news conference. Her mother reported her missing around 6:45 p.m., after Charlotte’s bike was found in the loop without her, Mazzone said.

“Once they found her bike during that search, they realized she’s not on it, she hasn’t gone too far, she didn’t get lost. Something’s really wrong,” Miller said.

“We just want her returned safely like any parent would. No tip is too small, please call if you know anything at all,” reads a statement from Charlotte’s family provided to NBC News and other outlets.

The state park, roughly 45 miles north of Albany, is more than 4,600 acres and “lies amid hardwood forests, pine stands and rocky ridges,” according to the Department of Environmental Conservation.

“They’re using just about every resource you can think of – helicopters, thermal imaging, license plate readers, video – to the extent that it’s available in that park,” Miller said. “They have some of that technology in the area, but it’s not like had this happened in Albany or New York City.”

More than 100 people are searching for the girl, including aviation and underwater rescue teams, bloodhounds, drones and technology experts, Hochul said. Charlotte is the niece of a member of the Schenectady Fire Department, which is also helping with the search, Hochul added.

“We are leaving no stone, no branch, no table, no cabin unturned, untouched, unexamined in our search to find Charlotte,” Hochul said. “If you know anything, if you’ve seen anything, if you hear anything, please contact 911 to tell us what you know.”

Moreau Lake State Park said in a Facebook post it is closed until further notice.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

New Apple iPhone 15 models are displayed in the Apple The Grove store on the phone’s worldwide re...

Michael Liedtke, AP Technology Writer

Apple says it will fix software problems blamed for making iPhone 15 models too hot to handle

Apple is blaming a software bug and other issues tied to popular apps such as Instagram and Uber for causing its recently released iPhone 15 models to heat up and spark complaints about becoming too hot to handle.

2 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump, center, sits in the courtroom at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Oct...

Michael R. Sisak

Trump denounces fraud case as a ‘scam’ as he arrives for New York trial over his business practices

New York Attorney General Letitia James says ahead of former President Donald Trump’s trip to court for the start of a civil trial over his business dealings that for years he’s “falsely inflated his net worth to enrich himself and cheat the system.”

5 hours ago

CORRECTS DATE OF CARTER CENTER'S STATEMENT TO FEB. 18, NOT FEB. 19 - FILE - Former President Jimmy ...

Bill Barrow, Associated Press

Jimmy Carter turns 99 at home with Rosalynn and other family as tributes come from around the world

Jimmy Carter put off his usual Sunday practice of watching church services online to instead celebrate his 99th birthday with his family.

16 hours ago

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2021, file photo with the downtown skyline in the background, a roofer work...

Associated Press

Arizona’s biggest city has driest monsoon season since weather service began record-keeping in 1895

After a summer of extreme heat, Arizona’s most populous city is in the record books again.

18 hours ago

L-R: Zuma (voiced by Shayle Simons), Rocky (voiced by Callum Shoniker), Skye (voiced by Lilly Bartl...

Associated Press

‘PAW Patrol’ shows bark at box office while ‘The Creator’ and ‘Dumb Money’ disappoint

After several quiet weeks in movie theaters, four films entered wide release over the weekend. “

19 hours ago

FILE - Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks during the House Armed Services Committee hearing on the fis...

EVIN FREKING Associated Press Evin, Freking

Gaetz says he will seek to oust McCarthy as speaker this week. ‘Bring it on,’ McCarthy says

Rep. Matt Gaetz says he'll try to remove House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a fellow Republican, from his leadership position this week.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Search for 9-year-old girl who vanished on a New York camping trip enters critical stage