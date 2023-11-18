On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Funeral services for Elder Ballard
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

Weekend Holiday Market supports Pacific Islanders

Nov 17, 2023, 9:10 PM

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


KSLTV.com

SOUTH JORDAN — You can get some holiday shopping done in South Jordan this weekend and support local businesses owned by Pacific Islanders.

In a world dominated by big businesses, organizers want to create an experience for Pacific Islander entrepreneurs to feel supported, so they can show off their work and find customers.

For the bookworm on your Christmas list, Utah author Lise Long has the perfect gift.

I write Urban fantasy books. I just released my third one on Halloween,” Long said. Her husband encouraged her to release short stories she had saved on her laptop. She researched independent publishers and started hiring editors.Long is one of the vendors featured at this year’s Holiday Market put on by the Women’s Executive Alliance. I’ve had people ask, why don’t you do a book signing and I’m like not fully comfortable with that yet,” Long said.

Analei Samasei’a is with the Women’s Executive Alliance. She said, “Going from a home-based business to a brick-and-mortar business is really scary And it’s financially a lot to do.” That’s why organizers are giving small businesses a platform to showcase their creativity through art, handmade crafts, jewelry, and clothing. Mesa Rith owns an apparel clothing line called BMA which stands for “Baddest Man Alive.” 

“I created all this while I was in prison. I drew it up and sent it home to my wife and my wife fixed it and cleaned it up. I spent 24 years in prison. I was just trying to figure out how I can pivot and evolve with my life, so I don’t go back to prison,” Rith said.

For business owners, like Jolissa Hong, their craft is an extension of their Polynesian culture.I’m a salon owner of JOJO & Co. in Magna. We are a full-service salon that provides hair, lashes, permanent makeup, facials, eyebrow extensions,” Hong said. “Most of my clients always become more than friends. Almost like family to me.”Finding a village empowers them to keep working toward their goals.  

“Our job is to really help them by giving them culturally relevant training, education, and opportunities like this to see if that’s something they’d like to move forward with,” Samasei’a said.

You can check out the ‘Holiday Market’ on Saturday, November 18 at the Embassy Suites Hilton 10333 S Jordan Gateway, South Jordan. 

It runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and it’s free.

A toy drive is also underway so they ask that you bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to The Road Home.This is the second pop-up market organized by the Women’s Executive Alliance.They hope to make this a tradition and offer more in the future.   

KSL 5 TV Live

Consumer

Jane.com...

Brianna Chavez

Lehi Police open investigation into Utah-based Jane.com

Lehi Police are now investigating the Utah-based company Jane.com.

1 hour ago

AI photo...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Thieves using AI generated images in romance scams, how you can spot the fake people

Artificial intelligence has made looking for love online even more complicated. Crooks are using AI tools to create fake people to steal money and personal info from real people using dating apps and social media.

1 day ago

Brighton Ski Resort's parking lot will begin taking paid reservations in 2023. (Mike Anderson, KSL ...

Mike Anderson

Brighton, Solitude implementing new reservation system for parking

Brighton Ski Resort is rolling out it's new reservation system for parking, starting now.

1 day ago

A Holladay woman received a water bill for over $7,000. After contacting the provider, it wasn't mu...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt: Homeowner gets $7K water bill for water she says she didn’t use

Imagine opening your mailbox to find a water bill demanding several thousand dollars for just one month’s use of water. It happened to a Holladay woman, she decided to Get Gephardt.

2 days ago

A bottle of Bud Light beer is seen at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., Tuesday, April 25, 2023. B...

Ramishah Maruf, CNN

Anheuser-Busch’s US marketing chief is stepping down as Bud Light sales sink

Anheuser-Busch InBev’s US chief marketing officer is stepping down after the company reported a slump in Bud Light sales, as the backlash against the beer continues.

2 days ago

Thieves are using phony delivery notifications via text or email to steal our money, our identities...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Fake delivery texts surge for the holidays, how you can avoid the scam

Porch pirates aren't the only bad guys banking on the holiday season's huge influx of deliveries. Other thieves are using phony delivery notifications via text or email to steal our money, our identities, or both.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Weekend Holiday Market supports Pacific Islanders