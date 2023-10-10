On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CNN

Department of Justice files superseding indictment against Rep. George Santos

Oct 10, 2023, 4:30 PM | Updated: 5:29 pm

Rep. George Santos is escorted by police as he leaves Central Islip Federal Courthouse in Central I...

Rep. George Santos is escorted by police as he leaves Central Islip Federal Courthouse in Central Islip, New York, on May 10. Photo credit: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters/File

CNN's Profile Picture

BY GREGORY KRIEG, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Federal prosecutors on Tuesday accused Rep. George Santos of stealing donors’ identities and running up thousands of dollars in fraudulent charges on their credit cards.

The 10 new charges against Santos also include allegations that the New York Republican embezzled cash from his company and conspired with his former campaign treasurer to falsify donation totals in order to hit fundraising targets set by national Republicans, among other offenses.

This fresh round of charges, called a superseding indictment, effectively replaces the earlier case against Santos. It brings the total number of counts against him to 23, is wider in scope and provides new and damaging details about Santos’ alleged efforts to personally profit through his campaign.

It comes comes days after Nancy Marks, who worked as his treasurer during the 2022 campaign, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States by committing one or more federal offenses.

“I filed a first quarter 2022 report stating that $500,000 was loaned to the campaign by co-conspirator #1 and the money was not received at the time,” Marks said during her allocution – a defendant’s formal address to the court. “As campaign treasurer, I knew that the loan had not been made at the time.”

In Tuesday’s filing, prosecutors from the Eastern District of New York provide messages between Santos and Marks discussing their efforts to effectively deceive the GOP into providing Santos with additional support by ginning up their fundraising totals.

In May, Santos, 35, pleaded not guilty to 13 federal charges. Those initial charges included seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds and two counts of making materially false statements to the US House of Representatives.

Pressed Tuesday on whether he would resign, Santos said: “No, I will not.”

“I did not have access to my phone. I have no clue what you guys are talking about,” Santos told CNN’s Manu Raju when asked about the indictment.

Following his arraignment earlier this year, the congressman said that he has been “compliant throughout this entire process,” blasting the indictment at the time as a “witch hunt,” and said he would “fight my battle.”

Elected last year to represent a district that includes parts of Long Island and Queens, Santos has been under investigation in multiple jurisdictions and by the House Ethics Committee. The congressman has admitted to making some misleading claims about his education and financial status but continues to deny the more serious allegations. He has not admitted any crimes.

He announced in April that he will seek reelection in 2024 to represent New York’s 3rd Congressional District.

KSL 5 TV Live

CNN

Red dye No. 3 is used in many candies...

Chris Boyette, Kristen Rogers and Andi Babineau, CNN

California becomes first US state to ban 4 potentially harmful chemicals in food

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a landmark law aimed at banning red dye No. 3 and other potentially harmful food additives in consumer goods.

1 hour ago

FILE - A Google sign is shown at the company's office in San Francisco, on April 12, 2023. European...

Jennifer Korn. CNN

Google looks to do away with passwords, making ‘passkeys’ the default option

Google is looking to make passwords obsolete by prompting users to create passkeys to unlock accounts.

3 hours ago

Biden speaks at White House...

MJ Lee and Kevin Liptak, CNN

Biden confirms US citizens among Hamas hostages,14 Americans killed in attacks on Israel

President Joe Biden confirmed Tuesday that Americans are known to be among the hostages held by Hamas after its terror rampage over the weekend, and said the known number of Americans killed now stands at 14.

4 hours ago

Burger King's new store design, Sizzle, features lots of Whopper branding. Photo credit: Burger Kin...

Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNN

See the new Burger King restaurant design

Burger King has been working to revitalize its brand over the past few years, redesigning everything from its logo to its packaging. The next step: remodeling restaurants.

5 hours ago

Workers at the Chicago Field Museum inspect the bodies of migrating birds that were killed when the...

Zoe Sottile, CNN

More than 1,000 birds killed in one night after hitting the same Chicago building

In just one night, more than a thousand migrating birds died after crashing into a single building in Chicago, due to what experts say was a deadly combination of migration season.

5 hours ago

Some flights to and from Ben Gurion International Airport have been affected by the attacks. Mandat...

Lilit Marcus, CNN

What travelers need to know following deadly clashes in Israel and Gaza

International airlines have announced they will cut their air services to Israel dramatically as the situation evolves.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Department of Justice files superseding indictment against Rep. George Santos