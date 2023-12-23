On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

A mother lost her wallet in the 1950s. 65 years later, a family is reconnecting with lost history

Dec 23, 2023, 10:46 AM

SAN ANSELMO, CA - AUGUST 29: In this Photo Illustration, Twenty dollar bills sit in a wallet on Aug...

SAN ANSELMO, CA - AUGUST 29: In this Photo Illustration, Twenty dollar bills sit in a wallet on August 29, 2017 in San Anselmo, California. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY BRAMMHI BALARAJAN, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — A raffle ticket to win a new 1959 Chevrolet; credit cards with no magnetic strip; family photos in black and white: All tucked away behind a bathroom wall in the Plaza Theatre, untouched for decades.

Until 65 years later, when contractors discovered a hidden space behind a crumbled wall in the bathroom during renovations. Under a mountain of dust, in what used to be a closet, lay a withered burgundy wallet, frozen in time.

From there, Plaza Theatre owner Chris Escobar said he was determined to return the wallet to the family.

“It was a portal back in time,” Escobar told CNN. “And then realizing that this has been missing from this family of real people who lived in this neighborhood for 65 years, imagine if we could find them.”

The Plaza Theatre, the oldest cinema in Atlanta and a cultural landmark, is home to all sorts of old things. Escobar said they’ve found old popcorn displays with marquee letters, bottles of spirits that are no longer in fashion. But finding this wallet that hadn’t been seen for half a century felt different, he said.

The wallet was “chock full of history,” Escobar said, giving him a good starting point to find its owner’s family.

That owner was one Floy Culbreth, according to a license inside the wallet. But Escobar ran into his first problem – women were often referred to by their husband’s name at that time, so searching Culbreth’s name yielded few results.

Escobar recruited his wife Nicole, who he calls an “internet sleuth,” to track down the owner of the wallet.

She was able to find Roy Culbreth’s obituary – Floy’s husband. From there, it led them down a rabbit hole of kids and grandkids until they came across a website for the Culbreth Cup, a charity golf tournament for a cerebral palsy nonprofit held by the family. They were then able to track the family line to the Culbreths’ daughter, Thea Chamberlain.

“I already feel like it’s a privilege to be able to watch over and operate this historic space,” Escobar said. “But to literally hand back family history. That’s such a gift.”

Chamberlain said her mother was described as being as beautiful as Myrna Loy, with the personality of “a spicy June Cleaver.” She remembers kids from the neighborhood saying that watching her mother was more than fun than watching “I Love Lucy.”

Culbreth was also very involved in the community, teaching Sunday school and being involved in the garden club, her daughter said, and also in her nonprofit work to help those with cerebral palsy.

Chamberlain even found some of her own belongings in the wallet: A few insurance cards and a doctor’s appointment note. Now 71, she was only 6 years old when her mom lost the wallet.

The trinkets in the wallet were indubitably her mother’s, Chamberlain said. She could imagine Culbreth hoping they’d win that Chevrolet raffle or stashing her shopping cards away.

“It was quite touching,” Chamberlain said. “A flood of memories came back, and it kind of brought her back again.”

The Culbreths gathered together in November to retrieve the wallet and commemorate their family.

“We had kids, grandkids and great grandkids there with us,” Escobar said. “So several generations of Culbreths were there to recover this lost piece of family history.”

Chamberlain watched as two of her grandchildren, aged seven and five, gingerly went over the receipts and pictures, asking their parents about its history.

“They knew it was something to be treasured, she said. “That this was a special moment.”

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE - American flags are displayed together with Chinese flags on top of a trishaw on Sept. 16, 20...

DIDI TANG, The Associated Press

US tensions with China are fraying long-cultivated academic ties. Will the chill hurt US interests?

Reduced academic cooperation between the U.S. and China as relations worsen will hurt both countries, experts say.

5 hours ago

Charlie Sheen attends Project Angel Food's 2018 Angel Awards on August 18, 2018 in Hollywood, Calif...

Associated Press

Charlie Sheen’s neighbor arrested after being accused of assaulting actor

Charlie Sheen’s neighbor was arrested after being accused of assaulting the actor in a Malibu, California, home this week, authorities said.

18 hours ago

FILE — Stranded travelers search for their luggage at the Southwest Airlines Baggage Claim at Mi...

Forrest Brown, CNN

Delayed, lost or damaged luggage: What you should do

It’s enough to give anyone already on edge about how to handle possible flight delays and cancellations yet another reason to pop an antacid or two: the prospect of delayed, lost or damaged baggage.

21 hours ago

FILE - A demonstrator waves a flag with marijuana leaves depicted on it during a protest calling fo...

Zeke Mller, Associated Press

Biden pardons thousands convicted of marijuana charges

President Joe Biden has pardoned thousands of people who were convicted of use and simple possession of marijuana.

22 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks at the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce, on Dec. 20, in Milwaukee. (M...

Samantha Waldenberg, CNN

Biden signs $886.3 billion defense policy bill into law

President Joe Biden on Friday signed the $886.3 billion National Defense Authorization Act into law.

23 hours ago

FILE: Republican Presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during ...

Mark Sherman and Eric Tucker

Supreme Court won’t fast-track ruling on whether Trump can be prosecuted in election subversion case

The Supreme Court says it will not immediately take up a plea by special counsel Jack Smith to rule on whether former President Donald Trump can be prosecuted for his actions to overturn the 2020 election results.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

A mother lost her wallet in the 1950s. 65 years later, a family is reconnecting with lost history