CNN

Veteran honored with ‘Hometown Hero’ banner on 100th birthday

Nov 6, 2023, 8:27 PM

Cyril Meyer was honored for his continued service to others on his 100th birthday. (KMOV)...

Cyril Meyer was honored for his continued service to others on his 100th birthday. (KMOV)

(KMOV)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ALEX GAUL, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — A St. Charles, Missouri veteran was honored for his continued service to others on his 100th birthday.

Cyril Meyer turned 100 years old on Sunday. He served in the US Army during World War II in the Pacific Theater. After coming home and starting a family with his wife Mary Ann, Cyril became an engineer working on the US space program with McDonnell Douglas.

“100 years. Am I really that old?” Cyril says rhetorically. “I couldn’t believe it, that they’d put a banner up of me, you know.”

To this day, Cyril has never stopped giving back to others, his life motto. He still makes birdhouses and wooden toys for his great grandchildren and enjoys a cold root beer while reading the paper in the morning.

“Somebody would ask, and he never refuses,” Cyril’s youngest son Dwayne Meyer said. “He’s probably the most giving person we’re ever met.”

The banner is part of a new initiative from the City of St. Charles, who organized the program ahead of Veteran’s Day celebrations next weekend. Five dozen banners will honor hometown heroes from all walks of life. City leaders dedicated the banners Monday morning along Fifth Street. Mayor Dan Borgmeyer says the program has been so popular, they are already looking at expanding the program in the coming months.

“We sold out immediately, so you’ll see them on more streets here than just on the main drag here on Fifth St,” Borgmeyer said. “It’s very important to me that we have heritage here in St. Charles and that we honor that, and honor our service-people.”

The cost of one of the banners is $150, with all of the money going directly toward the creation of the banner. Cyril’s banner is near the Starbucks on Fifth Street, on the South side of the road.

