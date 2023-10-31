On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

NASA missions spy a ghostly hand and creepy face in the cosmos

Oct 31, 2023, 9:23 AM

Data from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and the Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer contributed t...

Data from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and the Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer contributed to this composite image of a nebula that resembles a glowing hand. (NASA/CXC/Stanford Univ./R. Romani et al.)

(NASA/CXC/Stanford Univ./R. Romani et al.)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ASHLEY STRICKLAND


CNN

(CNN) — The cosmos is full of mysteries waiting to be solved, and some of them appear especially eerie with the arrival of Halloween.

A haunting “face” on Jupiter and a ghostly, skeletal hand-shaped nebula are just a couple of creepy celestial features recently spotted by NASA missions.

Jupiter’s eerie ‘face’

The Juno mission, orbiting Jupiter and some of its largest moons since 2016, made its 54th close flyby of the largest planet in our solar system on September 7. The JunoCam instrument captured swirling clouds and storms in Jupiter’s northern regions along the planet’s terminator, or the line dividing the day side from the night side.

A Picasso-like face appears to emerge from the turbulent atmosphere in a phenomenon called pareidolia, in which viewers spy faces and other recognizable objects within random patterns.

The raw data, available to the public on the JunoCam website, was processed by citizen scientist Vladimir Tarasov. During the close pass, Juno flew about 4,800 miles (7,700 kilometers) above the planet’s cloud tops, where the low angle of sunlight added to the dramatic nature of the image.

X-rays spot celestial bones

X-rays were first used by physicist Wilhelm Röntgen to image the bones of his wife’s hand in 1895 — and now, two X-ray telescopes have revealed the “bones” of a glowing hand-shaped cloud that formed in the aftermath of a star’s collapse.

The cloud of gas and dust, or nebula, was created 1,500 years ago when a massive star burned through its interior nuclear fuel and collapsed. The nebula, known as MSH 15-52, is located about 16,000 light-years from Earth.

As the star collapsed, it left behind a dense remnant known as a neutron star. Rapidly rotating neutron stars that have strong magnetic fields are called pulsars. Newly formed pulsars send out jets of energized material and have powerful winds, which created this particular nebula.

NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory observed the pulsar, known as PSR B1509-58, for the first time in 2001. The bright pulsar was spotted within the base of the “palm” of the hand-shaped nebula. A jet from the pulsar can be traced down to the “wrist.”

Map of a nebula’s magnetic field

More than 20 years later, NASA’s Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer, or IXPE, spent 17 days observing the nebula. This is the space observatory’s longest observing campaign since launching in December 2021. The results of the new telescope’s operations were published Monday in The Astrophysical Journal.

“The IXPE data gives us the first map of the magnetic field in the ‘hand,’” said lead study author Roger Romani, professor of physics at Stanford University in California, in a statement “The charged particles producing the X-rays travel along the magnetic field, determining the basic shape of the nebula, like the bones do in a person’s hand.”

The telescope’s unique observational capabilities are allowing scientists to determine where particles in the nebula are accelerated by turbulent regions within the magnetic field.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

People stand outside an Apple Store as Apple's new iPhone 15 officially goes on sale across China, ...

Samantha Kelly, CNN

Apple unveils its fastest iMac and MacBook Pro models yet

At an event livestreamed on Monday night, Apple introduced its next-generation family of custom-made processors – the M3, M3 Pro and M3 Pro Max

13 hours ago

The House has released text of its planned Israel funding bill, appropriating $14.3 billion dollars...

Haley Talbot and Kristin Wilson, CNN

House GOP’s $14.3 billion Israel aid sets up collision course with Senate

The House has released text of its planned Israel funding bill, appropriating $14.3 billion dollars to aid the country, setting up one of the first leadership tests for newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson.

13 hours ago

The FDA is recommending 26 eye drop products sold by store brands like Target, CVS and Rite Aid to ...

Carma Hassan, CNN

FDA warns 26 eye drop products could lead to eye infections and vision loss

Twenty-six over-the-counter eye drop products including those sold under store brands such as CVS, Target and Rite Aid, could lead to a serious eye infection resulting in vision loss or blindness, the US Food and Drug Administration warns.

17 hours ago

North Dakota lawmaker quits after child porn suspect texts (Credit: North Dakota Legislative Branch...

Jack Dura, Associated Press

Ex-North Dakota lawmaker charged with traveling for sex with minor

A retired Republican state senator from North Dakota has been charged with traveling to Prague intending pay for sex with a minor, and with receiving images depicting child sexual abuse.

17 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on October 11, 2023. (Drew Angerer, Getty Images)...

Arlette Saenz and Kevin Liptak, CNN

White House tackles artificial intelligence with new executive order

The White House rolled out a sweeping executive order Monday that aims to monitor and regulate the risks of artificial intelligence while also harnessing its potential, marking the latest effort to address a rapidly evolving technology that has sparked concern among world leaders.

20 hours ago

The FDA is advising parents and caregivers not to buy or feed WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree p...

Jonel Aleccia, AP Health Writer

FDA says WanaBana fruit puree pouches may contain dangerous levels of lead

Health officials are warning that WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches may contain dangerous levels of lead.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

NASA missions spy a ghostly hand and creepy face in the cosmos