Anthropologist discovers real human skull in Florida thrift store

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A shopper browsing the Halloween section at a thrift store in Florida found something chilling: a real human skull.

According to a Facebook post from Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the shopper was able to recognize the skull as more than just a spooky decoration because this shopper happened to be an anthropologist.

After identifying the skull, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was notified.

Detectives responded to the store on North Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers on Saturday and recovered the skull. The sheriff’s office said that based on the detective’s observations, they also believed the skull to be human.

The store owner said the skull was located in a storage unit that was purchased years prior.

The sheriff’s office said the case is not suspicious in nature and will work with the medical examiner’s office to facilitate further testing of the skull.