On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GREAT SALT LAKE

Cox says he’s ‘very optimistic’ about Utah’s upcoming plan to save the Great Salt Lake

Dec 21, 2023, 2:09 PM | Updated: 2:19 pm

A sail boat on the Great Salt Lake...

A sail boat on the Great Salt Lake. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CARTER WILLIAMS, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY Brian Steed remembers feeling unsure about the type of support Utah would provide the Great Salt Lake as it started flirting with record-low levels three years ago.

He was still serving as the executive director of the Utah Department of Natural Resources at this time, and the department’s concern over the lake’s future continued to rise as the levels fell. They knew, based on the growing number of studies and cautionary tales from other global saline lakes, that its collapse would open up a trove of environmental issues.

Sure enough, the lake reached an all-time low in 2021 and an even lower level again last year. However, the lake has also received perhaps the most attention it has ever received as this happened.

Three years later, Steed, now Utah’s Great Salt Lake Commissioner, said there’s much more interest in preserving the lake than he could have imagined three years ago. In fact, Utah is now ready to release a plan on how it will try and reverse the lake’s downward trajectory.

“I can tell you, honestly, that I wouldn’t have perceived we would have such a broad interest base in the Great Salt Lake in upcoming years,” he said, summarizing the situation now in a meeting with Great Salt Lake Collaborative reporters. “I think people have remained aware of the concerns of the Great Salt Lake.”

Utah’s plan will be based on recommendations that Steed presented to Gov. Spencer Cox and state legislators late last month. Utah leaders are still sifting through these recommendations and drafting a plan from them, Cox said during his monthly meeting with Utah reporters.

He anticipates that the plan will be released sometime over the “next few weeks,” before it goes through final revisions and the state gets to work implementing it. The report is required to be delivered to a natural resources legislative committee and various Utah agencies by Jan. 15, according to Deputy Great Salt Lake Commissioner Tim Davis.

So how does Utah plan to save the lake? Neither the governor nor Steed offered exact details on the plan, but they did hint at ideas in separate meetings with reporters Wednesday morning.

The report is expected to include both short- and long-term actions — actions over the next few years and actions over the next few decades — to get to certain water level goals, including what policies can get the lake to those levels. It will also address ways to collect better data on the lake’s health and how state agencies can better coordinate with each other over policies and measures that can impact the Great Salt Lake.

There will likely be measures to improve water and air quality featured in the plan, too. These could include efforts to mitigate dust when its lakebed is exposed, though Cox said that the most efficient solution there would be to refill the lake.

Cox said he’s “very optimistic” about what will be included in the draft report.

“I think that they’re hard decisions we’ll have to make over time, for sure, depending on the hydrology of the watershed and the hydrology of the lake,” he said. “Honestly, in the past five years, I’ve never been more optimistic about the lake.”

Once finalized, some of the recommendations could be approved without additional legislative changes, and others could be enacted as early as the upcoming legislative session that begins in January, the governor added.

The Great Salt Lake’s southern arm is currently listed at 4,192.5 feet elevation, about 3½ feet above where it was this time last year as the lake began to surge from a robust water year. Still, it’s also 5½ feet below what is considered its minimum healthy level. Its northern arm is 8½ feet below the minimum healthy level.

“We still have ground to make up,” Davis said.

Utah’s plan for the lake isn’t the only measure that will aim to chip away at those deficits. Utah agencies are in the process of developing their Great Salt Lake Basin Integrated Plan, which will look deeper at ways to be more efficient with the water that feeds into the Great Salt Lake. It’s been referred to as “the plan for the plan” to save the lake.

Public comment on the first part of the plan wraps up in early January. Once that is implemented, it will “develop the tools that we will need to implement” the Great Salt Lake strategic plan, Davis said.

The Office of the Great Salt Lake Commissioner is looking at other possible changes as the 2024 legislative session approaches. The office isn’t requesting any new changes or funding; however, Steed said he supports the nearly $28 million for the Great Salt Lake that Cox included in his proposed 2025 fiscal year budget, saying it can “bolster” funds already allocated to lake preservation efforts.

Some other new rules and bills could reshape mineral extraction and Great Salt Lake reporting methods.

Editor’s note: This article is published through the Great Salt Lake Collaborative, a solutions journalism initiative that partners news, education and media organizations to help inform people about the plight of the Great Salt Lake.

KSL 5 TV Live

Great Salt Lake

A group of people on the shores of the Great Salt Lake....

Jeffrey Dahdah and Dan Spindle, KSL TV

If you save it, they will come: How recreation and tourism are already surging at the Great Salt Lake

Environmental experts hope the renewed tourist and local interest in the Great Salt Lake will keep it from disappearing.

6 days ago

An artemia shrimp in a tank. (KSL TV)...

Jeff Dahdah, KSL TV

Great Salt Lake preservation key for global food security

A valuable food resource that supplies the world, could disappear with the Great Salt Lake if water levels are not maintained.

13 days ago

A bird flies over the Great Salt Lake as seen from Antelope Island at sunset on Monday, June 5, 202...

Dan Rascon and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

West Jordan water district offers locals help amid Great Salt Lake water crisis

Jordan Valley Water Conservative District is working to improve water conservation for cities, developers, and local residents to help improve Utah's water crisis problem, after Salt Lake City's population boom.

16 days ago

An irrigation control wheel to allow or prevent water from running through ditches...

Dan Rascon and Larry D. Curtis

Great Salt Lake: Utah farmers adapting to survive drought, changing water laws

According to the USDA, more than 500 Utah farms went out of business between 2017 and 2022 while Utah goes through decades of drought. New Utah laws change a long-standing policy of 'use it or lose it.'

23 days ago

meetinghouse landscaping...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Church implements ‘important’ landscape pilot program to cut water use

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has redesigned the landscape outside six of its Utah meetinghouses and is working to complete a seventh as it seeks to move forward with new conservation goals first outlined last year at the height of the state's severe drought.

29 days ago

Great Salt Lake wetlands...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Great Salt Lake trust issues $8.5M to 8 projects seeking to protect lake’s wetlands

The Great Salt Lake Watershed Enhancement Trust announced Tuesday that it is sending a little more than $8.5 million in grant funds over the next two years to help fund projects that seek to preserve wetlands by the Great Salt Lake.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Cox says he’s ‘very optimistic’ about Utah’s upcoming plan to save the Great Salt Lake