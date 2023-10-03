Armed man leads officers from multiple agencies through three states during pursuit

MESQUITE, Nev — An armed man police said is a convicted felon led officers on a chase through multiple states, starting in St. George, Utah.

St. George Police Department public information officer Tiffany Mitchell said neighbors spotted the suspect parked outside of a cul-de-sac near Nelson Circle and Bloomington Drive.

“Thought that he was suspicious and kind of kept an eye on him,” Michell said. “He then pulled into the victim’s driveway and got out.”

She said he first walked up to the front door, then walked around the side of the house and jumped into a window well to kick open a window.

“That’s the point where the homeowner came out of the home, made contact with the suspect, at which point the suspect pulled a gun, racked it, pointed it at the homeowner and threatened to kill him,” Mitchell said.

She said the two had some kind of interaction and the suspect sped away in a black sedan stolen from Utah County.

“The homeowner and the neighbor who saw this got a vehicle description and a license plate number,” Mitchell said. Officers went after the driver, who police said was armed with a handgun.

Mitchell said they called Mesquite police for backup when they saw the driver was travelling south on Interstate 15 toward Arizona, then Nevada.

“We may be in other states but we happen to have to work with each other often,” she said.

Mesquite Police public information officer Sergeant Wyatt Oliver told KSL TV the suspect was responsible for purse snatching in the area earlier in the week. During the pursuit, they discovered he had shot into a vehicle in Las Vegas Friday and realized he was armed.

Wyatt said Mesquite police deployed spike strips while officers with St. George PD and Washington County Sheriff’s Office tried to stop him using a maneuver that attempts to stop or spin a car with a police vehicle. Wyatt said the driver drove off the side of the freeway into the Casablanca casino parking lot.

Bill and Anissa Roberts, a couple from Bolivar, Missouri, told KSL they were looking for a parking spot when the black car pulled up beside them. They were on their way to visit their son in northern California.

“The suspect got out quickly and pointed his gun at me, trying to open the driver’s door, yelling, “Get out!,” Bill Roberts said.

Roberts said he and his wife quickly got out and watched the suspect take off in their car. The couple is deaf and said they had no idea a pursuit was going on at the time.

“We wish there was a way to alert people like us,” Bill Roberts said. “We know that hearing people were able to listen on the radio and be aware of what was occurring. Maybe if we were able to receive a text alert on our phones then the situation could have been avoided.”

Wyatt said the suspect drove the Roberts’ car, a white SUV, down a road that dead-ended into a golf course. He said that’s where the suspect got stuck, got out of the car and ran.

Police said a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter spotted him hiding in thick brush.

“That was instrumental in helping us locate that suspect,” Mitchell said.

Mesquite police said the suspect took his own life. The Clark County Coroner’s Office is the agency responsible for releasing his name.

The Roberts said their SUV is at a dealership in St. George. They’re waiting to hear if they can drive it back home. St. George police said several agencies successfully worked together on this pursuit.

“It happens more often than we’re used to,” Mitchell said. “It’s becoming more and more of a situation which makes us better and better at having to respond to it.”