On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UNCATEGORIZED

US consumer inflation eased in October, driven lower by cheaper gas, cars and airfares

Nov 14, 2023, 11:48 AM

FILE: A gas pump is seen situated into a vehicle at a Shell gas station on August 03, 2023 in Austi...

FILE: A gas pump is seen situated into a vehicle at a Shell gas station on August 03, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY CHRISTOPHER RUGABER, AP ECONOMICS WRITER


WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation in the United States slowed last month in a sign that the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes are continuing to cool the consumer price spikes that have bedeviled consumers for the past two years.

Tuesday’s report from the Labor Department showed that prices either fell or rose more slowly across a broad range of goods and services, including gas, new and used cars, hotel rooms and housing. Overall inflation was unchanged from September to October, down from the 0.4% jump the previous month. Compared with 12 months ago, consumer prices rose 3.2% in October, down from the 3.7% rise in September and the smallest year-over-year increase since June.

Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core prices also slowed. They rose just 0.2% from September to October, slightly below the pace of the previous two months. Economists closely track core prices, which are thought to provide a good sign of inflation’s future path. Measured year over year, core prices rose 4% in October, down from 4.1% in September, the smallest rise in two years.

“The inflation fever has broken,” said Bill Adams, chief economist at Comerica Bank. “Rising petroleum production is holding down gas prices, house prices are rising more slowly after mortgage rates surged in 2023 and rents are also rising more gradually” as more apartment buildings are completed.

Gas prices fell 5% from September to October and are down 5.3% from a year earlier. They have continued to fall into November, suggesting that cheaper energy could hold down inflation this month as well. Prices at the pump averaged $3.35 Tuesday, down 42 cents from a year earlier.

Grocery store prices rose 0.3% last month and 2.1% from a year earlier. Though still above pre-pandemic inflation, the year-over-year rise is down from double-digit increases earlier this year. Bread and beef prices surged in October and are much more expensive than they were a year ago. Milk and egg costs ticked higher last month but have fallen compared with a year earlier.

October’s milder-than-expected price figures make it much less likely that the Fed will impose another rate hike, economists said. Fed officials, led by Chair Jerome Powell, are considering whether their benchmark rate is high enough to quell inflation or if they need to impose another increase in coming months.

Powell had said last week that Fed officials were “not confident” that rates were sufficiently high to tame inflation. The Fed has raised its benchmark interest rate 11 times in the past year and a half, to about 5.4%, the highest level in 22 years.

But the central bank has raised its key rate just once since May. Since its last meeting on Nov. 1, a government report showed that hiring cooled in October compared with September, and wage growth slowed, thereby easing pressure on companies to raise prices in the coming months.

Adams, echoing other economists, said he thinks the Fed’s most likely next move will be to cut rates, likely by mid-2024.

The prospect that the Fed may end its rate hike campaign and eventually cut rates fueled a stock market rally Tuesday. The Dow Jones industrial average soared nearly 1.5% in mid-morning trading. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 4.44%, down from nearly 4.6%, reflecting investors’ expectations that borrowing rates will move lower.

The Fed’s rate hikes have increased the costs of mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and many forms of business borrowing, part of a concerted drive to slow growth and cool inflation pressures. The central bank is trying to achieve a “soft landing” — raising borrowing costs just enough to curb inflation without tipping the economy into a deep recession.

“Things are proceeding in a way that is very consistent with what (the Fed) would want to see,” said Eric Winograd, chief economist at AB Global, an asset management firm. “They look like they are on course to generate a soft landing. There’s no guarantee that they will actually manage to accomplish it. But right now, that’s the story that the data are telling.”

Prices first accelerated in 2021 as consumers stepped up spending amid a fading pandemic. Much greater demand ran headlong into snarled supply chains, which led retailers and other companies to quickly jack up prices. Inflation has since eased as supply chains have improved and higher borrowing rates have weakened some industries, notably housing.

Improved supply chains have helped reduce the prices of new and used vehicles, with used-car prices falling for five straight months. New car prices fell 0.1% in October despite worries among many economists that the now-settled autoworkers’ strike would reduce dealer inventories and force up prices.

The costs of apartment rents and overall housing also slowed in October after an uptick in September. Rents rose just 0.3% from September to October, half the pace of the previous month. Compared with a year ago, rents are still up 6.7%, a sizable increase that has made housing less affordable. Even with the smaller increase, rental and housing costs accounted for two-thirds of the increase in core inflation compared with a year ago.

Many economists say a key reason why most Americans hold a gloomy view of the economy despite very low unemployment and steady hiring is that the costs of things they buy regularly — gas, meat, bread and other groceries — remain much higher than they were three years ago.

KSL 5 TV Live

Uncategorized

Luanne Monson

AI Revolution: Dodging Deception TONIGHT 10pm

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook

4 hours ago

Luanne Monson

AI Revolution: Dodging Deception THURSDAY 10pm

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook

4 hours ago

A hearse and debris can be seen at the rear of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, Colo. ...

Associated Press

Colorado funeral home owner, wife arrested on charges linked to handling of at least 189 bodies: FBI

A Colorado funeral home owner and his wife have been arrested after the decaying remains of at least 189 people were recently found at his facility.

6 days ago

Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on the town of ...

NAJIB JOBAIN, SAMY MAGDY and DAVID RISING, The Associated Press

Israeli strikes kill multiple civilians at shelters in Gaza combat zone, as Blinken seeks more aid

Israeli military strikes killed multiple civilians Saturday at a U.N. shelter and hospital in the main combat zone in the Gaza Strip as the assault intensified on the besieged enclave’s Hamas rulers, while the United States and Arab partners disagreed on the need for an immediate cease-fire.

10 days ago

Luanne Monson

11/22 WEDNESDAY

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook

19 days ago

Luanne Monson

11/22 TONIGHT

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook

19 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

US consumer inflation eased in October, driven lower by cheaper gas, cars and airfares