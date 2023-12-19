A volcano erupts in southwestern Iceland and spews magma in a spectacular show of Earth’s power
Dec 19, 2023, 7:15 AM | Updated: 8:03 am
(Icelandic coast guard)
Temple locations in England and the Philippines were announced Monday by The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
15 hours ago
Pope formally approves same-sex blessings, says people shouldn’t be subject to "exhaustive moral analysis" to get them.
1 day ago
North Korea on Sunday fired a short-range ballistic missile into the sea, South Korea said, in a possible display of defiance against the latest steps by Washington and Seoul to tighten their nuclear deterrence plans against North Korean threats.
2 days ago
The jungle between Colombia and Panama used to be impenetrable for migrants heading north from Latin America. This year, it became a highway for hundreds of thousands of people from around the world.
2 days ago
Alex Batty never returned from a holiday in Spain 6 years ago. Now a 17-year-old, he was found near the city of Toulouse in the French department of Haute-Garonne.
2 days ago
A U.S. warship shot down 14 suspected attack drones over the Red Sea on Saturday, and a Royal Navy destroyer downed another drone that was targeting commercial ships, the British and American militaries said.
3 days ago
