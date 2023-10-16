On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CNN

A lump isn’t the only sign of breast cancer. Here are 5 other clues

Oct 16, 2023, 2:52 PM | Updated: 4:13 pm

A lump isn't the only sign of breast cancer. KSL TV....

A lump isn't the only sign of breast cancer. KSL TV.

CNN's Profile Picture

BY MADELINE HOLCOMBE, CNN


CNN

(CNN) —Do you know what to look for to detect breast cancer early? If your list begins and ends with a lump, you are missing some important signs.

But according to a new survey, you would be far from alone.

While 93% of adults in the United States recognize a lump as a sign of breast cancer, less than half can identify most of the other signs, according to a consumer survey commissioned by The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James).

The other signs recognized by less than half of the respondents to the survey include a retracted, inverted or downward-pointing nipple, breast puckering that appears when you raise your arms, loss of feeling in part of the breast, thickening of the skin and nipple discharge, said Dr. Ashley Pariser, a breast medical oncologist and director of breast cancer survivorship services at OSUCCC – James.

Only 31% of the more than 1,000 people who completed the survey identified an inverted nipple as a breast cancer sign, whereas 39% identified puckering, 41% knew loss of feeling, 45% identified skin thickening, and 51% knew discharge, the survey showed.

The lack of knowledge is especially concerning given that most breast cancers are not detectable with a lump found through touch, Pariser said in a statement.

“We want people to feel empowered about their bodies and know what is normal for them,” she said. “Many breast changes are the result of aging and childbirth; however, breast cancer can present in a number of ways.

“It is important that people feel safe to address these concerns in a timely way with their doctor,” she said. “We have made great strides in detecting breast cancers in far earlier, more treatable stages.”

Breast cancer remains the most common cancer diagnosed in women behind skin cancers, with just under 300,000 new cases and 43,000 deaths predicted in 2023, according to the American Cancer Society.

“Although we are making great strides in terms of detection and treatment, unfortunately we live in a world where breast cancer is still a serious concern for people,” Pariser said.

Why early detection is important regarding breast cancer

The lack of knowledge is concerning to Dr. Otis Brawley, Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of oncology and epidemiology at Johns Hopkins University, who was not involved in the survey.

“The only breast cancers that are cured … are breast cancers that are detected early,” he said.

Screening mammograms are important for catching breast cancers at their earliest and most treatable stages, Pariser said. But most often, those cases are caught through the symptoms listed in the survey, Brawley added.

That is why women and their providers need to become familiar with what is normal for their own breasts, Pariser said.

“The best way for us to find breast cancer early is for women to present as soon as they notice a change, ideally even before they see a change,” she said.

Empowerment in the doctor’s office

Educating the public on the signs and symptoms that indicate a need to see a doctor is an important first step toward earlier detection, Brawley said. But the work doesn’t stop there.

Many people — particularly women, uninsured people and people with less money — don’t feel empowered to go to a doctor to raise a concern and advocate for it to be investigated fully, Brawley said.

“People should be educated about their body and feel empowered to go to the doctor and say, ‘Something is wrong. Help me figure out,’” he added.

When it comes to breast cancer, men also need that empowerment, Pariser said.

“Although the disease is less common in men, 1% of breast cancers occur in men,” she said. “These cancers typically present as nipple changes, so it is also important that men feel empowered to seek medical attention for concerning symptoms, especially if they have a strong family history of breast cancer.”

KSL 5 TV Live

CNN

FILE - This combination of photos shows logos of Twitter, top left; Snapchat, top right; Facebook, ...

Sanjay Gupta, CNN

U.S. Surgeon General warns of negative impact social media has on mental health of teens, young adults

The U.S. Surgeon General is once again warning of the impacts of social media on mental health, especially among teens and young adults.

1 hour ago

The Chicago office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) identified the victims as 6-...

Holly Yan, Brad Parks, Lauren Mascarenhas and Virginia Langmaid, CNN

A 6-year-old Palestinian-American was stabbed 26 times for being Muslim, police say

Loved ones and strangers united in grief Monday at the funeral of a 6-year-old Chicago-area boy who was killed because he was Muslim, officials say.

1 hour ago

The couple said they are looking forward to their new life as husband and wife. Mandatory Credit: K...

KCTV Staff

Cheers! 96-year-old couple ties the knot

A couple in Olathe is proving that it’s never too late to say “I do!”

7 hours ago

A long-lost model of an X-wing fighter used in the original 1977 “Star Wars” movie is up for au...

Issy Ronald

Long-lost ‘Star Wars’ X-wing model fetches over $3.1 million at auction

A long-lost model of an X-wing fighter used in the original 1977 “Star Wars” movie sold at auction for over $3.13 million on Sunday.

8 hours ago

FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Oct. 15 that the agency has seen an increase in reported thre...

Holmes Lybrand, CNN

FBI sees increase in reported threats in wake of attacks in Israel

The FBI has seen an increase in reported threats in the US amid the Israel-Hamas war, Director Christopher Wray told reporters on a call Sunday.

21 hours ago

A young Taylor Swift fan takes a photo of the moms of their group next to the "Taylor Swift: The Er...

Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNN

Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ sets box office record for concert movie

Taylor Swift is now a box-office superstar.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

A lump isn’t the only sign of breast cancer. Here are 5 other clues