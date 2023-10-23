On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UNCATEGORIZED

Chevron buys Hess for $53 billion, 2nd buyout among major producers this month as oil prices surge

Oct 23, 2023, 6:13 AM

FILE - A motorist drives near the pumps at a Chevron gas station in Oakland, Calif., on April 25, 2...

FILE - A motorist drives near the pumps at a Chevron gas station in Oakland, Calif., on April 25, 2017. Chevron is buying Hess Corp. for $53 billion as the biggest U.S. oil companies use a recent windfall in profits to buy up smaller competitors, Chevron said in a press release Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Chevron is buying Hess Corp. for $53 billion and it’s not even the biggest acquisition in the energy sector this month as major producers seize the initiative while oil prices surge.

The Chevron-Hess deal comes less than two weeks after Exxon Mobil said that it would acquire Pioneer Natural Resources for about $60 billion.

Crude prices are up 9% this year and have been hovering around $90 per barrel for about two months. Energy prices spiked sharply immediately after Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022.

Chevron said Monday that the acquisition of Hess adds a major oil field in Guyana as well as shale properties in the Bakken Formation in North Dakota. Guyana is a South American country of 791,000 people that is poised to become the world’s fourth-largest offshore oil producer, placing it ahead of Qatar, the United States, Mexico and Norway. It has become a major producer in recent years with oil giants, including Exxon Mobil, China’s CNOOC, and also Hess, squared off in a heated competition for highly lucrative oil fields in northern South America.

Chevron is paying for Hess with stock. Hess shareholders will receive 1.0250 shares of Chevron for each Hess share. Including debt, Chevron valued the deal at $60 billion.

Chevron said the deal will help to increase the amount of cash given back to shareholders. The company anticipates that in January it will be able to recommend boosting its first-quarter dividend by 8% to $1.63. This would still need board approval. The company also expects to increase stock buybacks by $2.5 billion to the top end of its guidance range of $20 billion per year once the transaction closes.

The deal arrives a month after unions ended disruptive strike actions at Chevron’s three liquefied natural gas plants in Australia that provide more than 5% of global LNG supplies.

The boards of both companies have approved the Hess deal, which is targeted to close in the first half of next year. It still needs approval by Hess shareholders. John Hess, the company’s CEO, is expected to join Chevron’s board. His family owns a large chunk of Hess.

Shares of Chevron Corp., based in San, Ramon, California, declined more than 3% before the opening bell Monday. Shares of Hess Corp., based in New York City, rose slightly.

KSL 5 TV Live

Uncategorized

President Joe Biden pauses during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discu...

CHRIS MEGERIAN and SEUNG MIN KIM Associated Press

Biden will deliver a rare Oval Office address as he seeks billions of dollars for Israel and Ukraine

President Joe Biden will deliver a rare Oval Office address Thursday night as he makes his case for providing billions of dollars in military assistance to Israel and Ukraine, deepening American involvement in two very different, unpredictable and bloody foreign conflicts.

4 days ago

An early version of an Army Tactical Missile System is tested Dec. 14, 2021, at White Sands Missile...

Natasha Bertrand and Oren Liebermann, CNN

U.S. has provided Ukraine long-range ATACMS missiles, sources say

The United States secretly provided Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles in recent days, according to multiple U.S. officials, providing Ukraine with a significant new capability that could allow its forces to hit new Russian targets that were previously out of reach.

6 days ago

Luanne Monson

Utah Homeowners: Safeguards at Risk MONDAY 10PM

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook

10 days ago

Luanne Monson

Utah Homeowners: Safeguards at Risk TONIGHT 10PM

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook

10 days ago

Luanne Monson

Failure to Protect TONIGHT 10PM

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook

14 days ago

A person golfs on the first day of tourism resuming in west Maui, two months after a devastating wi...

Audrey McAvoy

Tourism resumes in West Maui near Lahaina as hotels and timeshare properties welcome visitors

The area around the historic Maui town largely destroyed by wildfire two months ago has begun welcoming back travelers.

14 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Chevron buys Hess for $53 billion, 2nd buyout among major producers this month as oil prices surge