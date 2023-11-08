On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GREAT SALT LAKE

Great Salt Lake trust issues $8.5M to 8 projects seeking to protect lake’s wetlands

Nov 8, 2023, 1:50 PM

Great Salt Lake wetlands...

The Great Salt Lake wetlands near Corinne, Box Elder County, on July 13, 2022. The Great Salt Lake Watershed Enhancement Trust announced that it will send about $8.5 million in grant funds to help projects that protect the Great Salt Lake’s wetlands. (Ben B. Braun/Deseret News)

(Ben B. Braun/Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CARTER WILLIAMS, KSL.COM


KSL.com

Editor’s note: This article is published through the Great Salt Lake Collaborative, a solutions journalism initiative that partners news, education and media organizations to help inform people about the plight of the Great Salt Lake.

SALT LAKE CITY — The Great Salt Lake Watershed Enhancement Trust announced Tuesday that it is sending a little more than $8.5 million in grant funds over the next two years to help fund projects that seek to preserve wetlands by the Great Salt Lake.

Combined, the projects are expected to “protect and enhance” more than 13,000 acres of the lake’s wetlands, trust officials say. They add that wetlands are important because they provide “incomparable services” like water filtration and flood control, as well as habitat and food for wildlife by the Great Salt Lake.

“We are excited to direct funding to collaborative projects that will conserve and restore wetlands and their important connections to sustaining Great Salt Lake’s water flows and the quality of life for surrounding communities,” said Marcelle Shoop, executive director of the Great Salt Lake Watershed Enhancement Trust, in a statement.

All eight projects were selected by non-applicant members of the Trust Advisory Council, which formed earlier this year after Utah leaders picked the National Audubon Society and The Nature Conservancy to lead the trust. The decisions were made after Great Salt Lake ecosystem experts initially screened and ranked project proposals through a review process.

Ducks Unlimited ultimately received the most grants, receiving money for four projects all over the region. The conservation nonprofit is set to receive nearly $5.6 million combined for its projects, which aim to improve water infrastructure close to or in Farmington and Ogden bays.

The group, which is setting aside about $1.5 million of its own money to complete the projects, estimates that the four projects could protect a little more than 10,800 acres of wetlands between both areas, according to a report compiled by the trust.

Meanwhile, the Salt Lake City Department of Public Utilities is slated to receive more than $2.2 million toward its nearly $6.7 million project to restore riparian areas, wetlands, and upland habitat areas near the lake’s southern shoreline, the costliest total project among the eight grant recipients.

Salt Lake City officials say they plan to use the money to acquire about 200 acres of undeveloped land next to Great Salt Lake wetlands that will be preserved through conservation easements. The long-term plan calls for ways to improve the ecology and flow of water from the property to the Great Salt Lake.

“We are extremely grateful to the state for its foresight in creating and funding the (trust) to benefit Great Salt Lake and its wetlands,” said Salt Lake City Public Utilities director Laura Briefer, in a statement. “The selection of this land conservation project for funding is a catalyst for the long-term stewardship of the Great Salt Lake shoreline.”

The Nature Conservancy, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service were all selected to receive a portion of the $8.5 million, as well. Trust officials say they are currently working to set up funding agreements with the grant winters so all of the projects can begin as early as next year.

The 8 projects set to receive funding from the Great Salt Lake Watershed Enhancement Trust

Blackhawk Water Control Structures (Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

  • Grant amount: $125,625
  • Match: $41,875
  • Total project amount: $167,500

State Canal Dam-Burnham Dam (Ducks Unlimited)

  • Grant amount: $1,153,637
  • Match: $297,184
  • Total project amount: $1,450,821

South Shore of Great Salt Lake – Wetlands and Habitat Preservation and Restoration  (Salt Lake City Public Utilities)

  • Grant amount: $2,226,195
  • Match: At least $4,456,000
  • Total project amount: $6,682,195

Burton Dam and Sewage Canal  (Ducks Unlimited)

  • Grant amount: $683,112
  • Match: $176,373
  • Total project amount: $859,484

West Layton Marsh Restoration  (The Nature Conservancy)

  • Grant amount: $789,443
  • Match: $363,954
  • Total project amount: $1,153,397

Bypass Canal: Farmington Bay Waterfowl Management Area  (Ducks Unlimited)

  • Grant amount: $785,742
  • Match: $420,050
  • Total project amount: $1,205,792

Monitoring flows from Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge to Great Salt Lake  (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

  • Grant amount: $385,532
  • Match: $186,666
  • Total project amount: $572,198

South Run and Unit 2 Restoration: Ogden Bay Waterfowl Management Area   (Ducks Unlimited)

  • Grant amount: $2,376,057
  • Match: $597,673
  • Total project amount: $2,973,730

All of the grant funding comes from the $40 million that the Utah Legislature set aside last year to create the Great Salt Lake Watershed Enhancement Program. Both the trust and program were created to help get water back to the struggling Great Salt Lake, which fell to an all-time low again in 2022.

The law that created the program included a note that the trust “shall use no less than 25% of the grant money to protect and restore wetlands and habitats in the Great Salt Lake’s surrounding ecosystem.”

Ben Stireman, deputy director for Lands & Minerals for the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, said he believes the projects that received grants Tuesday will help toward that goal.

“These projects and the organizations implementing them, with their expertise and drive, will have long-lasting impacts on the lake and its systems,” he said. “I’m looking forward to seeing the projects on the ground, which will meaningfully restore and protect wetlands — an indispensable natural resource.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Great Salt Lake

Crews working to install pipeline irrigation to more effectively bring water to the edge of the Gre...

Mike Anderson

Nature conservancy secures funding to further irrigate Shorelands Preserve

The Nature Conservancy is spending nearly a quarter-million dollars with the help of a Utah Department of Agriculture grant to better irrigate a portion of the Shorelands Preserve, near Kaysville.

28 days ago

Water levels are pictured in the Great Salt Lake on July 20. A group's new initiative seeks to buil...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

‘Our state is up to the task’: New initiative seeks to solve Great Salt Lake’s woes

A group of researchers and other prominent figures are seeking the help of thousands to solve the Great Salt Lake's woes once and for all, as the lake's water levels remain well below the healthy mark even after a welcomed bump from Utah's record snowpack earlier this year.

1 month ago

The sun sets on the Spiral Jetty...

 Carter Williams, KSL.com

‘It’s basically on us’: Experts, lawmakers weigh what’s next to help ailing Great Salt Lake

Utah water experts agree that Utahns must continue to make changes to how they consume water for communities to avoid consequences tied to the drying Great Salt Lake, which reached an all-time low last year.

1 month ago

Willard Bay spillway...

Adam Small, KSLNewsRadio

Leonardo DiCaprio speaks up for Great Salt Lake

Just as he’s done for years, Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio is promoting awareness of a major environmental issue. This time around, his focus is on Great Salt Lake.

2 months ago

A shipwreck in Great Salt Lake is visible due to low lake levels in December 2022. Low water levels...

Leia Larsen, The Salt Lake Tribune

A year after Great Salt Lake’s record low, half the lake is left for dead

During the winter of 2022, Utah lawmakers on Capitol Hill boarded a pair of Black Hawk helicopters to tour something bleak: the sprawling exposed lakebed, drying mud flats and the water that remained at the Great Salt Lake, which had reached an all-time low. It inspired them to act.

2 months ago

Great Salt Lake railroad causeway. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Why is this section of the Great Salt Lake still close to its record low?

While the Great Salt Lake's blue southern arm remains much higher than it was this time last year, the same can't be said about its pinkish northern arm.

2 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Great Salt Lake trust issues $8.5M to 8 projects seeking to protect lake’s wetlands