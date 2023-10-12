Disneyland is increasing its prices again – here’s why

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CNN) — From parking their vehicles for the day to purchasing annual passes, visitors to Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, are going to be paying more to enjoy that Mickey Mouse magic. Again.

The latest increases were announced and went into effect on Wednesday, October 11. That happens to be the exact one-year anniversary of a previous increase in prices for the two theme parks at the resort: classic Disneyland Park and the newer California Adventure Park.

The silver lining in this latest round of hikes: There’s no price increase for a single-day, one-park ticket on what Disneyland calls its Tier 0 days (which are days with the traditionally lowest attendance): That price remains at $104. But many other significant prices are going up, including for other one-day, one-park tickets.

Here’s an overview of some of the increases – and why they’re happening:

What’s going up at Disneyland?

As any Disney regular or newbie can tell you, it can be a real labyrinth navigating all the packages and options and upgrades for a visit.

The ultimate price can vary by so many factors: the number of days there, the number of people in your party and their ages, when you go, whether you buy skip-the-line options, whether you park hop, etc. A final out-of-pocket tally is pretty much unique to the visitor, but here are some of the basic increases:

One-day, one-park tickets per person: As previously mentioned, Tier 0 tickets remain at $104. If you go on Tier 1 day instead, that’s going to cost you $119, a $5 increase from the previous price.

However, one-day, one-park tickets go all the way up to Tier 6 for the most traditionally crowded days. That will set you back $194 (previously it was $179).

As far as those cheapest Tier 0 days go, Disneyland is offering a similar number of days this coming winter and early spring compared with 2023. (The whole 2024 calendar isn’t out yet.)

Multiday passes: These aren’t on the tier system. They cost the same whether you set reservations for busy times (think Christmas week) or slow times (mid-September or mid-January, for instance). Here’s that breakdown:

• Two-day ticket — now $310 (previously $285)

• Three-day ticket — $390 (previously $360)

• Four-day ticket — $445 (previously $395)

• Five-day ticket — $480 (previously $415)

Park Hoppers: These allow you go back and forth between classic Disneyland and California Adventure for an extra price on the same day. And the price of park hopping is going up – unless you’re on a one-day ticket. That remains at $65. Here’s the breakdown for other prices:

• Two-day Park Hopper add-on — $65 (previously $60)

• Three-day Park Hopper add-on — $70 (previously $60)

• Four-day Park Hopper add-on — $70 (previously $60)

• Five-day Park Hopper add-on — $75 (previously $60)

Annual passes: Called Magic Key Passes, these are particularly popular with locals and die-hard visitors, according to Don Munsil, president of MouseSavers, a guide to discounts and deals at Disney and Universal parks. The less expensive passes include more black-out dates, and the more expensive ones offer more date options. Those increases are:

• Imagine Magic Key — $499 (previously $449)

• Enchant Magic Key — $849 (previously $699)

• Believe Magic Key — $1,249 (previously $1,099)

• Inspire Magic Key — $1,649 (previously $1,599)

Other increases: Disney Genie+ is the park’s line-skipping feature to bypass long queues on popular attractions. If you purchase it pre-arrival, it will now cost you $30 instead of the previous $25. You can buy Genie+ after you arrive, but that price can be even higher depending on current line waits.

Finally, parking is going up, too. Standard parking is now $35 (previously $30) and preferred parking is now $55 (previously $50).