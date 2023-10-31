On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Biden administration wants to kill ‘junk’ fees in retirement investments and advice

Oct 31, 2023, 12:38 PM

The Biden administration wants to kill ‘junk’ fees in retirement investments and advice. (Shape...

The Biden administration wants to kill ‘junk’ fees in retirement investments and advice. (Shapecharge/iStockphoto/Getty Images)

(Shapecharge/iStockphoto/Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY JEANNE SAHADI, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — As part of its ongoing effort to make it easier for Americans to amass retirement savings and protect consumers from having to pay “junk” fees, the Biden Administration on Tuesday released a proposed rule that would require any financial adviser, broker or insurance agent who sells retirement investments and advice to only do so in the best interest of their clients, not their own.

“That means that if a retirement investor receives investment advice from a firm or someone and compensates that person for providing that advice, the retirement investor has the right to expect that the person providing the advice is going to act in the investor’s interest, and not in the advice provider’s own interest,” the Department of Labor said in a fact sheet on the rule.

While there are already fiduciary, “best-interest” rules in place from the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, which governs retirement savings plans, and from the Securities and Exchange Commission, which is charged with protecting investors when they purchase and sell securities, they don’t cover all types of investment products that retirement savers may be sold or all types of retirement savings transactions, such as one-time rollovers from a 401(k) to an IRA.

Generally speaking, whether advising an individual on what to do with their retirement savings or offering an employer advice on the investment options to include in a workplace retirement plan, advisers acting in a fiduciary capacity must avoid conflicts of interest. That is, their advice shouldn’t steer a client toward one product or service over another based on how much more they or their firm can make by doing so.

Purpose of the proposed rule

The DOL’s proposed rule seeks to ensure “all retirement investors receive the same quality of investment advice regardless of product or services,” said DOL Acting Secretary Julie Su in a call with reporters.

Among the types of investments that federal fiduciary rules don’t cover are non-securities such as real estate, commodities and some types of annuities, which like an employer pension can offer retirees fixed payments for life or for a period of years, depending on how the product is structured.

Annuities are insurance products and are regulated by state law — so the rules will vary by state. How they work can be complex to understand, and their fees can be high.

One situation the proposed fiduciary rule seeks to eliminate is when a person is sold a high-cost annuity, for which a broker may get a generous commission, that isn’t best suited to the client’s needs. As an example, the White House estimates that absent a fiduciary standard, the sales of just one such product — fixed index annuities — may be costing retirees up to $5 billion a year.

Across all retirement products, “requiring advisers to make recommendations in the savers’ best interest can increase retirement savers’ returns by between 0.2% and 1.20% per year. Over a lifetime, that can add up to 20% more retirement savings—potentially tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars per impacted middle-class saver that could otherwise have been lost to junk fees,” according to a White House factsheet.

Industry pushback expected

The new proposed rule follows earlier attempts by the Labor Department to broaden and standardize the circumstances in which financial advisers must act in retirement savers’ best interests. But those attempts didn’t withstand judicial challenge.

It is not clear yet whether the changes called for in the latest proposed rule will be sufficient to quell the opposition earlier versions faced. But industry pushback is expected, including from the Insured Retirement Institute, a trade association for the insured retirement industry.

In a pre-buttal to the rule’s release, the IRI, noted that in recent years “regulators at the federal and state levels have adopted and implemented significant and workable new regulations that directly address conflicts of interest that DOL is purportedly seeking to address with this new proposed rule.”

As an example, according to the IRI, 40 states have already enacted a regulation requiring insurance producers to satisfy a best interest standard that aligns with the SEC’s Regulation Best Interest (Reg BI). “And the remaining states are expected to do so in 2024,” IRI said.

In response, a senior DOL official told CNN “that standard is not sufficiently protecting consumers in those [40] states. We believe retirement savers deserve protection no matter which state they live in and this proposal would ensure that they don’t need to understand which set of rules they happen to be operating under — there would instead be a consistent standard for all.”

After the DOL publishes its proposed rule, there will be a 60-day period for public comment, after which possible revisions to the rule may be made before it is finalized. But there is no timeline yet for when that will be, the official said.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Data from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and the Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer contributed t...

Ashley Strickland

NASA missions spy a ghostly hand and creepy face in the cosmos

The cosmos is full of mysteries waiting to be solved, and some of them appear especially eerie with the arrival of Halloween.

3 hours ago

People stand outside an Apple Store as Apple's new iPhone 15 officially goes on sale across China, ...

Samantha Kelly, CNN

Apple unveils its fastest iMac and MacBook Pro models yet

At an event livestreamed on Monday night, Apple introduced its next-generation family of custom-made processors – the M3, M3 Pro and M3 Pro Max

15 hours ago

The House has released text of its planned Israel funding bill, appropriating $14.3 billion dollars...

Haley Talbot and Kristin Wilson, CNN

House GOP’s $14.3 billion Israel aid sets up collision course with Senate

The House has released text of its planned Israel funding bill, appropriating $14.3 billion dollars to aid the country, setting up one of the first leadership tests for newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson.

16 hours ago

The FDA is recommending 26 eye drop products sold by store brands like Target, CVS and Rite Aid to ...

Carma Hassan, CNN

FDA warns 26 eye drop products could lead to eye infections and vision loss

Twenty-six over-the-counter eye drop products including those sold under store brands such as CVS, Target and Rite Aid, could lead to a serious eye infection resulting in vision loss or blindness, the US Food and Drug Administration warns.

20 hours ago

North Dakota lawmaker quits after child porn suspect texts (Credit: North Dakota Legislative Branch...

Jack Dura, Associated Press

Ex-North Dakota lawmaker charged with traveling for sex with minor

A retired Republican state senator from North Dakota has been charged with traveling to Prague intending pay for sex with a minor, and with receiving images depicting child sexual abuse.

20 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on October 11, 2023. (Drew Angerer, Getty Images)...

Arlette Saenz and Kevin Liptak, CNN

White House tackles artificial intelligence with new executive order

The White House rolled out a sweeping executive order Monday that aims to monitor and regulate the risks of artificial intelligence while also harnessing its potential, marking the latest effort to address a rapidly evolving technology that has sparked concern among world leaders.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Biden administration wants to kill ‘junk’ fees in retirement investments and advice