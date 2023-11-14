On the Site:
NATIONAL NEWS

Courteney Cox shares one of her ‘favorite’ moments on ‘Friends’ set with Matthew Perry

Nov 14, 2023, 2:39 PM

(From left) The cast of 'Friends,' Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow in 1995.

BY ALLI ROSENBLOOM, CNN


(CNN) — Courteney Cox is remembering Matthew Perry by sharing a memory from the set of “Friends” that she described as one of her “favorites.”

On Tuesday, Cox shared a clip on her Instagram page from the Season 4 episode when her character Monica Geller hooks up with Perry’s Chandler Bing for the first time.

“To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story,” she wrote in the caption.

“In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say,” she continued to write. “He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind.”

Love story in the series

Cox played Monica on “Friends” alongside Perry for the show’s full run on NBC between 1994 and 2004. Monica and Chandler’s romance became one of the central love stories in the series.

Her statement on Tuesday is the first time Cox has individually spoken out since Perry died last month at the age of 54.

Following his death, Cox, along with fellow cast members Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow, released a joint statement saying, “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.”

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss,” the statement went on to read.

On Tuesday, Cox was ready to share at least one memory, writing, “I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day.”

“When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share,” she added.

