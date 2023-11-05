On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CNN

Striking actors are reviewing Hollywood and TV studios’ ‘best and final offer’

Nov 4, 2023, 6:20 PM

FILE: Striking SAG-AFTRA members picket with striking WGA (Writers Guild of America) workers outsid...

FILE: Striking SAG-AFTRA members picket with striking WGA (Writers Guild of America) workers outside Netflix on August 7, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Members of SAG-AFTRA, Hollywood's largest union which represents actors and other media professionals, have joined striking WGA (Writers Guild of America) workers in the first joint walkout against the studios since 1960. Over 11,000 Los Angeles city workers are set to take part in a one-day walkout tomorrow to protest contract negotiations amid a so-called ‘hot labor summer’. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY DAVID GOLDMAN, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — A deal to resolve film and television actors’ 113-day strike could be imminent, as the union representing them said it is reviewing Hollywood and TV studios’ final offer.

The negotiating committee for the SAG-AFTRA union on Saturday said it received a “last, best and final offer” from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, whose members include Disney, Netflix, NBCUniversal, and Warner Bros. Discovery. Warner Bros. Discovery in the parent company of CNN.

A source familiar with the matter told CNN that the heads of the major studios met virtually with the actors’ guild negotiating committee on Saturday to discuss the latest offer.

“We are reviewing it and considering our response within the context of the critical issues addressed in our proposals,” the union said in a statement.

It’s not clear that a deal will be reached. The union and studio executives have been meeting on and off for months with many promising developments and disappointing setbacks along the way.

SAG-AFTRA actors walked off the set on July 14, joining the striking writers in a historic double walkout against the studios — the first time the writers and actors had simultaneously been on strike in more than 60 years. Both the actors and writers fought for updated deals that better paid them for shows and movies on streaming services. They both demanded better benefits and wanted restrictions on the use of artificial intelligence, a technology that actors and writers alike believe poses an existential threat to their livelihoods.

Deal may not end the strike

Even if a deal is reached soon, it would not necessarily end the strike. The deal would still need to be ratified by members of the 160,000 union before it goes into effect, and many unions across multiple industries have been voting down contracts in recent months.

An online petition signed by more than 5,000 members recently urged the union to take a hard line in negotiations toward a final deal, saying they would not agree to a deal that did not meet the demands laid out at the start of the strike.

But some of Hollywood’s most famous stars have been eager to get back on set. George Clooney, Tyler Perry and other A-list actors offered to pay millions more in union dues to help end the strike, a source with knowledge of the proposal previously told CNN.

The SAG-AFTRA union’s demand for an 11% wage increase in the first year of the proposed contract term has been a major impediment to a resolution: The studios had agreed to a 5% pay raise. In recent days, the union suggested the studio and the negotiators were getting closer on some key issues but remained far apart on others.

Disney’s Bob Iger, Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav, Netflix’s Ted Sarandos, and NBC Universal’s Donna Langley have been directly involved in negotiations.

KSL 5 TV Live

CNN

A customer uses an ATM outside of a Bank of America branch. The bank alerted customers on Friday th...

Matt Egan, CNN

U.S. banks hit by deposit delays

Multiple U.S. banks were hit by deposit delays on Friday caused by an error at a payment processing network, according to the Federal Reserve.

3 hours ago

Abby Zwerner, a teacher shot by her 6-year-old student, leaves after a hearing for a civil lawsuit ...

Sarah Dewberry and Sara Smart, CNN

$40M lawsuit filed by Virginia teacher who was shot by 6-year-old student is moving forward

The $40 million lawsuit filed by Newport News teacher Abigail Zwerner against the school board and administrators after she was shot by a 6-year-old student in a classroom earlier this year can move forward, a Virginia judge ruled Friday.

3 hours ago

FILE - Chase Bank ATMs are shown, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in New York. Customers of Chase’s onl...

Matt Egan, CNN

US banks hit by deposit delays

Multiple US banks were hit by deposit delays on Friday caused by an error at a payment processing network, according to the Federal Reserve.

1 day ago

Kouri Richins in court...

Cheri Mossburg, CNN

Judge won’t dismiss case against Utah mom accused of poisoning husband

The trial against Kouri Richins, the Utah mother accused of poisoning her husband with a lethal dose of fentanyl, will proceed, Judge Richard Mrazik ruled on Friday.

1 day ago

Oscar Nilsson spent 400 hours on his 3D reconstruction of the Ice Maiden, a 500-year-old mummy of a...

Ashley Strickland, CNN

A young woman was sacrificed and frozen for 500 years in the Andes. Scientists just revealed her face

Five hundred years ago, a teenage girl who was part of the Inca culture was sacrificed and buried near the summit of Ampato, a dormant volcano in the Andes Mountains.

1 day ago

Brominated vegetable oil, a food additive found in some sodas, may soon be banned in the United Sta...

Kristen Rogers, CNN

FDA proposes ban on potentially harmful ingredient found in some sodas

The US Food and Drug Administration has proposed revoking its regulation authorizing the nationwide use of brominated vegetable oil, or BVO, as an additive in food.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Striking actors are reviewing Hollywood and TV studios’ ‘best and final offer’