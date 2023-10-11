On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Israeli in Utah says sister was among those who escaped attack on rave

Oct 10, 2023, 10:19 PM | Updated: 11:08 pm

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — An Israeli living in Utah said Tuesday her sister was among those who escaped from an attack on a rave near the Gaza border over the weekend.

According to reports, militants killed at least 260 people at the event while taking an unknown number hostage.

Maya Skurnik, who moved to Utah in November and works for the Jewish Federation of Utah, said her 25-year-old sister, Syuval, suddenly found herself in the middle of the chaos.

“It all started with a missile attack on the party,” Skurnik said. “Before this attack was over, the shooting started.”

Skurnik told KSL 5 her sister began running toward her friends’ car but the group soon decided that was a bad idea.

“She couldn’t tell where the shots were coming from — she said they were from every direction,” Skurnik said. “Other gunmen were waiting for cars at the end of the road and so they started shooting at cars too.”

According to Skurnik, the group continued to flee over the next several hours, taking cover whenever possible behind trees and in bushes when they weren’t lying flat on the ground.

Eventually, their route took them to an abandoned farm, but they decided not to stay there. Skurnik said it proved to be the right move, since militants eventually reached that area.

Skurnik said her sister and others ultimately reached the relative safety of a nearby village, where her sister was able to call her family from someone else’s phone roughly seven hours after the attack began.

“Some of the friends she was with are still missing,” Skurnik said. “She has friends who were killed.”

She said many Israelis have felt helpless amid the violence.

“People have been burned alive in their homes, people have been murdered and filmed and beheaded and raped,” Skurnik said. “I need people to open their eyes and look at what’s been happening in Israel.”

Skurnik said she was just grateful her sister escaped the party.

“I just can’t believe how lucky we got,” Skurnik said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Solar panels...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt helps Herriman man who says company won’t cancel contract though they agreed to

Freedom Forever Solar is a Sandy-based solar panel company that refused to cancel Phil Smeath's order after he attempted twice. Then Smeath decided to Get Gephardt.

4 minutes ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Dan Rascon

Naked man breaks into Draper home, creeps close to sleeping residents

It was a shocking sight caught on surveillance cameras in a Draper neighborhood. A naked man was going door to door trying to get into people’s homes early Tuesday morning.

2 hours ago

FILE (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)...

Ladd Egan and Larry D. Curtis, KSL TV

Utah adds Spanish version of suicide prevention tool on World Mental Health Day

Utah celebrated World Mental Health Day with a first-of-its-kind prevention training — in Spanish.

4 hours ago

Hundreds of dead fish have been found at Mantua Reservoir. Photo credit: Mike Anderson, KSL...

Mike Anderson

Brigham City officials trying to find the cause of dead fish at Mantua Reservoir

Brigham City officials are trying to figure out why hundreds of fish have died at Mantua River.

6 hours ago

The Utah Academy Arts student preforming. (KSL TV)...

Tamara Vaifanua and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

Utah Academy Arts students in St. George to release 13-track album

Students at the Utah Arts Academy in St. George are releasing a 13-track album. KSL 5 follows a few students and their ambitions for being future musicians.

6 hours ago

Granger High School...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Man arrested after following, filming high school girls in West Valley City

The Granite School District credited the fast actions of two Granger High School girls who say a man tried to lure them and started filming them as they tried to get away.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Israeli in Utah says sister was among those who escaped attack on rave