On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CNN

Judge reinstates gag order on Trump in federal election subversion case

Oct 29, 2023, 6:38 PM | Updated: 6:51 pm

(Spencer Platt/Pool Photo via AP)...

(Spencer Platt/Pool Photo via AP)

(Spencer Platt/Pool Photo via AP)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY DEVAN COLE AND HANNAH RABINOWITZ, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s federal election subversion criminal case has reinstated the gag order she issued on the former president earlier this month.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan also denied Trump’s request to issue a long-term stay of the order – which bars the former president from publicly targeting court personnel, potential witnesses or the special counsel’s team – while his appeal of it played out.

Chutkan’s ruling appeared in a brief docket entry Sunday evening. Details of her ruling were not yet available.

Chutkan issued the order earlier this month after prosecutors raised concerns that the former president could intimidate witnesses or encourage harm against prosecutors through his public comments. Trump quickly appealed, and Chutkan temporarily froze the order on October 20 while special counsel Jack Smith’s team and Trump’s attorneys litigated whether it should be paused indefinitely during the appeals process.

Trump now faces two gag orders barring him from discussing aspects of his legal cases in the public: One from Chutkan, who is overseeing the case brought by Smith in Washington, DC, and a second from the judge overseeing his civil fraud trial in New York. While the orders are both limited in scope, they mark a measurable limit on the former president’s speech.

Prosecutors from Smith’s office urged Chutkan last week to reinstate the gag order, arguing that almost immediately after she paused the order Trump resumed publishing allegedly intimidating posts about prosecutors and potential witnesses in the case on social media.

Trump has said in court that the gag order infringes on his First Amendment rights and limits his ability to discuss the case on the campaign trail.

KSL 5 TV Live

CNN

An Alaska Airlines pilot's alleged attempt to shut off engines mid-flight has aviation experts scru...

Pete Muntean and Gregory Wallace, CNN

Pilots can lose their jobs for getting mental health care

Commercial airline pilots are required to hold what’s called a first class medical certificate, which mandates a visit to an FAA-designated doctor, known as an aviation medical examiner, every 12 months for pilots 40 years old and younger.

2 hours ago

In this image taken from video released by the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office, an unidentifie...

Shimon Prokupecz, Mark Morales, Linh Tran and Rachel Clarke, CNN

Cops were sent to Maine gunman’s home weeks before massacres

The Maine National Guard asked local police to check on the reservist who killed 18 people after a soldier became concerned he would “snap and commit a mass shooting,” according to information shared with CNN.

2 hours ago

Matthew Perry, seen here arriving to a movie premiere in 2009, died Saturday. (Matt Sayles, Associa...

Josh Campbell, Cheri Mossburg and Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

Autopsy pending in death of actor Matthew Perry

The body of ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry is now with the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office and an autopsy in pending, according to online records from that agency.

8 hours ago

Matthew Perry, here in 2017, has written a memoir set to release in November. (Erik Pendzich/Shutte...

Lisa Respers France, Cheri Mossburg and Josh Campbell, CNN

Matthew Perry, ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54

Matthew Perry, who played Chandler on the television series "Friends" has died, according to law enforcement officials.

1 day ago

Since Musk closed his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter on October 27 of last year, he has not only r...

Clare Duffy, Gabrielle Smith and Brian Fung, CNN

A look back at Elon Musk’s first year owning Twitter, in tweets

Taking a look back at the first year Elon Musk has owned the social-media platform formerly known as Twitter.

1 day ago

President Joe Biden delivers remarks at a ceremony at the White House in Washington, DC, on October...

Edward-Isaac Dovere, CNN

Top Democrats plead with party: Stop looking for a Biden alternative

Top Democrats are pleading with other Democrats to not select an alternative to President Biden.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Judge reinstates gag order on Trump in federal election subversion case