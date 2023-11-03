On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

FDA proposes ban on potentially harmful ingredient found in some sodas

Nov 3, 2023, 11:06 AM

Brominated vegetable oil, a food additive found in some sodas, may soon be banned in the United Sta...

Brominated vegetable oil, a food additive found in some sodas, may soon be banned in the United States. (Mandatory Credit: bhofack2/iStockphoto/Getty Images)

(Mandatory Credit: bhofack2/iStockphoto/Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY KRISTEN ROGERS, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — The US Food and Drug Administration has proposed revoking its regulation authorizing the nationwide use of brominated vegetable oil, or BVO, as an additive in food.

The FDA’s decision comes after California banned the ingredient in October by passing the California Food Safety Act, the first state law in the United States to ban brominated vegetable oil. The additive is already banned in Europe and Japan.

“The agency concluded that the intended use of BVO in food is no longer considered safe after the results of studies conducted in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health … found the potential for adverse health effects in humans,” said James Jones, the FDA’s deputy commissioner for human foods, in a statement.

Brominated vegetable oil — vegetable oil modified by bromine, a pungent, deep red oily chemical — is used as an emulsifier in citrus-flavored beverages to keep the flavoring from separating and floating to the top. Bromine is also commonly used in flame retardants.

At least 90 products — mostly sodas — use brominated vegetable oil as an ingredient, according to the Eat Well Guide by the Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit research and advocacy group that focuses on consumer health, toxic chemicals and pollutants.

The low number of products containing this ingredient is due to past restrictions by the FDA.

“In 1970, the FDA determined BVO was no longer ‘Generally Recognized as Safe’ … and began overseeing its use under our food additive regulations,” Jones said in a statement. “Over the years many beverage makers reformulated their products to replace BVO with an alternative ingredient, and today, few beverages in the U.S. contain BVO.”

Additionally, a 2012 petition with more than 200,000 signatures also brought attention to health concerns, according to an EWG news release. It also said many companies eliminated it from consumer products due to market pressure.

How brominated vegetable oil could harm health

Brominated vegetable oil has been linked to health hazards including nervous system damage, headaches, skin and mucous membrane irritation, fatigue, and loss of muscle coordination and memory, according to the EWG. The ingredient can also accumulate in the body over time.

The studies motivating the FDA’s decision were conducted in animals, but the observed negative health effects were at levels closely approximating real-world human exposure, according to a news release. One harm some research found is toxic effects on the thyroid gland, which produces hormones critical for the regulation of blood pressure, heart rate, body temperature and metabolism.

“Today’s announcement will ensure everyone has access to products that don’t contain BVO,” Scott Faber, the EWG’s senior vice president for government affairs, said in a statement.

Jones of the FDA said the proposed ban “is an example of how the agency monitors emerging evidence and, as needed, conducts scientific research to investigate safety related questions, and takes regulatory action when the science does not support the continued safe use of additives in foods.”

A final decision is yet to come — following reception of comments through January 17, 2024, and a review process — but if you want to avoid consuming brominated vegetable oil until then, check the ingredients lists of products before you buy them.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Matthew Perry in 2022. Mandatory Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images...

Marianne Garvey, CNN

Matthew Perry foundation established in his honor to help people with addiction

A foundation has been established in Matthew Perry’s name with the goal of helping people “struggling with the disease of addiction.”

24 minutes ago

File - Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court in New York on Feb. 16, 2023. The fraud tri...

Larry Neumeister, Associated Press

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried convicted of defrauding cryptocurrency customers

A New York jury has convicted FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried of fraud charges.

16 hours ago

Woman in military clothing...

Associated Press

Senate confirms three military officers as Sen. Tuberville holds up hundreds more

The Senate confirmed three top military officers on Thursday — including the first female member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff — as bipartisan frustration swirled around Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville for blocking hundreds more nominees.

18 hours ago

FILE — An airplane sits at a gate at LaGuardia Airport on April 26, 2021 in New York City. (Phot...

MEAD GRUVER, DAVID KOENIG and LOLITA BALDOR Associated Press

Utah filing: Pilot accused of threatening to shoot a airline captain is an Air Force Reserve officer

A pilot accused of threatening to shoot a commercial airline captain if they diverted their flight to give a passenger medical attention is an Air Force Reserve lieutenant colonel who was relieved of command for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.

19 hours ago

A southern Utah man was charged with DUI and causing a crash taht killed two children i the car, ev...

Associated Press

Pennsylvania nurse accused of killing 4 patients, injuring others with high doses of insulin

A registered nurse in Pennsylvania faces charges she administered lethal or potentially lethal doses of insulin to numerous patients — including a 104-year-old — at health care facilities over the past three years, prosecutors announced Thursday.

20 hours ago

FILE - Run by a private firm hired by the city, migrants stay in a makeshift shelter at O'Hare Inte...

COLLEEN LONG, The Associated Press

Big city mayors get audience with administration officials to pitch a request for help with migrants

Biden administration officials hosted big city mayors at the White House on Thursday to discuss how to manage a growing number of migrants, one day after those leaders sent a letter asking for more federal help.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

FDA proposes ban on potentially harmful ingredient found in some sodas