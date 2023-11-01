On the Site:
NATIONAL NEWS

Grim Discovery: Body found inside a suitcase floating in Oakland’s Lake Merritt

Nov 1, 2023, 10:31 AM

Police in Oakland are investigating a homicide after a body was found crammed in a suitcase floating in Lake Merritt late Tuesday morning. Mandatory Credit: KPIX

CNN's Profile Picture

BY DAVE PEHLING


CNN

OAKLAND, California (KPIX) — Police in Oakland are investigating a homicide after a body was found crammed in a suitcase floating in Lake Merritt late Tuesday morning.

The department said police dispatch received a call reporting a body being discovered on the 1900 block of Lakeshore Avenue just before 11 a.m.

Arriving officers located a victim on scene with unknown injuries and quickly called for medical assistance. The victim was confirmed to be deceased and investigators from the OPD Homicide Section will be taking over the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the suspicious death.

Chopper video showed multiple police units parked along Lakeshore Drive at the scene. Police investigating seemed to be focused on a suitcase that had been brought to the edge of the lake. Authorities later confirmed the body was found inside the suitcase that was floating in the lake.

Police are trying to determine where the body had initially been placed in the lake. Authorities said the identity of the victim is being withheld at this time, pending notification of their next of kin.

Anyone with information about the an ongoing investigation into this suspicious death is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or reach out to the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Grim Discovery: Body found inside a suitcase floating in Oakland’s Lake Merritt