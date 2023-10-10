On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CNN

Israel festival revelers shot at point-blank range, video shows

Oct 9, 2023, 8:56 PM

CNN's Profile Picture

BY PAUL P. MURPHY, TEELE REBANE, HILARY WHITEMAN, BRAD LENDON, AMANDA JACKSON AND DAVID WILLIAMS, CNN


CNN

(CNN) —Gaza militants who attacked an all-night music festival in southern Israel shot and killed revelers at point-blank range, then looted their belongings, new car dashcam video verified by CNN reveals.

The video began circulating on social media on Sunday and – alongside footage of harrowing kidnappings from the same event – has been scrutinized by horrified families desperate for news of loved ones missing since a series of coordinated attacks triggered Israel’s declaration of war on Sunday.

Israeli officials counted at least 260 bodies near the site of the Nova festival, outside Re’im, where earlier footage showed carefree partygoers from Israel and overseas dancing in the desert soon after sunrise on Saturday.

Some survivors are among more than 100 hostages that the militant group Hamas claims to be holding in Gaza, according to friends and family members who have seen them in videos shared on social platforms.

The dashcam video verified by CNN gives a glimpse of the terror as militants took over the festival, preventing some partygoers from leaving with deadly force.

The first clip, begins at 9:23 a.m. according to its timecode, just under three hours after the first explosions were reported at the Nova festival.

The video has no audio, but a militant is seen yelling, then pointing his machine gun at a man taking cover next to the car. It’s unclear if the gunman is firing a warning shot, or if he’s just shot and injured the civilian, who is then seen being led away. His fate is unknown.

A second individual is seen in the video lying on the ground at the back of another car. The person begins to move and suddenly another militant appears on screen, aims at the person, fires and walks away. The person on the ground stops moving.

Another video from the dashcam, timestamped at 12:09 p.m., shows two militants approach the body of the second individual. They rifle through the person’s pockets, and one picks something off the body and puts it into his own back pocket.

Less than three minutes later, militants grab a woman out of the back of the car. She is led away, and the militants begin to open another car’s trunk and empty a suitcase on the ground to be pilfered.

The video picks up at 12:14 p.m., with the captured woman running back into view. Her hands in the air, she appears to be waving toward the festival grounds.

Dirt and dust are seen flying as bullets hit the ground around her. Next to the emptied suitcase and open trunk, she takes cover again. Her fate is unknown.

 

Killed on the phone with his parents

 

The parents of Alexandre Look, a 33-year-old Canadian, told CNN news partner CBC they were on the phone with him as he tried to escape the gunfire. Look and others sought shelter in a bunker without a door during the militant attack, his parents said.

“And then I heard him tell his friends, ‘They’re coming back. There’s a lot of them. And then all I heard was a lot of gunshots, lots of rounds and then we heard nothing,” Look’s mother, Raquel Ohnona Look, told CBC.

Look’s parents said he died trying to shield others from the gunfire.

“Like a true warrior, he left as a hero wanting to protect the people he was with. Alex was a force of nature, endowed with a unique charisma and unparalleled generosity,” his father, Alain Haim Look, posted on Facebook on Saturday. “The world will never be the same without you. Goodbye my son, I love you and watch over us from above.”

François Legault, premier of the Canadian province of Quebec, sent his condolences to the family on Monday.

“My thoughts are with the family and loved ones of Quebecer Alexandre Look who lost his life in one of the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel,” Legault posted on X, formerly Twitter. “I am saddened by the dramatic circumstances of his death.”

 

Families search for missing children

 

Ricarda Louk last saw her daughter Shani lying face down in the back of a pickup truck heading to the Gaza Strip, an isolated coastal enclave of almost 2 million people crammed into 140 square miles.

She last spoke to her after hearing rockets and alarms sounding in southern Israel, and phoned her daughter to see if she’d made it to a secure location. Shani told her mother she was at the festival, held in an open field with few places to hide.

Aerial footage posted on social media showed dozens of cars along the side of the road near the entrance to the festival grounds, some burned, others with windows missing and doors hanging open.

Shani was trying to reach one of those vehicles, her mother said.

“She was going to her car and they had military people standing by the cars and were shooting so people couldn’t reach their cars, even to go away. And that’s when they took her,” Ricarda told CNN.

The disturbing video of her daughter in the back of the pickup truck and attempts by someone to use Shani’s credit card twice in Gaza after the attack are the only hints she has of her daughter’s whereabouts.

In the video, she is seen motionless. One gunman, carrying a rocket propelled grenade launcher, has his leg draped over her waist and the other holds a clump of her dreadlocks. “Allahu Akbar,” they cheer – meaning “God is great” in Arabic.

Ricarda hopes she will see her daughter again, but the situation is bleak.

“It looks very bad, but I still have hope. I hope that they don’t take bodies for negotiations. I hope that she’s still alive somewhere. We don’t have anything else to hope for, so I try to believe,” she said.

 

Hiding for hours, then …

 

Like Ricarda Louk, Yakov Argamani last saw his daughter on one of the cellphone videos that have emerged in the aftermath of Saturday’s raid.

Noa Argamani, 25, is seen pleading for help from the back of a motorcycle driven by Hamas militants at the festival site.

Her tearful father struggled to find words to convey his shock and grief on seeing the video: “I couldn’t believe it … I didn’t want to believe it,” Yakov told CNN.

Noa was attending the festival with her boyfriend, Avinatan Or, who is also seen being led away by militants.

Noa’s childhood friend Shlomit Marciano, who was helping comfort her family when they spoke to CNN, said the text messages they received suggest their friends were hiding for hours as militants rampaged through the festival site.

Or texted Noa’s father around 10 a.m. to say the couple were safe, almost four hours after the first reports of an attack. Other friends also texted, begging for help, Marciano said.

“Since that, no contact. We suppose they were abducted at 12. They probably were hiding for three, four hours begging for help. They started hiding after hearing the massacres and the shooting. And then (the militants) found them,” Marciano said.

Now Yakov is relying on his faith, Marciano said.

“He believes in God. He’s praying that she’s okay. And she will come back to him, to the family and to us safely. She’s their only child.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

CNN

James Craig is accused of using a computer at his dental practice to research poisons, authorities ...

Raja Razek and Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

Colorado dentist accused of poisoning his wife with arsenic pleads not guilty

A Colorado dentist accused of fatally poisoning his wife in March pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

3 hours ago

Deborah and Shlomi Matias were killed by Hamas militants over the weekend. Mandatory Credit: Courte...

Celina Tebor and Alberto Moya, CNN

Mother killed while shielding her son from Hamas gunmen among US victims in Israel

Ilan Troen said he was on the phone with his daughter in Israel when she was shot and killed by Hamas gunmen while shielding her son from their bullets.

5 hours ago

The new “Airspace L Bins,” produced by Elbe Flugzeugwerke GmbH, a subsidiary of ST Engineering ...

 Karla Cripps, CNN

These new overhead aircraft bins could be an inflight game-changer

These specially shaped overhead compartments, promise to create 60% more cabin luggage space than traditional systems.

10 hours ago

The archaeological site of Pompeii is 'expanding,' with combined tickets to surrounding sites and f...

Julia Buckley, CNN

Ancient Roman site of Pompeii is about to ‘expand’

It's one of the world’s most famous ancient sites, now it's going to expand.

12 hours ago

Customers use ATMs at a Wells Fargo Bank on April 14 in San Bruno, California. Bank of America, Wel...

Ramishah Maruf

What’s open and closed on Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Americans celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Columbus Day on the second Monday of October each year.

1 day ago

An air strike hitting Israel causing a massive explosion....

Aileen Graef and Priscilla Alvarez, CNN

At least three Americans killed in attacks in Israel near Gaza border, according to memo

At least three Americans have been killed in the attacks in Israel close to the Gaza border, according to an internal US government memo reviewed by CNN.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Israel festival revelers shot at point-blank range, video shows