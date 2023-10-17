On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CNN

Stroke presents differently in women than men. Here are 7 symptoms to look for

Oct 17, 2023, 5:29 PM | Updated: 5:32 pm

Recognizing the signs of stroke quickly is one of the best ways to save a life. Photo credit: m-guc...

Recognizing the signs of stroke quickly is one of the best ways to save a life. Photo credit: m-gucci/iStockphoto/Getty Images/FILE

CNN's Profile Picture

BY JOCELYN SOLIS-MOREIRA, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — People often say “time is money,” but talk to any neurologist and they’ll tell you time is brain. Because when it comes to strokes, every minute counts.

“The brain is very sensitive to injury,” said Dr. Eliza Miller, a neurologist at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center. The human brain houses 86 billion neurons. For every minute that passes, a person having a stroke loses 1.9 million of them, according to research from the American Heart Association.

Quickly recognizing the signs of stroke is one of the best ways to save a life. BE-FAST is the go-to mnemonic for identifying a stroke. It stands for balance loss, eyesight changes, face drooping, arm weakness, speech difficulty and time to call 911.

While BE-FAST helps with finding the most common symptoms of stroke, it may not reflect the stroke experience of all people. A growing body of research is now showing that women frequently present with atypical symptoms that are more subtle and vague, according to Dr. Hera Kamdar, an assistant professor of neurology at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in women, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Kamdar believes unusual and overlooked symptoms are a contributor to the high mortality rate. Learning the signs could be the difference between making a full recovery and the worst-case scenarios: permanent disability or even death.

Overlooked signs of stroke in women

Beyond the symptoms listed in the BE-FAST mnemonic, Kamdar says some less noticeable signs of stroke seen in women include severe headache, generalized weakness, generalized fatigue, shortness of breath and chest pains, nausea and vomiting, brain fog and hiccups.

Kamdar said these symptoms appear suddenly, may be confused for another health issue, and may not present on only one side of the body (one-sided muscle weakness is common in people experiencing a stroke). Additionally, these symptoms would not improve over time.

Some symptoms on the list, like hiccups, might seem random at first glance. However, there is some research suggesting stroke-related hiccups may be a sign of brain damage to areas like the medulla oblongata, which controls breathing, and the supratentorial cortex, which is involved in the control of movement.

This doesn’t mean every woman should fear for her life every time they get the hiccups or feel drowsy. The symptoms become cause for concern when they are severe enough to impair your functionality, like feeling so weak and tired you are physically unable to get out of bed. Similarly, “every hiccup is not a stroke,” Kamdar said, but it becomes worrisome if it i hurting your throat or is in combination with other symptoms, such as vomiting.

Stroke symptoms in men vs. women

Scientists have come up with several theories for why men and women experience stroke differently. First, it’s all about hormones.

Estrogen is one of the main female reproductive hormones in the body, ongoing research shows it is protective against stroke. This may have to do with estrogen’s anti-inflammatory effects, which could protect against a brain injury. Estrogen also seems to help with increasing blood flow in the internal carotid artery, which supplies blood to the brain.

However, these hormonal benefits apply only to estrogen made in the body. Kamdar said taking synthetic forms of estrogen, whether through birth control or hormone replacement therapy, can actually increase the risk of stroke. Though the elevated risk remains small — 8.5 out of every 100,000 women will experience a stroke because of birth control.

“It’s not that people shouldn’t take birth control, it’s that people with other (stroke) risk factors shouldn’t use this type of contraceptive,” Miller added.

Age is another factor. Women also start making less estrogen as they get older, which could partially explain why the lifetime risk of stroke is higher in women than in men. Research suggests the substantial drop in estrogen levels during menopause is associated with an increased risk of stroke later in life. If women are outliving men, they also have more time and opportunity to have a stroke, Miller added.

Finally, pregnancy can triple the risk of stroke in young women, said Miller. This is because 10% of pregnant people in the United States develop a blood pressure condition called preeclampsia, which raises the risk of stroke.

“This is also true in the postpartum period, especially if the hypertension is not detected or not treated adequately,” Miller noted.

Another factor contributing to the high risk of stroke during pregnancy is blood clots. Miller said human blood has evolved to form blood clots — especially around the time of giving birth — to keep moms from bleeding to death during delivery.

Of course, not everyone who goes through pregnancy gets a blood clot, but Miller said “compared to someone who is not pregnant or postpartum, the risk is far higher during this time.”

What to do if you think you’re having a stroke

Both neurologists said the rate of recovery from stroke depends on how fast a person seeks help for themselves or a loved one. There are treatments available to improve the survival outcomes for stroke, Kamdar said, but they are all time sensitive.

Even if you’re unsure whether someone is having a stroke, Miller advised calling 911 anyway.

“I would rather have a person come into the emergency room and turn out to be completely fine than not come at all and we missed our opportunity to treat the stroke,” Miller said.

KSL 5 TV Live

CNN

Images and video newly released by the Pentagon capture a PLA fighter jet in the course of conducti...

Natasha Bertrand and Oren Liebermann, CNN

US accuses China of ‘coercive and risky’ behavior in the air over the Pacific

Images and video newly released by the Pentagon capture a PLA fighter jet in the course of conducting a coercive and risky intercept against a US asset in the East China Sea.

2 hours ago

FILE - Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and a staunch ally of for...

Jeremy Herb, Manu Raju, Melanie Zanona, Annie Grayer and Haley Talbot, CNN

GOP pushes speaker bid another day after failed Jim Jordan vote

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan called off a second speaker’s vote Tuesday evening while he scrambled behind the scenes to try to win over 20 Republicans who voted against him Tuesday.

3 hours ago

An early version of an Army Tactical Missile System is tested Dec. 14, 2021, at White Sands Missile...

Natasha Bertrand and Oren Liebermann, CNN

U.S. has provided Ukraine long-range ATACMS missiles, sources say

The United States secretly provided Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles in recent days, according to multiple U.S. officials, providing Ukraine with a significant new capability that could allow its forces to hit new Russian targets that were previously out of reach.

5 hours ago

Santa Fe, NM Sheriff's office...

By Cheri Mossburg, CNN

Alec Baldwin may be charged again in fatal ‘Rust’ set shooting

A New Mexico grand jury will soon decide whether Alec Baldwin should once again face criminal charges over the 2021 death of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

6 hours ago

Millie Bobby Brown in 2022. Mandatory Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images...

Lisa Respers France, CNN

Millie Bobby Brown is not sad about ‘Stranger Things’ ending

Millie Bobby Brown sounds grateful for her time on “Stranger Things” while also not mourning its ending.

8 hours ago

Wearing a mask can protect you from cold air that can reduce your immunity, an expert says. Mandato...

Sandee LaMotte, CNN

Scientists finally know why people get more colds and flu in winter

Germs are present year-round — just think back to your last summer cold. So why do people get sick more when it's cold outside?

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Stroke presents differently in women than men. Here are 7 symptoms to look for