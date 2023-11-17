On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Funeral services for Elder Ballard
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

K-pop star Rosé joins first lady Jill Biden to talk mental health

Nov 17, 2023, 4:27 PM | Updated: 5:04 pm

First lady Jill Biden speaks during a media preview Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in the State Dining Roo...

First lady Jill Biden speaks during a media preview Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, ahead of Wednesday's State Dinner with Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY COLLEEN LONG, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — K-pop superstar Rosé said Friday at a mental health awareness event hosted by first lady Jill Biden that it’s important for the world to understand that famous people grapple with emotional struggles, too.

“I think that would be very great, for everybody who works under the public eye,” she said, perched on a slate gray couch at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino after hugging the first lady, who thanked her for coming.

Rosé, a part of the supergroup BLACKPINK, said having a large social media following makes her feel vulnerable, particularly when people are critical.

“I do feel like some of the things I do is just never enough, and no matter how hard I work on something, there’s always gonna be somebody who has their own opinion or who enjoy taking control of the narrative,” she said. “And so, that comes to me as a sense of loneliness.”

She said it was important to talk about such things, however difficult it may be.

“Just as we feed ourselves for better health and fitness, mental health can only be maintained equally — if not more intentionally — as our physical well being.”

The discussion was part of several events hosted by Jill Biden for the spouses of Asia-Pacific leaders in California this week for the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

“People who are older — we never, ever spoke about mental health,” Biden said. “There was shame attached to it. But what I find as a teacher — and having my own younger grandchildren in their twenties — I think they’re much more open to talking to one another, I think there’s far less shame.”

The event was moderated by Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. Apple CEO Tim Cook opened the event but blanked briefly when the teleprompter went out.

“Don’t you hate that. I hate that,” Biden said. Cook recovered, telling the crowd he’d “go ahead and ad lib,” then thanked everyone for coming and introduced the first lady.

Cook later defended his tech company’s privacy standards when Wan Azizah binti Wan Ismail of Malaysia mentioned how artificial intelligence and manipulation can affect mental health, asking the CEO about protections on technology to protect people’s private information.

“If you’ve ever had an Apple watch, you are being watched all the time,” she said.

“Absolutely not actually,” Cook responded. “We believe that privacy is a fundamental human right.”

Kim Keon Hee, the first lady of South Korea, Rachael Marape, the spouse of the prime minister of Papua New Guinea, and Louise Araneta-Marcos, the first lady of the Philippines, also attended.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE - Text from the ChatGPT page of the OpenAI website is shown in this photo, in New York, Feb. 2...

MICHAEL LIEDTKE and BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writers

Corporate, global leaders peer into a future expected to be reshaped by AI, for better or worse

President Joe Biden and other global leaders have spent the past few days melding minds with Silicon Valley titans about AI in San Francisco.

1 hour ago

(Screenshots from TikTok)...

Eliza Pace and Josh Ellis, KSL TV

Stanley brand offers to replace woman’s car after viral video shows cup surviving car fire

One woman tested her Stanley's capabilities when it was in her car during a fire. Not only did it survive, it still had ice inside.

3 hours ago

Kaitlin Armstrong enters the courtroom during the first day of her trial at the Blackwell-Thurman C...

Associated Press

Woman convicted of killing pro cyclist Anna ‘Mo’ Wilson gets 90 years in prison. What happened?

The murder trial of a Texas woman charged in the May 2022 shooting death of rising professional cyclist Anna “Mo” Wilson has ended with a guilty verdict and a 90-year prison sentence.

3 hours ago

OpenAI, the organization behind the viral chatbot ChatGPT, announced on November 17 that its CEO an...

Samantha Murphy Kelly, CNN

ChatGPT parent company OpenAI fires CEO Sam Altman

OpenAI, the company behind the viral chatbot ChatGPT, announced on Friday its CEO and founder, Sam Altman was fired and will be departing immediately.

4 hours ago

...

Joe Sutton, CNN

Jury finds Kaitlin Armstrong guilty of the 2022 murder of elite cyclist Anna Moriah ‘Mo’ Wilson

A jury has found Kaitlin Armstrong guilty of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old professional cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson in Texas in May 2022.

7 hours ago

...

Jenna Rae

Suspect ends up in stinky situation, trapped in porta potty after police chase

A police chase ended in a porta potty after Wisconsin police attempted to pull over a driver in a stolen car.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

K-pop star Rosé joins first lady Jill Biden to talk mental health