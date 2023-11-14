On the Site:
U.S. forces have been attacked at least 4 times since Sunday strikes in Syria

Nov 13, 2023, 8:18 PM | Updated: 8:23 pm

US forces have been attacked at least four times since Nov. 12. (Patrick Semansky, AP)...

US forces have been attacked at least four times since Nov. 12. (Patrick Semansky, AP)

(Patrick Semansky, AP)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY NATASHA BERTRAND AND HALEY BRITZKY, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — U.S. forces came under attack at least four more times by Iran-backed groups in Syria after the U.S. military carried out air strikes on targets associated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard corps on Sunday, a US official told CNN.

All four of the attacks came after the U.S. struck a training facility and safe house on Sunday near the cities of Abu Kamal and Mayadin, respectively. The Pentagon is not currently tracking any injuries or damage from the four latest attacks.

“The President has no higher priority than the safety of U.S. personnel, and he directed today’s action to make clear that the United States will defend itself, its personnel, and its interests,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said of the U.S. strikes on Sunday.

The attacks

According to a U.S. official, the four attacks were a mix of rocket and drone attacks across four different locations. On Sunday evening, a multi-rocket attacks was launched on troops at Mission Support site Euphrates, Syria, and two one-way drone attacks were launched on troops at Mission Support Site Green Village and al-Shaddadi, Syria. Both drones were shot down before reaching their target, the official said. There were no casualties or infrastructure damage reported.

On Monday morning, multiple one-way attack drones were launched against forces at Rumalyn Landing Zone, Syria. One drone was shot down, the official said, another drone impacted the landing zone and resulted in minor damage to four tents. There were no casualties reported.

Other attacks this weekend included multiple one-way attack drones launched at forces at Rumalyn Landing Zone on Saturday morning; one drone was shot down before reaching its target, and another did not detonate upon impact. On Friday morning, a one-way attack drone targeted forces at al-Tanf Garrison in Syria, but was shot down before reaching its target. There were no casualties or infrastructure damage reported in either attack.

As of Monday morning, the recent attacks marked at least 52 against U.S. and coalition forces since Oct. 17 — 24 attacks in Iraq, and 28 times in Syria. At least 56 troops have been injured in the attacks by Iranian-backed groups — at least 25 have sustained traumatic brain injuries, while other injuries have been minor, Pentagon officials have said.

U.S. strikes back

Sunday’s strikes mark the third time the U.S. has attacked facilities or targets in the region after continued attacks on U.S. and coalition forces in Iraq and Syria. Last Wednesday, two U.S. F-15 fighter jets struck a weapons storage facility used by the IRGC and affiliated groups. And on Oct. 26, the U.S. struck two facilities linked to Iranian-backed militias.

On Sunday, a second defense official said that the training facility was believed to also be functioning as a logistics and weapons storage facility “based on the secondary explosions observed following the strikes.” The safe house near Mayadin was assessed to be functioning as a headquarters facility for IRGC-affiliated groups in the area, the official said.

“This operation was intended to disrupt and degrade the freedom of action and capabilities of IRGC and affiliated forces directly responsible for attacking U.S. forces,” the official added.

The official also said that IRGC-related militia personnel were present at the facilities when they were hit, though they said they are “unable to provide a casualty assessment at this time.”

“The United States does not seek conflict and has no desire to engage in further hostilities, but these Iran-backed attacks against US forces are unacceptable and must stop,” the official said. “We specifically targeted IRGC-associated facilities to make clear to Iran that we will hold them responsible for these attacks against US forces.”

