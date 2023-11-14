Emergency crews responding to plane crash in Utah County

PROVO — Emergency crews have been called out to reports of a downed aircraft in the mountains east of Provo.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office and Capt. Jeanie Atherton with Provo Fire & Rescue said several units were en route to the scene of the crash. Cannon said they were using an Intermountain LifeFlight helicopter to reach the area, near Kyhv Peak.

Police have asked the public to avoid the old Squaw Peak Road and other access roads in the area.

Authorities have not said how many people were on the aircraft nor what may have caused it to crash.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.