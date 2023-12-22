On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EVENTS & HOLIDAYS

Holiday gatherings can mean family fights; there are ways to try to sidestep the drama

Dec 22, 2023, 1:22 PM

Gourmandise's selection of desserts featured on their Thanksgiving holiday menu, available for take...

Gourmandise's selection of desserts featured on their Thanksgiving holiday menu, available for takeout. (Gourmandise.com)

(Gourmandise.com)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY DEEPTI HAJELA ASSOCIATED PRESS


The holidays, a time where families and friends can get together to talk, to laugh — or get into screaming arguments.

There are plenty of reasons togetherness can turn into tension — maybe that cousin you mostly love has that one opinion on politics or world events you just can’t stand, or that one nosy grandparent won’t stop asking about your life choices. Perhaps someone at the table is struggling with a substance abuse issue or a mental health concern. And don’t forget that person who is just mean and miserable and spoiling for a fight.

It can be enough to make you want to hit the eggnog extra hard. But experts in psychology and mental health say it doesn’t have to be that way, and they offer suggestions for how to help manage gatherings that might be less than jolly:

KNOW YOUR “WHY”

It’s important for people to know why they are going into situations they know could be tense or worse, says Ramani Durvasula, Ph.D, a licensed clinical psychologist who talks about the damage of narcissistic relationships.

Whether that’s because there are other relatives they want to see or some other reason that is worth the potential drama, it’s vital “to be clear on the reason,” she says, “because otherwise you feel like you’re just sort of a moth to the flame.”

DON’T FALL FOR THE HOLIDAY HYPE

Watch enough holiday movies, and you could be lulled into thinking that a time of year where messages of hope and redemption are everywhere means your relationship with that conflict-prone person you have fought with in most other moments of your life will also somehow magically be all sunshine and roses.

“There’s that kind of relationship-healing fantasy,” says Tracy Hutchinson, Ph.D., who teaches in the graduate clinical mental health program at the College of William & Mary in Virginia. She said people want to believe “maybe this time it will be different, instead of just radically accepting that it probably won’t be any different. But what can be different is the way that you approach the relationship and you approach the situation.”

SOME SUBJECTS MIGHT BE BETTER OFF AVOIDED

With everything going on in the world today, it probably wouldn’t be difficult to have that political issue or current event where you find yourself diametrically opposed to someone you otherwise think well of. Well, you don’t have to talk about it, says Jeanne Safer, Ph. D., psychotherapist and author of, “I Love You, But I Hate Your Politics.”

“I think people have a great deal of difficulty realizing that they can care about somebody and have a lot in common and all of those kinds of things and not be able to talk about politics,” she says. “You don’t have to talk about everything.”

BUT IF YOU DO, THE GOAL IS COMMUNICATION, NOT CASTIGATION

“Don’t go in trying to convince them that you’re right and they’re wrong,” says Tania Israel, Ph. D., professor at the University of California, Santa Barbara. “What’s best is to go in trying to understand them and communicate that you care.”

If someone says something you disagree with, she says, you can say, “Tell me how you came to form that opinion, tell me a little bit about the connection that you have to that issue, what makes that so important to you, and ask them questions.”

TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF

If you know your holiday family situation is likely to be tough, find ways to give yourself some moments of peace or distraction, Durvasula says, like going for a walk or taking some time to read a book or meditate. And don’t overlook that it is the holiday season.

“Find a way to commemorate or celebrate with healthy people, whoever those who might be,” she says. “They might be a subset of your family. They may be friends, they may be colleagues, whoever they are, do that. So at least you feel that there’s something that happened during that holiday season that felt meaningful to you.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Events & Holidays

(KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin

Holiday travel begins at Salt Lake City Int. Airport

On one of the busiest travel days of the year, 30,000 people are expected in and out of the Salt Lake City International Airport on Friday. 

1 hour ago

(KSL TV)...

Brianna Chavez

Nonprofit in need of clothing, especially for teen boys, to give before Christmas

Local non-profit Christmas Box International, hoping to help 2,800 at-risk kids this Christmas, is in need of donations in order to meet that goal.

18 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Lindsay Aerts

Lots of extra people, no major delays impacting holiday travel at Salt Lake City Int’l Airport

It's the most wonderful time of the year — and the busiest — at the Salt Lake City International Airport.

22 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin

Experts weigh in on navigating the holidays with young children and older relatives

Steps to take to be mindful of our young or mentally vulnerable loved ones this holiday season.

1 day ago

Nun Maria de Jesus Frayle, 24, holds a tray with fried Christmas figures at the Mothers Perpetual A...

Giovanna Dell'orto and Maria Teresa Hernandez, Associated Press

Convent-made delicacies, a Christmas favorite, help monks and nuns win fans and pay the bills

As Christmas approaches, Catholic nuns and monks are busy preparing the traditional delicacies they sell to a loyal fan base even in rapidly secularizing countries.

5 days ago

Hill Air Force Base airmen arriving at Ogden's foster care to get ready for their deliveries....

Mike Anderson and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Hill Air Force Base airmen bring Christmas to foster kids

Dozens of Hill Air Force Base airmen come together every year to make sure that at least some of Utah's foster children are not forgotten by Santa.

9 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Holiday gatherings can mean family fights; there are ways to try to sidestep the drama