CNN

An estimated $10K worth of stolen Christmas decorations recovered

Nov 18, 2023, 3:34 PM

Portland Police officers have recovered Christmas decorations recently taken from Bloke Botanical.

Portland Police officers have recovered Christmas decorations recently taken from Bloke Botanical. (Portland Police Bureau, KPTV)

(Portland Police Bureau, KPTV)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY KPTV STAFF


CNN

(CNN) — In Oregon, Portland Police officers have recovered Christmas decorations recently taken from Bloke Botanical.

In a social media post, the bureau said the items were found at SE 105/Harold St. Four stolen trailers were also recovered.

Justin Waddell, owner of Bloke – an open-air garden shop, estimated the stolen decorations were worth $10,000.

Waddell believes a theft of such large trees and such a huge collection of vintage items would have taken some planning.

“It had to be someone that was clearly aware of what we offered, and literally like 15-foot Christmas trees,” he said.

Waddell said since he opened the shop in the summer of 2020, they’ve experience small thefts here and there. But these losses were much bigger than they’ve experienced before.

No arrests have been made, police said. The investigation remains ongoing.

CNN

