On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CNN

Back-to-back plea deals pose grave legal threat to Donald Trump

Oct 21, 2023, 3:43 PM

Sydney Powell, Donald Trump and Kenneth Chesebro are pictured in a split image. Two stalwart allies...

Sydney Powell, Donald Trump and Kenneth Chesebro are pictured in a split image. Two stalwart allies of former President Donald Trump flipped against him in the past 36 hours, a staggering turn of events that could now pose a grave threat to his ability to fend off criminal charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Photo credit: Getty images.

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ZACHARY COHEN AND MARSHALL COHEN, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Two stalwart allies of former President Donald Trump flipped against him this week, a staggering turn of events that could now pose a grave threat to his ability to fend off criminal charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The rapid-fire developments are a massive boost for prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, and the separate but overlapping federal case against Trump that was filed by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith.

The pleas are a stark display of the reality that the Georgia case against Trump and his co-defendants is getting stronger. While Trump has vowed to fight until the bitter end, these newly inked plea deals force his co-defendants to confront the same difficult choice: cut a deal or roll the dice at trial.

For two prominent Trump co-defendants – Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro – the looming five-month trial, potentially resulting in a yearslong prison sentence, appears to have spurred them into flipping.

Their decisions to transform from Trump diehards to key witness against him have likely shattered any sense of invincibility that the former president or others charged may be feeling – perhaps for the first time.

Implicating Trump

Chesebro pleaded guilty Friday to a felony conspiracy charge, admitting he worked with Trump and other members of the former president’s inner circle to overturn the 2020 election by putting forward slates of fake Republican electors in multiple states that Trump lost.

Chesebro directly implicated Trump in a criminal conspiracy, and his plea establishes for the first time that the fake electors plot was illegal. Notably, Chesebro has now admitted that “the purpose” of the fake electors conspiracy was to “disrupt and delay the joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021,” which is a key element of the federal charges Trump is facing.

As part of the plea, Chesebro established that the fake electors plot was part of “an attempt… to violate” the US Constitution and federal law, by subverting the Electoral College proceedings. This dovetails with the allegations against Trump in Smith’s federal indictment.

On Thursday, former Trump campaign lawyer Powell pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a separate, but complementary, effort to interfere with the 2020 election by breaching Georgia voting systems.

While Powell’s guilty plea only covers charges related to the breach of election equipment in Coffee County, Georgia, her deal with prosecutors opens the door for testimony about first-hand interactions with Trump and other key co-defendants.

For example, if called to the stand in a future trial, Powell could face questions about White House meetings she attended where Trump considered taking extreme steps to overturn the 2020 results, like ordering the Pentagon to seize voting machines.

Chesebro similarly agreed to cooperate fully with Fulton County investigators as part of his deal – which includes testifying against Trump and other defendants if called as a witness.

Trump is the only person charged thus far in the federal case, but both Chesebro and Powell are unindicted co-conspirators. Chesebro has now admitted conspiring with Trump in the same fake elector plot that is featured prominently in the federal case against Trump – which is set for trial in March.

No silver bullet

Steve Sadow, Trump’s lead counsel in the Georgia election subversion case, responded Friday to Chesebro’s guilty plea by suggesting it was likely motivated by the “looming threat of prison time.”

He speculated in a statement that Chesebro’s guilty plea “was the result of pressure by Fani Willis and her team, and the prosecution’s looming threat of prison time.”

Trump’s attorney also pointed out that prosecutors dismissed Chesebro’s separate racketeering charge that underpins the indictment against all 19 co-defendants, including the former president. Prosecutors have now dropped that RICO charge against all three defendants who have already taken plea deals.

But just because a onetime Trump loyalist has decided to help prosecutors go after him, that doesn’t mean the former president is doomed.

Back in 2018, Trump’s ex-lawyer Michael Cohen struck a plea deal with federal prosecutors and implicated Trump in an illegal campaign finance conspiracy – but the Justice Department never charged Trump with that alleged crime. But Cohen has cooperated with New York state investigators and is set to testify against Trump next week at Trump’s civil business fraud trial there.

Sadow brushed off the threat of possible testimony from Chesebro and Powell at Trump’s eventual trial on the Georgia election subversion charges.

“Once again, I fully expect that truthful testimony would be favorable to my defense strategy,” Sadow said.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

CNN

Trucks carrying aid wait to enter the Palestinian side of the border with Egypt, as the conflict be...

Jessie Yeung, Abeer Salman, Asmaa Khalil and Hafsa Khalil, CNN

First trucks carrying aid enter Gaza but besieged enclave desperately needs more

The first trucks carrying aid entered Gaza this weekend. However, aid workers warn that much more aid is needed.

32 minutes ago

A step inside Tracy City’s Dutch Maid Bakery is a step back in time. But for owner Cindy Day, a m...

By Marissa Sulek via CNN

Tennessee mom looks for answers in son’s cold case: ‘I just want to bury my son’

For three years, parents of a Grundy County man have wondered what happened to their son three years after he disappeared, they still can’t find his body or any evidence of what might have happened.

1 day ago

This 3D printed home took only 15 months to build from start to finish with a price tag of $250,000...

Phillip Palmer, CNN

College students create 3D printed home that took only 15 months to build for $250,000

Tucked away on a small plot of the Woodbury University Campus in Burbank, is a concrete example of the future of homebuilding.

1 day ago

Photographs of some of the people taken hostage by Hamas are seen in posters on October 18, in Tel ...

 Alex Marquardt, Kaitlan Collins and Sana Noor Haq, CNN

Two American hostages are being released by Hamas, sources say

Two American hostages, a mother and her daughter, are being released by Hamas, according to a person familiar with the negotiations and a diplomatic source.

1 day ago

People inspect an area around the Greek Orthodox Church after an Israeli strike in Gaza City, on Oc...

Rhea Mogul and Christian Edwards, CNN

Gaza conditions worsen amid warnings that shortages could ‘kill many, many people’

Shortages of food, fuel and electricity in Gaza “are going to kill many, many people,” a senior aid official warned Friday.

1 day ago

Rep. Jim Jordan talks with Rep. Kevin McCarthy and others at the Capitol in Washington on October 1...

 Clare Foran, Haley Talbot and Melanie Zanona, CNN

Jordan backs expanding interim speaker powers as third vote is scrapped

Rep. Jim Jordan is vowing to stay in the race for speaker, but may now be poised to pivot strategy by endorsing a plan to expand the power of the interim speaker for the rest of the year.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Back-to-back plea deals pose grave legal threat to Donald Trump