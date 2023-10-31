On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Apple unveils its fastest iMac and MacBook Pro models yet

Oct 30, 2023, 9:30 PM

People stand outside an Apple Store as Apple's new iPhone 15 officially goes on sale across China, ...

People stand outside an Apple Store as Apple's new iPhone 15 officially goes on sale across China, in Shanghai, China Sept. 22. (Aly Song, Reuters)

(Aly Song, Reuters)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY SAMANTHA KELLY, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Apple’s MacBook Pro lineup and colorful iMacs just got even faster.

At an event livestreamed on Monday night, the company introduced its next-generation family of custom-made processors – the M3, M3 Pro and M3 Pro Max – and along with it, a handful of new computers.

The event’s tagline — “scary fast” — was an apparent nod to the unveiling of the next-generation silicon chip series, as well as the Halloween holiday Tuesday. In the beginning of the pre-recorded presentation, CEO Tim Cook appeared wearing all black within a dimly lit spot inside Apple’s Cupertino, California-based headquarters, standing in front of an apparent smoke machine.

Although unveiling a new processor may not sound sexy, it will serve as the backbone to Apple’s latest products, enabling faster speeds and more capabilities than ever. For example, Apple said the M3 speeds are now up to 2.5x faster than on the M1 family of chips, and its core processing performance is up to 50% faster. The chips are built with 3 nanometer technology, which can support advanced graphics and artificial intelligence.

“It will bring a whole new level of graphics to the Mac,” an Apple executive said during the event. “They are the most advanced chips ever built for a personal computer.”

Details on the new device

During the presentation, Apple showed how an analysis could be conducted on an M3 device for complex tasks such as DNA/RNA sequencing, which can help detect early-stage cancers or help prevent pandemics, from anywhere in the world.

The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops will sport the M3 Pro and M3 Pro Max chips. Although the models look the same as their predecessors, they will come in a new “space black” color, replacing space gray. The MacBook Pro option with the M3 Pro Max processor comes with up to 8 TB of storage, 128 GB of memory and is about 11 times faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro line, according to Apple.

The models also promise 22 hours of battery life and a display that’s 25% brighter than its previous version. The 14-inch MacBook starts at $1,599; the 16-inch laptop will start at $2,499.

Meanwhile, Apple is also adding M3 chips to its 24-inch iMac line. The model still features the same 4.5K retina display as before and is available in up to seven colors but the company says is now 2 times faster than the first-generation M1 iMac. The new M3-powered iMac starts at $1,299 and starts shipping next week.

Over the past several years, the progression of Apple Silicon — the company’s custom-made silicon chip — has emerged as a significant storyline for Apple, culminating in the transition away from Intel chips. It’s also turned heads with the chips’ impressive performance in terms of processing, thermal efficiency and battery life.

The new products come at a time when it’s gaining substantial ground in the traditional PC and laptop market. At the same time, Mac sales have been down this year amid weaker demand, excess inventory and a worsening macroeconomic climate.

Last month, Apple unveiled its iPhone 15 devices with a slimmer design, a more-advanced main camera system, a customizable Action button, and USB-C charging.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

The House has released text of its planned Israel funding bill, appropriating $14.3 billion dollars...

Haley Talbot and Kristin Wilson, CNN

House GOP’s $14.3 billion Israel aid sets up collision course with Senate

The House has released text of its planned Israel funding bill, appropriating $14.3 billion dollars to aid the country, setting up one of the first leadership tests for newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson.

2 hours ago

The FDA is recommending 26 eye drop products sold by store brands like Target, CVS and Rite Aid to ...

Carma Hassan, CNN

FDA warns 26 eye drop products could lead to eye infections and vision loss

Twenty-six over-the-counter eye drop products including those sold under store brands such as CVS, Target and Rite Aid, could lead to a serious eye infection resulting in vision loss or blindness, the US Food and Drug Administration warns.

6 hours ago

North Dakota lawmaker quits after child porn suspect texts (Credit: North Dakota Legislative Branch...

Jack Dura, Associated Press

Ex-North Dakota lawmaker charged with traveling for sex with minor

A retired Republican state senator from North Dakota has been charged with traveling to Prague intending pay for sex with a minor, and with receiving images depicting child sexual abuse.

7 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on October 11, 2023. (Drew Angerer, Getty Images)...

Arlette Saenz and Kevin Liptak, CNN

White House tackles artificial intelligence with new executive order

The White House rolled out a sweeping executive order Monday that aims to monitor and regulate the risks of artificial intelligence while also harnessing its potential, marking the latest effort to address a rapidly evolving technology that has sparked concern among world leaders.

10 hours ago

The FDA is advising parents and caregivers not to buy or feed WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree p...

Jonel Aleccia, AP Health Writer

FDA says WanaBana fruit puree pouches may contain dangerous levels of lead

Health officials are warning that WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches may contain dangerous levels of lead.

11 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to guests during a camp...

Alanna Durkin Richer and Eric Tucker

What Trump can say and can’t say under a gag order in his federal 2020 election interference case

The gag order in Donald Trump's 2020 election interference case in Washington bars him and anyone else involved in the case from making public statements targeting prosecutors, court staff or “any reasonably foreseeable witness.”

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Apple unveils its fastest iMac and MacBook Pro models yet