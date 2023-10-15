On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CNN

Jim Jordan, the face of key GOP investigations, seeks the speaker’s gavel – again

Oct 14, 2023, 7:11 PM

Rep. Jim Jordan is known as a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump and serves as chairman ...

Rep. Jim Jordan is known as a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump and serves as chairman of the powerful House Judiciary Committee. Photo credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/FILE

CNN's Profile Picture

BY CLARE FORAN AND JEREMY HERB


CNN

(CNN) — Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, a key figure in House GOP-led investigations, is again seeking the speaker’s gavel as Republicans face a deepening leadership crisis and the chamber remains paralyzed without a speaker.

Jordan has made a name for himself as a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump and was endorsed by Trump in his bid for the speakership. The Ohio Republican serves as chairman of the powerful House Judiciary Committee.

Jordan has a longstanding reputation as a conservative agitator and helped found the hardline House Freedom Caucus. He has served in Congress since 2007.

Jordan initially ran against House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana and was defeated in a closed-door vote by the conference. Scalise went on to become the GOP speaker nominee – but dropped out of the race abruptly Thursday evening after facing a bloc of hardened opposition.

Jim Jordan was selected by GOP conference on Friday

The House GOP conference selected Jordan on Friday as its latest speaker-designee in a 124-81 vote over GOP Rep. Austin Scott of Georgia – who made a surprise last-minute bid. Jordan gained only 25 supporters compared to Wednesday’s vote when Scalise defeated Jordan, 113-99.

Jordan then called a second vote asking members if they would support him on the floor, in an effort to see if that could shrink his opposition. That vote, which was cast by secret ballot, was 152-55 – laying out the long road ahead for Jordan’s speakership bid to succeed.

In addition to chairing the Judiciary Committee, Jordan is also the chair of the select subcommittee on the “weaponization” of the federal government. When McCarthy announced a House GOP impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, he said House Oversight Chairman James Comer would lead the effort in coordination with Jordan as Judiciary chair and Ways and Means Committee Chair Jason Smith.

While Republicans say their investigative work is critical to informing the American public and ensuring accountability, Democrats frequently criticize Jordan as a hyper-partisan Trump defender and have accused him of using his perch to shield the former president in the run up to the 2024 presidential election.

As Jordan oversees key House GOP investigations, Democrats also point to the fact that he stonewalled in response to a subpoena for his testimony from the House select committee that investigated the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

Jordan as well as Scalise both supported objections to electoral college results when Congress met to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win on January 6, 2021, the same day a pro-Trump mob attacked the Capitol seeking to overturn the election.

Concerns downplayed

Jordan has downplayed concerns that he may be too conservative for some of the more moderate members of the GOP.

“I think we are a conservative-center-right party. I think I’m the guy who can help unite that. My politics are entirely consistent with where conservatives and Republicans are across the country,” Jordan told CNN’s Manu Raju.

CNN reported in 2020 that six former Ohio State University wrestlers said they were present when Jordan heard or responded to sexual misconduct complaints about team doctor Richard Strauss.

Jordan has emphatically denied that he knew anything about Strauss’ abuse during his own years working at OSU, between 1987 and 1995. “Congressman Jordan never saw any abuse, never heard about any abuse, and never had any abuse reported to him during his time as a coach at Ohio State,” his congressional office said in 2018.

KSL 5 TV Live

CNN

Roughly 1.4 million high school seniors from the class of 2023 took the ACT test. Mandatory Credit:...

 Athena Jones and Mallika Kallingal, CNN

ACT reports record low scores on its college readiness exam

The average composite score on the ACT college admissions test dropped to their lowest levels since 1991, data shows.

1 day ago

the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office executed three search warrants, resulting in the arrest of fiv...

Kristy Kepley-Steward

Five arrested after largest fentanyl seizure in the history of the county

Buncombe County authorities have arrested five people, charging them with 59 different crimes, after the largest fentanyl seizure in the history of the county.

1 day ago

Shopping in a Whole Foods Market supermarket in New York on Friday, September 22, 2023. Mandatory C...

Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNN

Here’s what got more expensive — and cheaper — at the grocery store

Food prices had been particularly volatile for a number of reasons, including extreme weather, the war in Ukraine, higher feed and fertilizer costs and challenges across the supply chain

2 days ago

Artificial intelligence could soon be writing more company emails in Microsoft Outlook. Mandatory C...

Jennifer Korn, CNN

Microsoft Outlook will soon write emails for you

Artificial intelligence could soon be writing more company emails in Microsoft Outlook, as the company expands its rollout of AI tools for corporate users.

2 days ago

FILE: Mickey Mouse and his friends celebrate the 60th anniversary of Disneyland park during a cerem...

Forrest Brown

Disneyland is increasing its prices again – here’s why

From parking their vehicles for the day to purchasing annual passes, visitors to Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, are going to be paying more to enjoy that Mickey Mouse magic. Again.

3 days ago

The formulation of some cosmetics may change in a few years due to a new California law banning cer...

Kristen Rogers, CNN

Potentially harmful chemicals used in many cosmetic products banned by California governor

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has banned 26 chemicals — used in many cosmetics such as hair products, bodywash and nail polish — due to concerns about health harms.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Jim Jordan, the face of key GOP investigations, seeks the speaker’s gavel – again