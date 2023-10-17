On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UNCATEGORIZED

U.S. has provided Ukraine long-range ATACMS missiles, sources say

Oct 17, 2023, 2:36 PM

An early version of an Army Tactical Missile System is tested Dec. 14, 2021, at White Sands Missile...

An early version of an Army Tactical Missile System is tested Dec. 14, 2021, at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. Photo credit: John Hamilton/Digital/White Sands Missile Range Public Affairs

Soldiers gather to plan their mission Friday morning. Stan Summers and his son Talan as soldiers arrive at their Tremonton home to recognize Talan. Soldiers establish formation outside the Summers home. Talan Summers poses with soldiers who gathered at his home. Solders hold flag folding ceremony outside the Summers Tremonton home. A soldier looks on during the flag folding ceremony. The American Flag flies in the Summers front yard.
CNN's Profile Picture

BY NATASHA BERTRAND AND OREN LIEBERMANN, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — The United States secretly provided Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles in recent days, according to multiple U.S. officials, providing Ukraine with a significant new capability that could allow its forces to hit new Russian targets that were previously out of reach.

The confirmation came on Tuesday after images of the missiles’ submunitions inside Ukraine began circulating on social media.

U.S. officials indicated to CNN on Tuesday that Ukraine has already used the ATACMS, some variants of which have a maximum range of approximately 186 miles, to attack Russia’s Berdyansk and Luhansk airfields in eastern Ukraine. The Ukrainian military tweeted on Tuesday that the attack destroyed several Russian helicopters, an ammunition depot and an air defense launcher, but did not specify whether they used ATACMS to do it.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged the ATACMS in his daily address and expressed his gratitude for the agreements with the U.S. being implemented.

“Today, I am especially grateful to the United States. Our agreements with President Biden are being implemented. They are being implemented very accurately – the ATACMS have proven themselves,” Zelensky said.

National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that “The United States recently provided Ukraine with a type of ATACMS capable of ranging out to 165 km as part of our ongoing support for the people of Ukraine as they defend their territory against Russia’s brutal invasion. We believe this will provide a significant boost to Ukraine’s battlefield capabilities without risking our military readiness.”

Long-range missiles not in Pentagon stockpile

A U.S. official said the version of the missiles the U.S. provided to Ukraine, which carry cluster munitions instead of unitary warheads, are not in the the stockpiles the Pentagon would draw from if the U.S. became directly involved in a war, so there were no concerns that transferring them would hinder U.S. military readiness. National security adviser Jake Sullivan first asked the NSC in mid-July, as Ukraine’s counteroffensive appeared to be moving more slowly than anticipated, to work with the Pentagon to provide an updated memo on ATACMS options that assessed the potential impacts on U.S. military readiness, the official said.

The official said the missiles were provided “in recent days,” and that Biden signed off on their transfer in mid-September. In a meeting with Zelensky at the White House on Sept. 21, Biden told Zelensky about his decision to send this particular variant of the ATACMS, known as APAM or anti-personnel/anti-materiel.

The U.S. decided to send them quietly because they wanted to take the Russians by surprise, especially after months of public back-and-forth over whether Biden would agree to send the weapons, an official said. The Russians are aware of the range of the missiles and the US was concerned they would move equipment and weapons out of reach before the missiles could be used, the official said.

The U.S. has sent some weapons secretly in the past. In August 2022, the Pentagon acknowledged that it had sent HARM anti-radiation missiles to Ukraine unannounced.

But the U.S. typically announces significant weapons packages to Ukraine, including when it sent Patriot air defense systems last year and cluster munitions this year. Asked repeatedly over the last several weeks about the status of the systems, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said the U.S. has “nothing to announce.” That was a deliberate choice of words, officials said.

All questions being referred to Ukraine

The Pentagon said it was referring all questions about the ATACMS to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Discussions about sending the systems picked up substantially last month, CNN previously reported. US officials had previously been reluctant to send the long-range surface-to-surface guided missiles amid fears about escalating the conflict as they could potentially be fired into Russia itself. That concern largely waned over the last several months, however, since Ukraine demonstrated that it was not using other U.S.-provided weapons to attack territory inside Russia, officials said.

During a visit to Washington, D.C., in September, Ukrainian President Zelensky reiterated his request for the ATACMS during a meeting with Biden and Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said at the time that “when we talk about long-range missiles for Ukraine, it is not just a whim, but a real need. The effectiveness of the army on the battlefield, as well as the lives of the military and our progress depend on it.”

The U.S. announced a new aid package to Ukraine while Zelensky was visiting that did not include ATACMS. But asked again earlier this month about providing the missiles, Biden told reporters, “I have spoken with Zelensky, and everything he’s asked for, we’ve worked out.”

Currently, the maximum range of US weapons committed to Ukraine is around 93 miles with the ground-launched small diameter bomb. Ukraine also has the UK-provided long-range Storm Shadow missiles, which have a range of about 155 miles. ATACMS missiles are fired from HIMARS rocket launchers, the same type of vehicle that launches the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) missiles that Ukraine already employs.

KSL 5 TV Live

Uncategorized

Luanne Monson

Utah Homeowners: Safeguards at Risk MONDAY 10PM

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook

5 days ago

Luanne Monson

Utah Homeowners: Safeguards at Risk TONIGHT 10PM

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook

5 days ago

Luanne Monson

Failure to Protect TONIGHT 10PM

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook

8 days ago

A person golfs on the first day of tourism resuming in west Maui, two months after a devastating wi...

Audrey McAvoy

Tourism resumes in West Maui near Lahaina as hotels and timeshare properties welcome visitors

The area around the historic Maui town largely destroyed by wildfire two months ago has begun welcoming back travelers.

8 days ago

Luanne Monson

Utah’s Spy School TONIGHT 10PM

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook

28 days ago

Luanne Monson

Spy School TOMORROW 10PM

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook

28 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

U.S. has provided Ukraine long-range ATACMS missiles, sources say