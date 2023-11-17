On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Funeral services for Elder Ballard
NATIONAL NEWS

Suspect ends up in stinky situation, trapped in porta potty after police chase

Nov 17, 2023, 10:39 AM

CNN's Profile Picture

BY JENNA RAE


CNN

GLENDALE, Wisconsin (WTMJ) — A police chase ended in a porta potty Wednesday after Glendale police attempted to pull over a driver in a stolen car. Little did officers know, they would end up in a smelly situation shortly after the pursuit.

It began with a crash on I-43.

According to the Glendale Police Department, officers located a Dodge Durango, which was stolen out of Plymouth, Minnesota, on the 5400 block of Port Washinton Road around 11:40 a.m.

Officers saw the driver driving recklessly and an officer attempted to deploy stop sticks. The driver drove into oncoming traffic and caused a crash with two other vehicles on the 5000 block of Port Washington Road.

The four people inside the stolen vehicle fled from the vehicle and ran from police, who were not far behind.

Golfers at a nearby golf course then saw police cars speeding across the green.

A video taken from golfers at Lincoln Park, which is on the west side of the highway, shows police officers surrounding a porta potty. It’s where they found one suspect trapped after a golfer stepped in and took matters into his own hands.

“When we realized they were being chased and that kid was in the porta potty, we tried to tell the police officer,” golfer Adam Westermayer shared. “He went off to chase the other one and I just made a rash decision to go push the porta potty down.”

Several golfers saw this all unfold on the green.

Two people were taken into custody.

The drivers of the two other vehicles involved in the freeway crash.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

