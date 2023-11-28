On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GREAT SALT LAKE

Great Salt Lake: Utah farmers adapting to survive drought, changing water laws

Nov 28, 2023, 11:14 AM | Updated: 11:18 am

An irrigation control wheel to allow or prevent water from running through ditches...

According to the USDA, more than 500 Utah farms went out of business between 2017 and 2022 while Utah goes through decades of drought. New Utah laws change a long-standing policy of 'use it or lose it.' (Jeffrey Dahdah, KSL TV)

(Jeffrey Dahdah, KSL TV)

Dan Rascon's Profile Picture

BY DAN RASCON AND LARRY D. CURTIS


KSLTV.com

BENSON, Cache County — Kelby Johnson and his brother are the fourth generation to run Johnson Family Farms, which was once a dairy farm that turned to vegetables and seed crops in 2006.

“A lot more risk to go with a little more reward,” Johnson said. “If you do the math, the prices that we get for grain right now are less than what they got at the bottom of the great depression.”

Johnson said it has weeded out a lot of farms. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, more than 500 Utah farms went out of business between 2017 and 2022.

“This year alone there have been about five or six farms in Cache Valley alone that have given up because it’s just not profitable.”

Utah’s drought, termed by BYU ecosystem ecology professor Ben Abbot a megadrought, has made that pinch harder.

“A lot of guys took yield hits during that drought, and that’s just kind of the nature of the beast,” Johnson said.

Heavy water years, like 2023’s deepest-ever measured snowpack, help farmers. Updated water practices — like drip irrigation — can help farmers be more efficient with water use, but the farmers KSL TV spoke to are worried about what will happen in years after they use less water.

Benson, Utah in Cache County. (Jeffrey Dahdah, KSL TV) According to the USDA, more than 500 Utah farms went out of business between 2017 and 2022 while Utah goes through decades of drought. New Utah laws change a long-standing policy of 'use it or lose it.' (Jeffrey Dahdah, KSL TV) According to the USDA, more than 500 Utah farms went out of business between 2017 and 2022 while Utah goes through decades of drought. New Utah laws change a long-standing policy of 'use it or lose it.' (Jeffrey Dahdah, KSL TV) According to the USDA, more than 500 Utah farms went out of business between 2017 and 2022 while Utah goes through decades of drought. New Utah laws change a long-standing policy of 'use it or lose it.' (Jeffrey Dahdah, KSL TV) According to the USDA, more than 500 Utah farms went out of business between 2017 and 2022 while Utah goes through decades of drought. New Utah laws change a long-standing policy of 'use it or lose it.' (Jeffrey Dahdah, KSL TV)

“The state’s had their policy of use or lose it for a long time, which does not incentivize efficiency, it really makes everybody a little fearful that well the state’s just going to take my water,” Johnson said.

Hannah Freeze, Utah agriculture water optimization program manager, manages new programs to get farmers help with the startup costs of putting in more efficient watering systems. She said a new state law has changed the format of Utah’s former policy of claiming unused water for future years.

“Often our producers have been concerned of if you don’t use it you lose it, and this bill changes that, that you can conserve water and split the water that you’re not going to use and put it to another beneficial use and still maintain your water rights,” Freeze said.

Part of the new state law allocates $200 million to matching grants to pay for half of the cost of replacing old irrigation with more efficient ones. Those applications open toward the end of 2023.

“If we can implement some of these practices through water optimization it helps us be more drought resistant,” Freeze said.

Matt Yost, a Utah State University agri-climate extension specialist works with farmers in Utah to identify best practices for their operation.

“There’s some new technologies that get water closer to the ground,” Yost said.

Significant amounts of water lost in irrigation are from evaporation; 32% of irrigation in the Great Salt Lake watershed is wheel line irrigation, a system that releases water 5-to-6 feet off the group, making it vulnerable to evaporation.

“There is opportunity there if we can to convert many of those wheel lines to center pivots to save quite a bit of water,” Yost said. He said grants have helped farmers start to make conversions.

“We’re seeing a lot of change, a lot of upgrading, a lot of technology adoption, and that I think will just continue.”

Johnson said it will take time for farmers to trust that the state has truly changed its tune on “use it or lose it.”

“The state has put up a lot of money to try and get people to go to pivots and drip irrigation which is good I think it’s a good start and a direction we need to be going because we’re all in this together,” Johnson said.

He said there is concern from some farmers he talks to about taking state money for fear of hidden conditions that come with it.

“If we really are being honest and truthful with these programs, I think it’s a really good direction to go,” he said.

It’s a direction farmers and the state hope will ensure water and food security for future generations.

Editor’s note: This article is published through the GreatSalt Lake Collaborative, a solutions journalism initiative that partners news, education and media organizations to help inform people about the plight of the Great SaltLake.

KSL 5 TV Live

Great Salt Lake

meetinghouse landscaping...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Church implements ‘important’ landscape pilot program to cut water use

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has redesigned the landscape outside six of its Utah meetinghouses and is working to complete a seventh as it seeks to move forward with new conservation goals first outlined last year at the height of the state's severe drought.

6 days ago

Great Salt Lake wetlands...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Great Salt Lake trust issues $8.5M to 8 projects seeking to protect lake’s wetlands

The Great Salt Lake Watershed Enhancement Trust announced Tuesday that it is sending a little more than $8.5 million in grant funds over the next two years to help fund projects that seek to preserve wetlands by the Great Salt Lake.

20 days ago

Crews working to install pipeline irrigation to more effectively bring water to the edge of the Gre...

Mike Anderson

Nature conservancy secures funding to further irrigate Shorelands Preserve

The Nature Conservancy is spending nearly a quarter-million dollars with the help of a Utah Department of Agriculture grant to better irrigate a portion of the Shorelands Preserve, near Kaysville.

2 months ago

Water levels are pictured in the Great Salt Lake on July 20. A group's new initiative seeks to buil...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

‘Our state is up to the task’: New initiative seeks to solve Great Salt Lake’s woes

A group of researchers and other prominent figures are seeking the help of thousands to solve the Great Salt Lake's woes once and for all, as the lake's water levels remain well below the healthy mark even after a welcomed bump from Utah's record snowpack earlier this year.

2 months ago

The sun sets on the Spiral Jetty...

 Carter Williams, KSL.com

‘It’s basically on us’: Experts, lawmakers weigh what’s next to help ailing Great Salt Lake

Utah water experts agree that Utahns must continue to make changes to how they consume water for communities to avoid consequences tied to the drying Great Salt Lake, which reached an all-time low last year.

2 months ago

Willard Bay spillway...

Adam Small, KSLNewsRadio

Leonardo DiCaprio speaks up for Great Salt Lake

Just as he’s done for years, Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio is promoting awareness of a major environmental issue. This time around, his focus is on Great Salt Lake.

2 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Great Salt Lake: Utah farmers adapting to survive drought, changing water laws