On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CNN

One dead, two injured in Paris knife and hammer attack near Eiffel Tower

Dec 2, 2023, 9:16 PM

FILE: French police have arrested a man suspected of killing one person and injuring two others in ...

FILE: French police have arrested a man suspected of killing one person and injuring two others in a knife and hammer attack in central Paris. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

(Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY CHRIS LIAKOS, HEATHER CHEN AND MITCHELL MCCLUSKEY, CNN


CNN

 (CNN) — French police have arrested a man suspected of killing one person and injuring two others in a knife and hammer attack in central Paris.

The attack took place at Bir Hakeim, near the Eiffel Tower, France’s Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin told reporters at the scene on Saturday night.

He said that the man arrested was a French citizen previously known to intelligence services.

One man – a German tourist born in the Philippines – was killed in the attack and two others sustained non-life threatening injuries, he added.

One of the police officers responding to the scene used a taser to neutralize the attacker, Darmanin said. The suspect’s life is not at risk, he added.

“After his arrest, he said he could no longer bear to see Muslims dying in both Afghanistan and Palestine,” Darmanin said.

Suspect was known to intelligence services

Addressing reporters, Darmanin said that the suspect was born in France in 1997 and had been sentenced to four years in prison back in 2016 for planning “violent action.”

The suspect was known to intelligence services for having “serious psychiatric disorders,” Darmanin added.

The minister said he had been told by police that the attacker had reportedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” during the assault.

French President Emmanuel Macron called the incident a terror attack and said France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office would investigate.

“I send all my condolences to the family and loved ones of the German national who died this evening,” Macron wrote in a post on X in the early hours of Sunday.

He also thanked the French emergency services.

“The national anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office now will be responsible for shedding light on this matter so that justice can be done in the name of the French people,” Macron wrote.

Videos taken at the scene showed police cars, ambulances and the Paris Fire Brigade arriving, with heavy traffic being diverted away. Numerous cordons were also set up.

Members of the public have been advised to avoid the area.

KSL 5 TV Live

CNN

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, speaks during an event for his GOP presidential campaign as his wi...

Steve Contorno and Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

DeSantis, all-in on Iowa, finishes 99-county tour where he started

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis completed his tour of Iowa’s 99 counties on Saturday.

3 hours ago

FILE — Police in Los Angeles have identified the suspect believed to be responsible for the murde...

Sara Smart and Raja Razek, CNN

Suspect arrested in shootings of three homeless men was already in custody for another crime, authorities say

Police in Los Angeles have identified the suspect believed to be responsible for the murders of three of the city’s homeless community who were shot and killed as they slept this week, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore announced on Saturday.

3 hours ago

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Saturday he believes Republicans have the votes to launch a formal...

Andrew Millman and Alexandra Ross, CNN

Speaker Johnson says he believes GOP has the votes for Biden impeachment inquiry

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Saturday he believes Republicans have the votes to launch a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

5 hours ago

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un meets with members of the Non-Standing Satellite Launch Preparatio...

Akanksha Sharma, CNN

North Korea says any US interference with its ‘space assets’ will be deemed ‘declaration of war’

North Korea has warned any potential interference or attack on its “space assets” by the United States will be “deemed a declaration of war,” the state media outlet KCNA reported on Saturday.

7 hours ago

Israeli troops gather with their military vehicles on the border with the Gaza Strip on November 30...

 Alex Marquardt, MJ Lee, Arlette Saenz, Michael Callahan and Christian Edwards, CNN

Truce could be renewed if Hamas provides list of hostages for release, sources say

Israel and Hamas continued to negotiate through mediators Friday over the potential release of hostages from Gaza.

1 day ago

The logo of the social media platform TikTok is displayed on a mobile phone in Hanoi on October 6. ...

Samantha Murphy Kelly, CNN

Judge dismisses Indiana state’s lawsuit against TikTok over child safety concerns

A judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by the state of Indiana against TikTok.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

One dead, two injured in Paris knife and hammer attack near Eiffel Tower