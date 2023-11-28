On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR

Deal reached to extend Israel-Hamas truce by two days, Qatar says

Nov 28, 2023, 10:58 AM

Palestinians walk through damaged buildings in Gaza City. (Mohammed Hajjar, Associated Press)...

Palestinians walk through damaged buildings in Gaza City. (Mohammed Hajjar, Associated Press)

(Mohammed Hajjar, Associated Press)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY MOSTAFA SALEM AND DAVID SHORTELL, CNN


CNN

(CNN)The truce that saw the return of 50 Israeli women and children from captivity in Gaza, as well as dozens of other nationals, has been extended for two more days, officials said Monday, as the hard-negotiated initial four-day pause concluded successfully following a late-night release of captives.

Eleven Israelis were freed by Hamas on Monday, the Red Cross and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, bringing the total number of freed hostages to 69. Thirty-three Palestinian prisoners were also freed, bringing the total number of Palestinian women and children released from Israeli prisons over the course of the truce to 150. Several dozen truckloads of aid were also able to reach the besieged enclave in what had been the first respite for Palestinians in the nearly two months of war.

Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari confirmed the extension of the truce in a statement posted on X, with leaders in Israel and the US quickly welcoming the news.

Hamas said it agreed with Qatar and Egypt to extend the truce for an additional two days “under the same conditions reached before.”

Mark Regev, the senior adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, confirmed to CNN’s Dana Bash that a two-day extension had been reached, adding that it would go into effect after Monday’s hostage transfer was completed.

Regev said that under the agreement, Hamas will release 10 hostages each day.

“For every 10 hostages released, we’re willing to give an extension of another day, and if Hamas will release Israeli hostages as agreed, we will extend — that’s the bottom line,” Regev said.

Regev said he believes the hostages released over the next two days would be women and children.

“My understanding is that there’s still enough women and children in Gaza held by Hamas for the next 20 (releases),” Regev said.

Regev credited US President Joe Biden for helping arrange the parameters of the deal.

“These were negotiated with the help of President Biden and we thank him for putting his effort and his office behind these arrangements. I don’t think we would have reached the deal without his input,” he said.

In a statement, Biden praised the extension and said he has been “deeply engaged” as the truce has played out. He went on to thank the leaders of Israel, Qatar, and Egypt “for their commitment to this process and in reaching the agreement for an extension.”

“We will not stop until all of the hostages held by Hamas terrorists are released,” he added.

The White House also said they “hope to see” the pause extended further.

The announcement followed a call Monday between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the prime minister of Qatar, who helped broker the original four-day truce, according to a source familiar with the discussions.

The initial deal to secure the release of 50 women and children hostages was struck with the understanding that the cessation in fighting could be extended by additional days if Hamas was able to produce additional hostages, as CNN has previously reported.

Israeli and US officials believed that there were more women and children being held in captivity than 50, but agreed to the terms of the deal as Hamas insisted that it needed to use the pause in fighting to gather up additional hostages.

Two American women abducted by Hamas on October 7 are believed to still be in captivity, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told CNN Monday.

The White House had said three Americans were expected to be among the 50 hostages that Hamas would release over the course of the four-day pause, but only one – four-year-old Abigail Edan – was freed in the first period of truce. It was not immediately clear why the two women had not yet been released, and whether they would be released during the two-day extension.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story said the prime minister of Qatar held a call with President Biden. This has been corrected.

KSL 5 TV Live

Israel-Hamas War

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the release of hostages from Gaza, in Nantucket, Massachuse...

Arlette Saenz, Betsy Klein and MJ Lee, CNN

4-year-old Israeli American hostage is released

Abigail Edan, the 4-year-old American dual citizen abducted by Hamas on Oct. 7, has been released.

2 days ago

Israeli security forces stand next to ambulances waiting outside the helipad of Tel Aviv's Schneide...

Tara John, Lauren Izso, Tamar Michaelis and Sophie Tanno, CNN

Who are the hostages released on Friday?

A group of hostages is recovering after being freed by Hamas as a temporary truce took effect, bringing a halt to fighting after weeks of conflict.

3 days ago

People react as they hear the news of the release of 13 Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza ...

Najib Jobain, Josef Federman and Jack Jeffery

Hamas frees 24 hostages in exchange for 39 Palestinian prisoners as part of cease-fire swap

Hamas released 24 hostages who had been held captive in Gaza for weeks, and Israel freed 39 Palestinians from prison in the first stage of a swap under a four-day cease-fire deal.

4 days ago

Israeli soldiers who have recently exited the Gaza Strip stand by armored personnel carriers on Nov...

Wafaa Shurafa, Bassem Mroue and David Rising

Hamas frees first batch of hostages under truce, including 13 Israelis, officials and reports say

Officials and media reports say Hamas released the first batch of hostages under a cease-fire deal that began Friday, including 13 Israelis.

4 days ago

Black smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike on the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab, a Lebanese border vi...

Rob Picheta, David Shortell and Simone McCarthy, CNN

Israel approves breakthrough hostage deal with Hamas

Israel’s cabinet has approved a breakthrough deal that would see the release of at least 50 hostages – women and children – from Gaza, according to an Israeli government statement.

7 days ago

FILE: President Joe Biden pauses during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to...

Alex Marquardt and MJ Lee, CNN

Negotiators nearing a deal for initial release of dozens of hostages held by Hamas

A recent draft of a possible deal to secure the release of hostages that Hamas is holding in Gaza proposes a four- to five-day pause in fighting for the initial release of 50 hostages, two sources familiar with the talks told CNN.

9 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Deal reached to extend Israel-Hamas truce by two days, Qatar says