On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

What Trump’s 2024 Republican rivals are saying about the Colorado ruling

Dec 20, 2023, 6:48 PM

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his family greet guests after speaking at an event in Bettendorf, Iow...

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his family greet guests after speaking at an event in Bettendorf, Iowa, on Dec. 18. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ERIC BRADNER AND KIT MAHER, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Donald Trump’s rivals for the 2024 Republican nomination largely closed ranks around the former president, adding to the broad GOP criticism of the Colorado Supreme Court ruling that he cannot appear on the state’s primary ballot next year.

However, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — who lambasted the Colorado decision — also used the ruling to call into question whether Trump can win next year, arguing Wednesday morning that nominating the former president would make the 2024 election about “all this legal stuff.”

The responses from Trump’s rivals show the balancing act they face just weeks from the first votes being cast in the GOP nominating contest. Trump’s continued popularity with the party’s base, despite his ongoing legal troubles, means they must defend him while also making their own case that it’s time for the party to move on.

DeSantis, campaigning in Urbandale, Iowa, described the Colorado ruling as a Democratic plot to “solidify support in the primary” for Trump because, the Florida governor asserted, the party sees him as the easiest Republican to defeat in November.

He said other state Supreme Courts could similarly seek to keep Trump off 2024 ballots. Nominating someone else, DeSantis said, would “give us our best chance to be able to win.”

“The whole general election’s going to be all this legal stuff,” he said. “Look, it’s unfair. But the question is, is that going to work? And I think they have a playbook that unfortunately will work. And it will give Biden or the Democrat or whoever the ability to skate through this thing. That’s their plan. That’s what they want.”

DeSantis’ argument about electability is similar to the one many of Trump’s primary rivals have made after his indictments in a New York hush money case, a Georgia election interference probe, and federal investigations into the events around the January 6, 2021, insurrection and his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

The best chance of winning

“Do we want to have 2024 to be about this trial, that case, this case, having to put hundreds of millions of dollars into legal stuff?” DeSantis said Wednesday. “Or do we want 2024 to be about your issues, about the country’s future, with a nominee that’s going to be able to prosecute that case against the left just like I’ve been able to do in Florida?”

“That is a path to winning,” he said.

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Trump is constitutionally ineligible to appear on the ballot in next year’s state primary because the 14th Amendment’s ban on insurrectionists holding public office covers his conduct on January 6.

While the US Supreme Court will have final say over the matter, the Colorado ruling, on its face, represents a new level of accountability for Trump over his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

However, much like his four criminal indictments this year, it could also serve as a boost to his White House comeback bid. Those indictments have energized supporters and led the party’s base to rally around Trump.

The Colorado decision comes less than four weeks from the first contest on the GOP nominating calendar: the January 15 Iowa caucuses. Any rallying around the former president, who has a commanding lead in national and early state primary polls, would leave his Republican rivals with little time to change the race’s trajectory.

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he would leave to the courts questions about Trump’s eligibility to run for the top office again.

“But he certainly supported an insurrection. There’s no question about it. None. Zero,” Biden told reporters after disembarking from Air Force One in Milwaukee. “He seems to be doubling down on everything.”

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley arrives for a town hall event in Agency, Iowa, on Dec. 19. (Christian Monterrosa, AFP/Getty Images)

Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and US ambassador to the United Nations under Trump, said she wants to beat her onetime boss “fair and square,” without interventions such as the Colorado ruling.

She told a crowd Tuesday night in Agency, Iowa, that “the last thing we want is judges telling us who can and can’t be on the ballot.”

“I want to see this in the hands of the voters. We’re going to win this the right way,” she said.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie — one of the most strident Trump critics in the 2024 GOP race, who has defended federal prosecutors’ indictment of the former president — said Tuesday that “people in this country deserve to have a trial before rights are taken away from them.”

“Bad for the County”

Even as he acknowledged that his comments might be “counterintuitive” given his long-standing criticism of the former president, Christie said in Bedford, New Hampshire, that it would be “bad for the country” for a court to keep Trump off the ballot.

“I do not believe Donald Trump should be prevented from being president of the United States by any court. I think he should be prevented from being president of the United States by the voters in this country,” Christie said.

He added: “I think it would cause a lot of anger in this country if people had the choice taken away from them. I would rather have them make the choice that he doesn’t deserve it.”

Christie is not the only Trump critic to say that the Colorado Supreme Court had overstepped.

“I strongly oppose Donald Trump as the Republican nominee. But I think this case is legally wrong and untenable,” former US Attorney General Bill Barr, who turned against the former president in the wake of the January 6 insurrection and Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, said Wednesday on CNN.

Barr said efforts like the Colorado ruling seeking to knock Trump off the 2024 ballot are “counterproductive” and typically “backfire.”

“He feeds on grievance, just like a fire feeds on oxygen,” Barr said. “This is going to end up as a grievance that helps him.”

Trump tried to stir up those grievances when he misleadingly compared himself to Abraham Lincoln during the 1860 election, saying in a post on Truth Social on Wednesday that Democrats “would not allow a man named Abraham Lincoln to be so much as mentioned in ‘Slave States.’”

“Attack on democracy”

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who has aligned himself more closely with Trump than most other 2024 Republican contenders, called the Colorado ruling an “actual attack on democracy” and “election interference.”

Ramaswamy pledged to withdraw from the Colorado GOP primary unless Trump is allowed to be on the ballot.

“Today’s decision is the latest election interference tactic to silence political opponents and swing the election for whatever puppet the Democrats put up this time by depriving Americans of the right to vote for their candidate of choice,” he wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The only GOP candidate to back the Colorado ruling was former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, whose campaign is built on his opposition to Trump. However, Hutchinson is polling in the low single digits and has not qualified for the past three GOP primary debates — even though he asserted Tuesday night on X that he had predicted the Colorado scenario at the party’s first debate.

“The factual finding that he supported insurrection will haunt his candidacy,” Hutchinson said.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE — Chad Daybell watches during Lori Vallow's extradition hearing in Hawaii on Feb. 21, 2020....

Larry D. Curtis

Idaho court denies Chad Daybell’s motions to strike death penalty

An Idaho court has denied Chad Guy Daybell's motions to strike the death penalty in his murder trial scheduled for 2024.

2 hours ago

The Supreme Court justices face several disputes over the fate of GOP frontrunner Donald Trump. (Ph...

Devan Cole, CNN

The Supreme Court may decide the 2024 election. Here’s how

The Supreme Court has become the ultimate force in the 2024 presidential election as the justices face several disputes over the fate of GOP frontrunner Donald Trump.

2 hours ago

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2021, file photo, the website of the social media platform Parler is displa...

Associated Press

Social media platform Parler plans to relaunch early next year

The social media platform Parler is relaunching ahead of next year’s presidential elections.

2 hours ago

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification ...

Lindsay Aerts

Former President Trump won’t be removed from the primary election ballot in Utah — here’s why

In Utah it's political parties who decide whether they participate in a presidential primary or hold a caucus and Republicans have opted for a presidential preference poll at caucus night Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

2 hours ago

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: The Warner Bros. logo is displayed before the screening of "Oce...

Oliver Darcy, CNN

Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount CEOs discuss possible merger

A potential merger of the two media giants would create an entertainment and news juggernaut.

2 hours ago

A new composite image showcases the “Christmas Tree Cluster” of young stars located about 2,500...

Ashley Strickland, CNN

‘Christmas Tree Cluster’ and a celestial snow globe sparkle in new, starry NASA images

Young stars resembling a Christmas tree aglow with lights and a sparkling snow globe take center stage in new images from NASA’s space telescopes.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

What Trump’s 2024 Republican rivals are saying about the Colorado ruling