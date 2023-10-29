Fans of “Friends” sitcom remember actor Matthew Perry

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s no secret the 1990s sitcom Friends made an impact on people around the world.

So when the immersive “Friend’s Experience” came to town, fans like Jaime Crowther jumped at the opportunity to buy tickets.

“Favorite show, (I can) quote almost the entire show,” she said.

Karen Haymond, who also spent her Sunday at the exhibit, said she and her husband would watch Friends together when they first started dating.

“I’ll have it in the background sometimes. My twins, they’re 14, and they watch it.”

Fans like Crowther and Haymond were shocked to learn of the death of actor Matthew Perry.

“I don’t know the timing was crazy that we came here today, because it changed the experience I think.”

Perry, known for his role as Chandler Bing, died Saturday of an apparent drowning at his California home. He was 54.

Always good for a laugh

“Whenever you’re having a bad day just turn on Friends,” Crowther said. “He just always lifts you up and has the funny comments that you all need.”

“I found out last night and I was glad that I had this today,” Haymond said. “It’s kind of like a memorial.”

Fans of the sitcom are getting the chance to relive the show and remember Perry’s legacy too.

“He’s such an iconic character and person and he’s impacted so many people’s lives I think,” Crowther said.

“The Friends Experience” runs until Jan. 28, 2024 at The Gateway. To learn more click here.