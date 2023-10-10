On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

More than 1,000 birds killed in one night after hitting the same Chicago building

Oct 10, 2023, 12:34 PM | Updated: 12:40 pm

Workers at the Chicago Field Museum inspect the bodies of migrating birds that were killed when the...

Workers at the Chicago Field Museum inspect the bodies of migrating birds that were killed when they flew into the windows of the McCormick Place Lakeside Center. (Courtesy Tom Gnoske/Chicago Field Museum)

(Courtesy Tom Gnoske/Chicago Field Museum)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ZOE SOTTILE, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — In just one night, more than a thousand migrating birds died after crashing into a single building in Chicago, due to what experts say was a deadly combination of migration season, difficult weather, and a lack of “bird-friendly” building measures.

The Chicago Field Museum collected more than a thousand dead birds that had collided with the McCormick Place Lakeside Center, a convention center located on the shore of Lake Michigan, Wednesday night into Thursday morning, Annette Prince, director of Chicago Bird Collision Monitors, told CNN.

Volunteers working with Chicago Bird Collision Monitors collected an additional thousand dead birds from the city’s downtown area, said Prince. And there were likely more birds that flew away after colliding into a building but later died of their injuries, she said.

“It was overwhelming and tragic to see this many birds,” Prince said. “I went to a building where, when I walked up to the building, it was like there was just a carpet of dead and dying and injured birds.”

A combination of factors likely contributed to the extraordinary number of deadly collisions, Prince said.

There was a particularly high volume of birds set to migrate south for the winter that night. The birds had been waiting for winds from the north or west to ease their journey. “Those birds essentially piled up,” Prince said. When the right winds arrived on Wednesday, a large number of birds set off for their migration at once. Additionally, “there were foggy and low cloud conditions, which can bring them into confusion with lights and buildings,” Prince said. The clouds likely caused the birds to fly at a lower altitude, bringing them closer into contact with buildings. McCormick Place in particular “is one of the first buildings birds encounter as they move along Lake Michigan,” she said.

Buildings that leave their lights on overnight, when most birds migrate, are also more likely to attract collisions, she added. “Those lights are a very prominent attraction for birds – almost like a lighthouse.”

But birds continued to fatally crash into the McCormick Place Lakeside Center even during the daytime, she said, which highlights the extent to which large panels of clear glass can confuse the animals. “If you use a large expanse of glass that looks like an open space, birds will try to fly into it, not seeing that barrier between them,” she said.

And many of the birds that crashed were likely young and embarking on their first migration, according to Prince. “For some of them, this is the first time they encountered a city or an urban area,” she said.

Andrew Farnsworth, an ornithologist at Cornell University who studies bird migration, told CNN in an interview that the collision event was “of enormous magnitude.”

The number of birds killed at McCormick Place during that one night is around the same as would typically die from collisions at the building in a year, according to Farnsworth.

It’s “a very rare thing and a pretty unfortunate thing,” he said.

McCormick Place cited “unusual weather conditions during the peak of the Fall 2023 migration season in the city coupled with avian confusion that comes from light emanating from buildings,” in a statement acknowledging the deaths of “an extremely large number of migratory birds.”

“The well-being of migratory birds is of high importance to us, and we are truly saddened by this incident,” the statement reads. Lights were on at the facility due to an event and were turned off as soon as the building was unoccupied, the statement added.

Both Farnsworth and Prince said the McCormick Place incident was a particularly grievous example of a mundane occurrence: Birds crashing into buildings, particularly those with large glass panels that keep their lights on overnight, during the height of the migration season.

“The collision problem happens every night of migration in spring and fall,” Farnsworth said.

2019 report from researchers at Cornell’s Lab of Ornithology estimated that around 600 million birds die every year in the US after colliding with buildings. Chicago was ranked as the most dangerous city for birds during both the fall and spring migration seasons, followed by Houston and Dallas.

“It’s a serious problem,” Farnsworth said, which has contributed to the decline of several species over the past decades.

It’s a challenge “that is particularly troubling because it’s controllable, it’s something we can solve,” he said.

Farnsworth and Prince both highlighted two major interventions that can help reduce the number of avian collision deaths: implementing “bird-friendly” glass and reducing light pollution.

“Bird-friendly” glass has “some kind of fritting or pattern in it, which lowers the reflectivity, makes it visible to birds,” said Farnsworth. New buildings can incorporate bird-friendly glass into their designs, while existing buildings can retrofit their windows with decals that make the glass more visible to birds.

Convincing people to switch over to bird-friendly glass presents its own challenges, according to Prince.

“People are very much in love with the aesthetic of clear or reflective glass,” she said. “I think there has to be a mindset change – that none of those aesthetics are worth hundreds of thousands of things dying because of it.”

Additionally, turning off lights, especially overnight, can be critical in saving the animals’ lives.

“Turning off nonessential lights is like a no-brainer,” Farnsworth said. “It saves energy, it’s good for human health, and it stops birds from being attracted and disoriented.”

The impact of collision deaths will only increase as birds and other animals face threats from climate change and habitat destruction as well, according to Prince.

“These birds are not replaceable,” said Prince. “They’re valuable too, because we enjoy them, and they’re valuable because they’re critical to our environment.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

white plane in pieces on dry brown terrain...

Jack Dura, Associated Press

Funeral pays tribute to North Dakota lawmaker and family lost in Utah plane crash

Loved ones are remembering a late North Dakota lawmaker and his wife and two children who died last week in a plane crash in Utah.

16 minutes ago

Biden speaks at White House...

MJ Lee and Kevin Liptak, CNN

Biden confirms US citizens among Hamas hostages,14 Americans killed in attacks on Israel

President Joe Biden confirmed Tuesday that Americans are known to be among the hostages held by Hamas after its terror rampage over the weekend, and said the known number of Americans killed now stands at 14.

1 hour ago

Burger King's new store design, Sizzle, features lots of Whopper branding. Photo credit: Burger Kin...

CNN

See the new Burger King restaurant design

Burger King has been working to revitalize its brand over the past few years, redesigning everything from its logo to its packaging. The next step: remodeling restaurants.

2 hours ago

Former Trump Organization Executive Allen Weisselberg sits in the courtroom during the civil fraud ...

Michael R. Sisak and Jennifer Peltz

Trial document: Trump acknowledged penthouse size at 11,000 square feet, not 30,000 he later claimed

Evidence shown at former President Donald Trump's New York civil business fraud trial shows that he signed a 1994 document that gave the true size of the New York penthouse that was listed later as far larger on his financial statements.

4 hours ago

Bryan Martinez, a senior at Capital City Public Charter School in Washington, works on a computer d...

Associated Press

Dollars and sense: Can financial literacy help students learn math?

Inside a high school classroom, Bryan Martinez jots down several purchases that would require a short-term savings plan: shoes, phone, headphones, clothes, and food.

4 hours ago

Some flights to and from Ben Gurion International Airport have been affected by the attacks. Mandat...

Lilit Marcus, CNN

What travelers need to know following deadly clashes in Israel and Gaza

International airlines have announced they will cut their air services to Israel dramatically as the situation evolves.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

More than 1,000 birds killed in one night after hitting the same Chicago building