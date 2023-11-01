On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Second person to receive experimental pig heart transplant dies nearly six weeks after procedure

Nov 1, 2023, 10:47 AM

Lawrence Faucette, seen here, sits with wife, Ann, in Baltimore in September, has died six weeks af...

Lawrence Faucette, seen here, sits with wife, Ann, in Baltimore in September, has died six weeks after receiving a genetically modified pig heart transplant. Mandatory Credit: Mark Teske/University of Maryland School of Medicine/AP

CNN's Profile Picture

BY NADIA KOUNANG, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Lawrence Faucette, the second living person to receive a genetically modified pig heart in a transplant, has died six weeks after the experimental procedure. The University of Maryland Medical Center, where the experimental procedure had been performed, said the heart began to show signs of rejection in recent days.

Mr. Faucette’s last wish was for us to make the most of what we have learned from our experience, so others may be guaranteed a chance for a new heart when a human organ is unavailable. He then told the team of doctors and nurses who gathered around him that he loved us. We will miss him tremendously,” Dr. Bartley Griffith, clinical director of the Cardiac Xenotransplantation Program at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, said in a statement.  Griffith had performed the experimental surgery.

Faucette, 58, was first admitted to UMMC on September 14 after experiencing symptoms of heart failure and underwent the experimental transplant six days later. His heart disease and pre-existing conditions made him ineligible for a traditional human heart transplant.

“My only real hope left is to go with the pig heart, the xenotransplant,” Faucette told the hospital in an internal interview several days before the surgery.

“We have no expectations other than hoping for more time together,” his wife, Ann Faucette, said at the time. “That could be as simple as sitting on the front porch and having coffee together.”

In the weeks that immediately followed the transplant, his doctors reported that he was making significant progress, including participating in physical therapy and spending time with this family.

One month after his surgery, his doctors said they believed his heart function was excellent and had withdrawn any drugs to support his heart function.

“We’ve had no evidence of infections and no evidence of rejection right now,” Griffith said at the time.

Doctors had treated Faucette with an experimental antibody treatment to further suppress the immune system and prevent rejection. However organ rejection is “the most significant challenge with traditional transplants involving human organs as well,” said UMMC in a statement.

In a statement regarding her husband’s passing, Ann thanked those involved in her husband’s care at UMMC.

“Larry started this journey with an open mind and complete confidence in Dr. Griffith and his staff. He knew his time with us was short, and this was his last chance to do for others,” she said.

According to the federal government, there are more than 113,000 people on the organ transplant list, including more than 3,300 people in need of a heart. The group Donate Life America says that 17 people die each day waiting for a donor organ.

In January 2022, the University of Maryland also performed the first such experimental surgery on 57-year-old David Bennett, who died two months following the surgery. While there were no signs of rejection in the initial weeks following the transplant, an autopsy concluded that Bennett ultimately died of heart failure from “a complex array of factors,” including Bennett’s condition prior to the surgery. A case study published in the Lancet also noted there was evidence of pig virus that had not been identified previously.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Federal Reserve...

Bryan Mena, CNN

Fed holds interest rates steady for second time

Washington, DC (CNN) — The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady Wednesday for the second consecutive meeting, leaving the central bank’s benchmark lending rate at its highest level in 22 years. Economists and financial markets had expected the pause in the Fed’s aggressive rate-hiking campaign after several Fed officials signaled they anticipate a further slowing of the US economy as […]

1 hour ago

A young woman, dressed as La Catrina, and a young man, dressed as Catrin, particpate in the Day of ...

 Leah Asmelash and Nicole Chavez, CNN

Day of the Dead is full of longstanding traditions meant to honor ancestors

Día de los Muertos, known in English as Day of the Dead, is a time-honored tradition in Mexico with origins that go back thousands of years.

1 hour ago

EU clamps down on Meta’s use of personal data for targeted ads...

Brian Fung, CNN

EU clamps down on Meta’s use of personal data for targeted ads

Meta will soon be forced to seek European users’ consent before using their personal information to deliver those users targeted advertisements on Facebook and Instagram.

2 hours ago

FILE - A Delta Air Lines plane takes off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Nov...

Associated Press

Delta says pilot accused of threatening to shoot the captain no longer works for the airline

Delta Air Lines says the pilot accused of threatening to shoot the plane’s captain during a flight no longer works for the airline.

3 hours ago

Police in Oakland are investigating a homicide after a body was found crammed in a suitcase floatin...

Dave Pehling

Grim Discovery: Body found inside a suitcase floating in Oakland’s Lake Merritt

Police in Oakland are investigating a homicide after a body was found crammed in a suitcase floating in Lake Merritt late Tuesday morning.

4 hours ago

FILE: Donald Trump Jr. (R) and Eric Trump look on as U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to delive...

Michael R. Sisak

Donald Trump’s sons Don Jr. and Eric will testify at fraud trial that threatens the family’s empire

When Donald Trump became president in 2017, he handed day-to-day management of his real estate empire to his eldest sons, Donald Jr. and Eric.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Second person to receive experimental pig heart transplant dies nearly six weeks after procedure